Europe to Ration Gas If Nord Stream Stays Shut, Ineos Says

Diana Li and Alix Steel
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Europe will need to ration natural gas to meet winter heating demand if the Nord Stream pipeline doesn’t restart after planned maintenance, according to Ineos Group.

“It looks pretty dire for this winter now, as to whether we’ll get to the targets we need for storage,” Brian Gilvary, executive chairman of the UK chemicals company’s Ineos Energy business, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “If Nord Stream 1 doesn’t come back, it is inevitable. We will definitely see rationing in Europe.”

Companies in Germany, Italy and France will look to curtail gas use in the event that Nord Stream stays shut, Gilvary said. The pipeline, which carries the fuel from Russia to Germany, went offline for annual maintenance this week amid concern that Moscow will keep it shut in retaliation for sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine.

Ineos, one of Europe’s largest gas users, struck a deal last month to buy 1.4 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year from US exporter Sempra over two decades.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank

    Amid immense market volatility, investing in top-ranked, dividend-paying stocks Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), Diana Shipping (DSX), Black Stone Minerals (BSM) and ICL Group (ICL) could lead to steady income.

  • Griner's lawyers show medical cannabis prescription to Russian court

    Moscow has warned Washington to "refrain from futile attempts to pressure us" amid hope for an eventual prisoner swap to get the WNBA star back home.

  • Hungary Faces EU Lawsuits on LGBTIQ Rights, Opposition Radio

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary was sued by the European Union over alleged curbs on LGBTIQ rights and limits on the nation’s only opposition news radio broadcaster.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Romania Fears Putin, But Putin Should Fear Romania, TooThe European Commission said Friday it’s

  • Putin Aims to Shape a New Generation of Supporters -- Through Schools

    Starting in first grade, students across Russia will soon sit through weekly classes featuring war movies and virtual tours through Crimea. They will be given a steady dose of lectures on topics like “the geopolitical situation” and “traditional values.” In addition to a regular flag-raising ceremony, they will be introduced to lessons celebrating Russia’s “rebirth” under President Vladimir Putin. And, according to legislation signed into law by Putin on Thursday, all Russian children will be en

  • Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

    Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday.

  • Pink Releases Protest Single “Irrelevant” With Proceeds Going to When We All Vote

    Pink loves a challenge, and on her strident new protest single “Irrelevant,” she takes on any and everyone who would dare to make her feel invisible or powerless. “You can call me irrelevant, insignificant/ You can try to make me small/ I’ll be your heretic, you f–kin’ hypocrite/ I won’t think of you at all/ […]

  • Rescued Oklahoma tigers get care in California and new home

    Two neglected tigers rescued from a long-shuttered roadside tourist attraction in Oklahoma are beginning new lives more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away at California’s Oakland Zoo after receiving much-needed medical treatment. The female tigers, now named Lola and Mia, were rescued in June from an Oklahoma attraction that was closed in 2008 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for multiple animal safety and welfare violations. Lola had a facial deformity caused by an untreated infected tooth and underwent dental surgery on Thursday at the Oakland Zoo.

  • Egypt to suspend activities of its contingent in Mali U.N. mission

    DAKAR (Reuters) -Egypt has told the United Nations it will temporarily suspend the activities of its contingent in a Mali peacekeeping mission, citing increased attacks on its peacekeepers who escort convoys supplying U.N. bases, a U.N. spokesperson said on Friday. "We have been informed that as a result, the Egyptian contingent will temporarily suspend its activities within MINUSMA as of August 15," the spokesperson said.

  • European car sales are at their lowest point since 1996 because of supply-chain issues and plummeting demand

    Inflation means that the auto industry is now dealing with both falling sales and supply-chain problems.

  • Demi Lovato Explains Recent Facial Injury & Encounters With Aliens on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

    "I did what any sane person would do, and made a TikTok before I even told anyone about it," Lovato said of her injury.

  • Pacific island national leaders declare climate emergency

    Pacific island national leaders declared a climate emergency on Friday and agreed to try to bring Kiribati back to the region’s main diplomatic grouping. Kiribati announced it had withdrawn from the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum ahead of a leaders’ summit in Fiji this week. The move was seen as a sign of China’s growing influence in the region.

  • Draghi Is Signaling That He’s Determined to Quit Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi has signaled that he’s determined to resign as Italy’s prime minister next week since he doesn’t have the backing of all the parties in his splintered governing alliance, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Romani

  • MU Ukrainian student Vlad Sazhen troubled by latest Russian missile attack on his country

    A Russian missile attack Thursday in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine weighed on University of Missouri Ukrainian student Vlad Sazhen on Thursday as he spoke from Galena Residence Hall.

  • Mo Farah's Child Trafficking Highlights the U.K.'s Troubling Migrant Policies

    The British government’s tough stance on migrants makes it harder for trafficking victims to speak out, experts say.

  • Energy Giant Uniper Faces Harder Bailout Talks Than Lufthansa

    (Bloomberg) -- Bailing out German energy giant Uniper SE is shaping up to be even more painful than the weeks-long, tangled and nearly-failed rescue of carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesBiden to Leave Mideast With No Immediate Announcement on OilTrump Allies Line Up Shadow Government, Mindful of 2016’s ChaosEvery corner of the negotiation is difficult, with a deal

  • Ukrainian crews search for survivors after deadly Russian missile strike: Live Ukraine updates

    Teams, including sniffer dogs, scoured the debris of destroyed residential and commercial buildings Friday in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

  • Monkeypox cases on the rise in Florida; Lee County reports its first case

    Florida now has 154 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Friday.

  • Hungary’s Orban Sees Recession in Europe Amid Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe will plunge into a recession after a looming energy prices, prompting a scramble for jobs even in a country like Hungary that’s faced a labor shortage until now, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChina Grow

  • VW Reveals Charging Hub That Reuses EV Batteries

    Station builders and automakers are looking at ways to bypass costly construction of DC fast chargers. Here's the solution VW sees.

  • Russia has its own grade of crude oil—and its price is languishing

    To the oil industry, there is no single price of oil. Instead, there are multiple like Brent, Dubai, and WTI, each for a particular grade of crude. Russia has its own grade of oil—and its price is languishing.