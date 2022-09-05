Europe Scrambles to Respond as Gas Prices Surge: Energy Update

Elena Mazneva
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Europe is racing to stave off an energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to turn into an economic and financial crisis too.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gas prices surged more than 30% on Monday as traders reacted to Russia’s decision late Friday to keep its main gas pipeline shut indefinitely. The euro also slid. Policy makers are now grappling with how to curb demand dramatically, and also prevent wild market swings spilling into broader financial disruption.

Sweden and Finland created emergency backstops at the weekend to help utilities struggling with collateral requirements in a bid to prevent a “Lehman” moment. And European energy ministers are set to discuss radical proposals to curb power prices when they hold an emergency meeting on Friday -- including gas-price caps and a suspension of power derivatives trading.

Key Developments

  • EU to Discuss Radical Energy Interventions as Crisis Worsens

  • European Stocks, Euro Sink as Energy Woes Worsen: Markets Wrap

  • Europe Looks Set for Energy Rationing After Russian Gas Cut

  • Nordic Utilities Get $33 Billion Backstops as Power Markets Fray

  • Austria to Cap Power Prices to Help Households With Rising Costs

  • Gas traders gather in Milan on Monday for their Gastech conference

Italians Tire of Sanctions, Poll Says (8:50 a.m.)

A growing number of Italians want to remove sanctions against Russia to counter spiraling gas prices and inflation, according to a recent poll. A Termometro Politico survey published Saturday said 51% of respondents want to lift sanctions, with 44% in favor of keeping them. As many as 43% of Italians think it was wrong to impose them in the first place, according to a Quorum/YouTrend poll for SkyTG24 published Monday.

Power Prices Jump (8:45 a.m.)

Wholesale power prices rose across Europe as the Nord Stream cut pushed up the cost of running gas-fired power plants. German power for next month rose as much as 16%, while the benchmark year-ahead price jumped 21% to 615 euros per megawatt-hour. That benchmark spiked above 1,000 euros early last week.

Hungary’s Flows Are Fine (8:30 a.m.)

Gas deliveries to Hungary are uninterrupted, Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer told public television M1 on Monday. The country, which has opposed drastic sanctions on Moscow, is receiving Russian gas through the TurkStream link via the Black Sea, the only pipeline route through which supplies haven’t been disrupted this year. Russia is even providing Hungary with additional volumes of gas, on top of their contract, according to Hungarian officials.

German Storage Keeps Building (7:33 a.m.)

The European Union has been building up its gas stockpiles to offset a Russian cutoff, and with storage sites nearly 82% full it has a buffer for at least part of the winter. Storage sites in the region’s powerhouse Germany are now 86% filled, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. But Klaus Mueller, president of the Federal Network Agency energy regulator warned last month that even with gas storage at 95%, there would only be enough for 2-1/2 months of demand if Russia switched off flows.

European Gas Leaps (7:15 am)

Natural gas prices surged in response to the Nord Stream news.

“Given the gas supply tightness, one cannot exclude mandatory gas curtailment for non-essential industries or even ‘rolling gasouts’ this winter depending on the weather,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note. Goldman Sachs predicted that European gas prices could approach highs set in August after Russia’s move.

Gas Flows Via Ukraine Are Stable (6:30 a.m.)

Russian gas supplies via Ukraine remain stable, data show. Flows have been curbed since May when one of two crossing points was put out of service. With Nord Stream shut, there’s going to be renewed focus on the flows via Ukraine. Norwegian gas flows are also curbed because of seasonal works.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU to Discuss Gas-Price Caps, Derivatives Halt Amid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of

  • European Gas Jumps as Moscow Tightens the Screw on Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged after Russia halted its biggest pipeline to Europe indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s O

  • EU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices rocketed as much as 30% higher on Monday after Russia said one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe would stay shut indefinitely, stoking renewed fears about shortages and gas rationing in the European Union this winter. The benchmark gas price surged as high as 272 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) when the market opened after Russia said on Friday that a leak in Nord Stream 1 pipeline equipment meant it would stay shut beyond last week's three-day maintenance halt. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Australian artist removes Ukraine and Russia mural after backlash

    The street mural in Australia controversially depicted Ukrainian and Russian soldiers hugging.

