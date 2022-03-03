Russian energy: Europe scrambles to reduce its dependency

DAVID McHUGH
·6 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russia for energy and bracing for potential disruption to critical natural gas supplies as Russia's war in Ukraine sends prices to new highs.

Natural gas prices hit a record Thursday for a second day in a row as restrictions on oil and gas were increasingly treated as a possibility on the eighth day of the war — whether through Western sanctions or Russian retaliation. That could mean even more pain to people's wallets: Energy prices have been high for months because of low supplies, driving up the cost of everything from utility bills to groceries as businesses pass along their costs to customers.

Traders were “factoring in the rising probability of sanctions on gas for each day the offensive continues,” said Kaushal Ramesh, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

The price of gas is 10 times what it was at the start of 2021. But it continues to flow through the major pipelines from Russia to Europe, including those through Ukraine, pipeline companies say.

To prepare for any cutoffs as the war intensifies and to reduce Russian reliance, countries are rounding up new supplies of liquefied natural gas — LNG — by ship. They're also speeding up plans for gas import terminals and pipelines that don't depend on Russia and talking about allowing coal-fired power plants to keep spewing climate-changing emissions for longer if it means energy independence.

Yet many of the measures will take months or, in the case of new pipelines and terminals, years. The long-term answer is rapidly building out renewable sources such as wind and solar. But for now, Europe is reliant on gas to heat homes, generate electricity and supply industries like fertilizer producers.

Europe, which gets almost 40% of its gas from Russia, is in a different situation than the U.S., which produces its own natural gas. Still, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson says Europe “has the tools” to handle any Russian retaliation this winter while conceding a total cutoff “would of course still be a challenge.”

Germany is spending 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) to buy more LNG. Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday proposed building two LNG import terminals, days after blocking the already-completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe.

European Union countries are working on setting up a strategic gas reserve and establishing storage requirements. Officials are urging countries to sign agreements to share gas in emergencies.

The EU’s executive commission is set to unveil steps next week that governments can take. The Paris-based International Energy Agency said Thursday that Russian gas imports could be cut by one-third this year through steps including letting existing gas contracts with Russia expire, finding new supplies from partners such as Norway and Azerbaijan, imposing minimum storage requirements, maximizing use of remaining nuclear plants and offering cash support for vulnerable electricity customers.

Denmark has given the go-ahead for construction of a pipeline to bring Norwegian gas — another major source for Europe — to Poland after permission was suspended last year.

“We are really busy catching up with the lost months,” Søren Juul Larsen, chief project manager at Energinet. “We have agreed with our contractors that they will deploy more machines and people for the task, so that we can set the pace and be finished as soon as possible."

Energinet plans for the Baltic Pipe to partially launch Oct. 1. and be fully operational Jan. 1 with capacity of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year.

Weaning Europe completely off Russian gas by next winter's heating season — if that becomes necessary — would be possible but painful, involving extra costs and possibly forced conservation, according to analysts at the Bruegel research institute in Brussels. Given record LNG shipments are already coming from places like the U.S., a total loss of Russian gas would leave Europe 10% to 15% short and facing potentially painful steps to reduce gas use, which would hit businesses first.

“If the EU is forced or willing to bear the cost, it should be possible to replace Russian gas already for next winter without economic activity being devastated, people freezing or electricity supply being disrupted,” they said.

So far, wide-ranging Western sanctions have spared gas and oil even as they targeted Russian banks and their ability to interact with Western financial systems. Specific exemptions were included for energy transactions. Officials say they’re trying to avoid hurting their own economies and consumers as they inflict pain in Russia.

But sanctions are indirectly hitting oil from Russia, the world’s No. 3 oil producer that sells 25% of Europe’s supply. Some oil buyers in recent days have shunned Russian crude, fearing that if sanctions were applied to Russian energy, their purchased oil could be rendered unusable.

“Cargoes have already been rejected by European refiners in the market, because people are afraid sanctions might be coming, and so they don’t want to be caught with some cargo they can’t resell,” said Amy Myers Jaffe, research professor and managing director of the Climate Policy Lab at Tufts University.

An energy cutoff imposed by Russia was long regarded as unlikely — particularly with gas — because it would cost Russia its biggest customers in Europe and some $300 million in revenue a day.

Russian officials have underlined that they have no intention of cutting off oil and gas and have stressed their role as reliable suppliers. Yet the conundrum remains: As Western countries cut off Russian banks off, Europe continues to support Russia's government — and military — through energy purchases.

The U.S. is “very open” to sanctioning Russia’s energy and gas industry but is measuring that against potential costs to Americans, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“We’re considering it. It’s very much on the table, but we need to weigh what all of the impacts will be,” she said Wednesday on MSNBC. “We’re not trying to hurt ourselves. We’re trying to hurt President Putin and the Russian economy.”

While Europe is vulnerable in the short term before it can build out renewables, it's Russia that would lose long term from an embargo or cutoff.

A gas embargo would over several years lead to a slump of 2.9% in Russian economic output and a 0.1% gain for Germany, said trade expert Hendrik Mahlkow of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Any Russian threat to halt supplies “would not be very credible," Mahlkow said.

