Europe ready to impose more sanctions on Russia -Italy's Draghi

Rome's Colosseum is lit up in Ukrainian colours
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)

ROME (Reuters) - The European Union is finalising a first package of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is ready to impose further measures if needed, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

EU leaders met on Thursday to discuss sanctions, but whereas the United States and Britain issued detailed measures, European Union countries, split over just how far to go, left details to be worked out in the coming days.

Draghi said the EU sanctions would be far-reaching, hitting the Russian financial, energy, transport and technology sectors, and promised further action to come.

"We also envisage a second package, including against members of the Duma who have not yet been sanctioned," he told parliament. "We are ready for even harsher measures if these do not prove sufficient."

Speaking off the record, some diplomats in Brussels have said Italy had been opposed to tougher initial sanctions, such as cutting Russia off from SWIFT -- an international payments system through which it receives foreign currency.

Draghi said Italy's position was in line with other EU allies "first and foremost France and Germany".

He added that Italy was ready to supply an additional 3,400 military personnel to support NATO efforts to contain the Ukraine crisis, boosting the 240 Italian troops already involved in NATO missions in eastern Europe.

"Our priority today must be to strengthen the security of our continent and to apply maximum pressure on Russia to withdraw its troops and return to the negotiating table," he said.

"The images we are seeing, of defenceless citizens forced to hide in bunkers and subways, are terrible and take us back to the darkest days of European history."

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Angelo Amante; Editing by Keith Weir and Agnieszka Flak)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's spy chief claims intelligence win on Putin's invasion of Ukraine

    Spies in the United States and Britain scored an intelligence victory by uncovering Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to order the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, Britain's foreign spy chief has claimed. Kremlin chief Putin used an early morning address to the nation on Feb. 24 to order "a special military operation" against Ukraine, just three days after recognising two Russian-backed rebel regions of Ukraine. For months, U.S. and British ministers and Western security sources had warned that Russia could invade Ukraine.

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on country borders, Republicans and behaving like Jesus

    Feb. 25, 2022, letters: Readers comment on country borders, Republicans and behaving like Jesus.

  • The Ukraine invasion could turn boomflation into stagflation

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine creates a new wrench in the gears of the global economy that will simultaneously worsen inflation pressures and damage growth prospects. That makes it a stagflationary shock, essentially making things worse on all economic fronts at once.Why it matters: So far in the pandemic recovery, major Western economies have had boomflation — strong growth with high inflation. What we may face now is the kind of inflation that could undermine the "boom" part and worsen the "fla

  • This REIT Could Make You Richer: Here's Why

    The highest-performing real estate investment trusts (REITs) over the past two years have been almost exclusively in commercial real estate (CRE) sectors that were hit hard by the pandemic. Industries like hotel, retail, senior care, and housing, as well as office space, plummeted initially because of the effects COVID-19 had on their business. Office REIT Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) in particular could make patient investors significantly richer.

  • U.S. congressional panel expands probe of Trump documents

    A U.S. congressional committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee wrote to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) asking for more information about what she described as “what appear to be the largest scale violations of the presidential records act since its enactment." In a letter to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, Maloney asked that NARA provide by March 10 information including a detailed description of the contents of boxes recovered from Trump's Florida home, and information about any records transferred that Trump had destroyed or attempted to destroy.

  • House panel requests Trump WH records from National Archives

    A congressional oversight committee sought additional documents Friday from the National Archives related to former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records as the panel looks to expand its investigation into his handling of sensitive and even classified information. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the archivist, laying out a series of document requests needed to determine if the former president violated federal records laws when he took 15 boxes of White House records to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year. The committee needs additional documents and information uniquely available from the National Archives and Records Administration "to investigate the full extent of this conduct and determine what additional steps, including potential legislative reforms, may be needed to ensure the preservation of presidential records for the American people,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, wrote in the letter.

  • Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine

    It was among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday: warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history’s worst nuclear disaster 36 years ago. Russian forces took control over the site after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards protecting the decommissioned plant, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press. The condition of the plant’s facilities, a confinement shelter and a repository for nuclear waste is unknown, he said.

  • Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces -Ukrainian official

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday. "It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," he said. Russian troops took over the power plant while Ukrainian forces battled them on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

  • Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

    The Russian military is in the middle of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting stock prices

    Travel and airline stocks are taking a hit as Russia invades Ukraine, with defence companies on the rise.

  • Kim Kardashian Begs for a Divorce in New Court Filing

    As Kanye West continues to exhibit increasingly chaotic behavior regarding his divorce from...

  • Russia’s attack on Ukraine shakes global markets and the U.S. dollar spikes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré breaks down how markets around the world are reacting to Russia further invading Ukraine on February 24. From wheat to precious metals, see what commodities will have the biggest impact from the invasion.

  • Trudeau: Imposing more severe sanctions on Russia

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with President Zelenskyy and says Canada is imposing more severe sanctions. (Feb. 24)

  • Swiss sharpen measures targeting Russia

    Switzerland will tighten its measures against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, President Ignazio Cassis said on Thursday, although the measures will not include an immediate freeze of the billions of francs held by Russians in Swiss accounts. The government will adjust its regulations so Switzerland cannot be used to circumvent sanctions imposed by the European Union, Cassis told a news conference in Bern. "Neutrality does not mean indifference," Cassis said, repeating Switzerland's condemnation of the attack which he described as a severe breach of international law.

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • Letters: KC readers discuss GOP’s Putin love, Amtrak in Missouri and US Senate race

    Americans remember worrying about bomb shelters if Russia attacked. Today, conservatives praise Vladimir Putin. | Opinion

  • Conflict between Ukraine and Russia is ratcheting up, but these U.S. companies have had years to prepare

    Financial markets around the world are getting whipsawed as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate. Investors and traders have even been dumping U.S. stocks that have limited exposure to the region. “We’re seeing interest in Russia and Ukraine, which arguably might be related to some of the security concerns short term here,” Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of Generac (GNRC) said on its earnings call Feb. 16.

  • Italy's Draghi promises "whatever it takes" to restore Ukrainian sovereignty

    The West will do everything necessary to restore full Ukrainian sovereignty over its lands, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, promising tough sanctions against Russia for invading its neighbour. Speaking in a televised address, Draghi said it was impossible to have meaningful dialogue with Moscow and demanded that Russia unconditionally pull its forces back to the internationally established borders. "We have our allies at our side ... together we will do whatever it takes to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, Europe's security, and the integrity of the international order based on the rules and values we all share," he said.

  • Column: Texas abortion law gives gun-controlling California, gun lobby something to agree on

    The Supreme Court and the Lone Star State inadvertently provided a clear shot for California to fire away at gun manufacturers and dealers, columnist George Skelton says.

  • Police seek man who opened fire in crowded Florida parking lot

    St. Petersburg police say someone started shooting Tuesday night after a fight from a restaurant spilled outside. One man was struck and hospitalized in critical condition.