  • Euro hits 20-year low on Russian gas halt

    The euro fell below 99 cents for the first time in nearly two decades, while sterling was on the ropes on Monday as Russia's halt on gas supply down its main pipeline to Europe sparked concerns over energy prices and growth. Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline for flows down the Nord Stream pipeline to resume, citing an oil leak in a turbine.

  • Euro, Stocks Tumble as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped for the sixth time in seven days, and the euro sank to a 20-year low, after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households in the region.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Fir

  • PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship still planned, despite water crisis

    The Country Club of Jackson operates its own self-sufficient water system with water from a nearby aquifer.

  • ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premiere Draws 25 Million Global Viewers in First Day, Amazon Says

    Amazon broke a long-held precedent Saturday by revealing viewership data for a Prime Video series for the first time ever, making the exception on remaining tight-lipped about its internal TV ratings for its big-budget “The Lord of the Rings” TV series. According to the e-commerce giant, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” […]

  • It took ‘a whole year to find the person I’m hiring’: Small biz owner

    Small business owner Nesha Pai says it took her a year to find a solid bookkeeper for her accounting business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Evergrande winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong adjourned to Nov 7

    Hong Kong's High Court approved on Monday an application by China Evergrande Group and its major offshore credit group to adjourn a winding-up petition against it to Nov. 7. An investor in Evergrande's unit online real estate and automobile marketplace, Fangchebao (FCB), filed the petition in Hong Kong in June because the developer had not honoured an agreement worth $110 million to repurchase shares the investor bought in FCB. It is the first winding-up petition known to have been filed against Evergrande, which is reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities.

  • Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake

    The system worked specifically because everything was bundled with only premium experiences being offered a la carte (and even then, you needed a base package before you could purchase any premium channels). That's a good selection of live-streaming channels with Hulu Live, which is a streaming version of traditional cable and four additional top-tier streaming services for $106.46 per month.

  • Coco Gauff, 18, reaches US Open quarterfinals for 1st time

    Coco Gauff raised a fist, then wagged her right index finger, responding to, and riling up even more, a loud-louder-loudest Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that was standing and screaming. Gauff’s U.S. Open opponent, Zhang Shuai, covered both ears with her hands to shield them from what she described later as a “Boom!” of sound. Gauff and her fans were reacting excitedly to quite a point, one in which the 18-year-old Floridian raced to her right for a defensive forehand, then changed directions to sprint and slide into a backhand that drew a netted volley from Zhang.

  • Russian forces not receiving combat bonuses in Ukraine: UK intelligence

    The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Sunday that Russian forces in Ukraine have likely not received combat bonuses, hampering morale. “Russian forces continue to suffer from morale and discipline issues in Ukraine,” the ministry said in a Twitter thread. “In addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, one…

  • The US and other countries that sanctioned Moscow are likely importing Russian oil via India, report says

    About 308,000 bpd of Indian oil product exports could be attributable to Russian crude inputs, with 37% going to countries sanctioning Moscow.

  • Vistry to Buy Countryside in $1.4 Billion Cash, Stock Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The rapidly cooling UK housing market has caught up with Countryside Partnerships Plc after the company agreed to sell itself at a price that’s lower than earlier offers. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Vi

  • European Gas Prices Surge on Nord Stream Shut Down

    Natural-gas futures in northwest Europe jump more than 30% in early trading but remain below the all-time high recorded in late August.

  • Opinion: Why is helping young people crushed with debt a handout, but a PPP loan isn’t?

    The White House Twitter account says PA Rep Mike Kelly and Florida Rep Matt Gaetz had $987,237 and $482,321, respectively, in PPP loans forgiven.

  • Nirvana Wins ‘Nevermind’ Baby Lawsuit as Judge Dismisses Case for Final Time

    U.S. District Court judge says Spencer Elden waited too long to file "child pornography" suit, effectively ending his suit over iconic cover image

  • Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. Brent crude futures had risen $2.42, or 2.6%, to $95.44 a barrel by 0641 GMT after gaining 0.7% on Friday. At their meeting later on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, may decide to keep current output levels or even cut production to bolster prices, despite supplies remaining tight.

  • Vegetable Costs Up 500% Threaten to Fuel Inflation in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, potatoes and onions are putting food out of