___

Associated Press reporters Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark; Cathy Bussewitz in New York; and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • European gas prices touch new highs as Russia supply fears grow

    European and British gas prices soared on Wednesday, with a benchmark Dutch gas price hitting a record high as countries said EU sanctions against Russia could target gas shipments, while some cargos of Russian liquefied gas changed course. Britain on Monday ordered Russian-associated vessels be blocked from its ports to while officials from some European Union countries have said the 27-country bloc is considering a ban on Russian ships. The European Parliament on Tuesday called for the EU to close its ports to Russian ships or ships going to or from Russia.

  • Russians Unhappy at Plunging Ruble Value Amid Increased Sanctions

    The ruble plummeted in value after countries placed sanctions on Russia as it continued a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.As of March 1, the value of one ruble was equal to 0.009 USD, a sharp drop from a value of 0.012 USD on February 27.Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty interviewed Russians living in the cities of Tomsk and Kaliningrad regarding the ruble’s value on February 28. A translation provided by RFE indicates the subjects were unhappy with the value of their currency, and that they were “bracing for a drop in living standards.”The EU, US, and UK, as well as New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, have placed sanctions on Russia since its escalation in Ukraine. Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful

  • Germany ‘prepared’ if Vladimir Putin turns off Russian gas

    Germany is prepared for the worst if Russia stops exporting gas to Europe and could keep coal-fired power plants running, according to its economy minister.

  • Europe's natural gas problem gets worse

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsEuropean natural gas prices have risen an astounding 60% this week, as investors panic about disruptions to supplies.Driving the news: Benchmark natural gas prices briefly touched a record high of €194 euros per megawatt-hour on Wednesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Europe gets 40% of its natural gas from Russia. Gas is crucial for heating homes, power generation and industrial activity on the conti

  • France seizes yacht owned by a Russian energy oligarch

    French authorities announced Thursday that they seized a yacht owned by Russian energy oligarch Igor Sechin.Why it matters: Sechin is CEO of Rosneft, Russia's massive state oil and gas company, and a longtime close ally and adviser of President Vladimir Putin, according to the European Union. He has been financially sanctioned by multiple countries after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWha

  • Germany prepared to stop buying gas from Russia

    Germany is ready should Russia stop exporting gas to the country as Berlin develops a new energy battle plan to end that reliance.

  • Exclusive - U.S. utilities push White House not to sanction Russian uranium

    The U.S. nuclear power industry is lobbying the White House to allow uranium imports from Russia to continue despite the escalating conflict in Ukraine, with cheap supplies of the fuel seen as key to keeping American electricity prices low, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear plants - about 22.8 million pounds (10.3 million kg) in 2020 - which in turn produce about 20% of U.S. electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the World Nuclear Association.

  • Seaborne Russian gas supplies to Europe disrupted by looming port bans

    Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have been disrupted by uncertainty over whether ships can discharge cargoes at European ports due to sanctions imposed on Moscow, according to ship tracking data and trade sources on Wednesday. The disruptions come at a time when Europe is contending with record prices for natural gas due to tight supplies that have ramped up energy bills and led governments to pay billions of dollars in subsidies to consumers struggling to stay warm. Four tankers that loaded LNG at the Russian gas terminal in Yamal and initially said they were sailing to British and French ports have changed their destination status to "For Orders", Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed.

  • Novo Nordisk more than doubles sales target for obesity drugs

    Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has more than doubled its target for sales of obesity drugs by 2025 after overwhelming demand for its new Wegovy drug. Novo Nordisk now aims to generate annual obesity drug sales of more than 25 billion Danish crowns ($3.72 billion) by 2025, the company said at its capital markets day on Thursday. Novo Nordisk was overwhelmed by initial demand for Wegovy, leading to supply shortages.

  • New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues, 03/02/2022

  • New Zealand protest ends, investigation and cleanup begin

    New Zealand police said Thursday they will review hours of cellphone footage taken by themselves, the media and the public to identify lawbreakers, while crews begin the cleanup of Parliament's grounds after a protest there against coronavirus vaccine mandates ended in violence. House Speaker Trevor Mallard said on Twitter he thought a wall was needed, with gates that could be closed when they were confronted by groups like the unruly protesters. Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters eight officers were admitted to a local hospital after the confrontation, suffering injuries like broken bones and lacerations.

  • UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

    The United Nations’ atomic watchdog says it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in breach of a 2015 accord with world powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its confidential quarterly report Thursday that Iran has an estimated stock of 33.2 kilograms (73.1 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of 15.5 kilograms since November. Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program.

  • Russian oligarchs' super yachts seized

    French and German authorities have implemented sanctions but the UK faces criticism over delays.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio has two looming concerns about Ukraine that should worry every investor

    Ray Dalio said he believes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a serious threat to the established postwar world order and leaves him with two critical questions: Will this war spread beyond Ukraine to involve NATO, and how will China respond? In a commentary posted on LinkedIn late Tuesday, Dalio wrote that the economic sanctions that Europe and the U.S. have imposed on Russia and its financial system will take a heavy toll on the Russian economy, at a minimal cost to NATO countries.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

    Jobless claims fell by 18,000 to 215,000 for the week ending February 26, from 233,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The Labor Department releases its February jobs report on Friday.

  • Saudi crown prince says he does not care if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.