Europe Eyes Hot End to October in Relief for Energy Crunch

(Bloomberg) -- Much of continental Europe is poised for an unusually warm end to the month, with Paris seeing temperatures more common on a summer day than well into the heating season.

Temperatures in the French capital will reach as high as 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. Other major cities from London to Frankfurt and Madrid will also be much warmer than normal.

The delays to both winter weather and higher fuel consumption are a blessing for the region’s energy system as supplies of power and gas from Russia have dwindled and several nations are suffering from lower-than-normal nuclear output. The unseasonably warm autumn has meant Europe has built up robust winter gas storage levels instead of drawing down supplies.

“Widespread warmer-than-normal temperatures are forecast for the continent,” Maxar said in a daily report. Temperatures range from much-above average to strongly above, it said.

The outlook bears out official predictions made earlier this month. Meteo France, France’s national weather service, had forecast the country on average to remain warmer-than-normal through December. And scientists at the Copernicus Climate Change Service said European temperatures probably will be significantly above normal during the peak heating season between December and February.

Read more: European Gas Slumps to €100 on Mild Weather and Ample Supplies

In the near-term, average departures from normal over the next five days range generally between 4-8C above usual across central Europe. The temperature in London will peak this week at 20C, and will be as hot as 26C in Madrid.

Meanwhile, a total of 27.4 heating-degree days are seen for Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, well below the 10-year average of 44.1 days, according to Maxar. That’s a measure to gauge energy demand, with higher numbers reflecting more cold and more fuel being burned for heating.

--With assistance from Alan Katz.

