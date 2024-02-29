Europe is preparing for a Trump presidency

President Emmanuel Macron of France has sparked controversy by suggesting that while there was “no consensus” toward sending Western troops to Ukraine, “nothing should be excluded.” The president continued that “we will do everything so that Russia cannot win this war. We should not exclude that there might be a need for security that then justifies some elements of deployment.”

While the Russians are teasing that Macron is setting himself up as a new Napoleon, I suspect he has other agendas. First, he’s attempting to reinforce Russia’s understanding that it cannot act with total impunity in Ukraine. Macron wants to remind Vladimir Putin – and the Russian general staff – that any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine or use of Ukraine as a launchpad for attacks on NATO would mean a French military riposte.

These comments also represent Macron’s pursuit of a functional foundation for Franco-American relations if Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office in January 2025: Trump is no small concern for the French president.

Macron wooed Trump with blue lobster and a Bastille Day parade shortly after the latter entered office in 2017, affirming his sense that Macron was one of the few foreign leaders who would treat him with respect. But the honeymoon period couldn’t last. Tensions grew as Trump and senior US officials came to regard Macron as arrogant and manipulative. The antipathy was mutual, with the French viewing Trump as arrogant and unreliable.

Yet Macron’s real problem looking toward 2025 is his criticism of the former president since Trump left office. President Biden has frequently retold the story of how a foreign leader at the 2021 G7 summit had responded to his comment, “America is Back!” by responding “How long are you back for?”. He recently confirmed that this figure was in fact Macron – a confession that will not have gone unnoticed by team Trump.

That brings us back to Macron’s Ukraine comments, because the troop line was far from the only point that Macron made. Supporting a plan to use EU funds to buy artillery shells from outside of Europe, Macron added a thinly veiled rebuke to Biden. He noted that “the people who said never ever today were the same ones who said never ever planes, never ever long-range missiles”.

This is a clear reference to the Biden Administration’s hesitant approach to providing new weapons systems to Ukraine. It may also set the stage for Macron to praise Trump for sending anti-tank weapons to Ukraine after the Obama Administration had failed to do so.

Macron’s most explicit olive branch was his framing of the war in Ukraine as a distinctly European challenge. “This is a European war, it’s our soil and our continent,” Macron said, “we’re determined to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes.” This is a clear play to the Trump foreign policy narrative, most recently offered by Republican Senator JD Vance, that Europe must do much more for its own security interests.

The extension here is Macron’s recognition that the US foreign policy focus of any second Trump administration will be on China. Countering China is one of the few unifying elements in today’s Republican Party, and the former president himself blames the Covid-19 pandemic for assisting in his 2020 defeat and has pledged to introduce new tariffs on Chinese goods were he re-elected. But Macron does not share the Trump world view of China as the preeminent security concern.

On the contrary, Macron’s much-vaunted “strategic autonomy” vision for European foreign policy is designed both to justify a trade-priority in EU-China relations and, at least in part, to play to China’s interest in transatlantic division. As the leader of America’s oldest ally and the second most powerful nation in the EU, Macron knows this narrative earns him economic and political favor from Beijing.

Indeed, Chinese readouts of meetings less than ten days ago between foreign policy chief Wang Yi and French officials including Macron underlined this point. In one readout, Beijing said it “supports Europe in strengthening its strategic autonomy and holding its future in its own hands.” In another, Beijing noted that it “appreciates France’s adherence to independence and autonomy.”

Macron is no idiot. He recognises that France and the US will have serious disagreements on China policy in the event that Trump takes office. He realises that these disagreements risk fundamentally jeopardising the relationship even to the extent of disrupting trade relations.

By pushing Europe to do more on Ukraine so that America perhaps need not do so, Macron extends at least one significant olive branch to Trump’s foreign policy sympathies.

