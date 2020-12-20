Europe shutting its borders to UK travellers to protect against Covid mutation

Anna Pujol-Mazzini
There are fears over the new strain that is prevalent in southern England&nbsp; - Shutterstock
There are fears over the new strain that is prevalent in southern England - Shutterstock

Several European countries have restricted travel from the UK in a bid to ensure that a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus found in England does not spread across the continent.  

The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Germany and Italy have all moved swiftly to ban flights from the UK, while other countries including Germany and France are considering similar measures.  

Britain on Saturday night alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about a new variant of the coronavirus that the Prime Minister said may be "up to 70 percent" more transmissible than earlier strains. Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for more than 16 million people by tightening lockdown measures to halt its spread.  

The announcement sparked a string of travel bans from its neighbours, as the WHO called on its European members to step up prevention measures in the face of the new variant.  

"Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches," a spokeswoman for WHO Europe told AFP.  

Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have already been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO.

The Netherlands responded by banning flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday until at least the end of the year, the government said in a statement. It said it is monitoring developments and is considering additional measures regarding other modes of transport.  

Belgium issued a travel ban starting at midnight. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Belgian television channel VRT the ban will be in place for at least 24 hours, affecting flights and the Eurostar train service that runs from London.

Italy plans to suspend flights to and from Britain over fears of the new strain, Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said in a Facebook post.    

“As a government we have the duty to protect Italians. So for this reason, after warning the British government, together with the Health Ministry we are about to sign the order to suspend flights with Great Britain,” Di Maio wrote.

"Our priority is to protect Italy and our fellow citizens." He didn’t specify for how long the measure will be in place.   The Italian government has imposed strict restrictions over the Christmas holidays to limit movements and avoid large gatherings that could spark a third wave of contagion in the country with the highest death toll in Europe.  

Austria's health ministry also confirmed that flights from the UK will be stopped.  

The World Health Organization has called on all its members in Europe to step up measures against coronavirus in the face of the new variant circulating in Britain.  

The new strain, officially named VUI-202012/01, contained 23 different genetic changes and accounted for 60 percent of new infections in London, according to the British government's chief scientific officer, Sir Patrick Vallance.  

It is not believed to be more deadly than its predecessor.  

The mutation has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, the WHO told the BBC.

France is expected to announce similar bans and are discussing a coordinated response from the European Union. An emergency health security meeting of the French government is planned later on Sunday.  

Germany will suspend air links with Britain "from midnight on Sunday", a government source told AFP, following in the footsteps of Belgium and the Netherlands after a new more infectious coronavirus strain appeared in the UK.

The source said Berlin will "make it official in the coming hours", adding that the restriction could be adopted by the entire 27-member European Union and that countries are also discussing a joint response over sea, road and rail links with Britain.

According to Christian Drosten, a virologist at Berlin's Charite hospital, the new mutation has not yet been seen in Germany.  

Ireland's health minister said there will be an announcement today on potential restrictions on passengers travelling from Britain to Ireland.  

Spain said that in response to the moves by some of its European Union partners, it had asked the European Commission and the European Council for a coordinated community response to the new situation.

"The Spanish government awaits a rapid response from the European institutions, but anticipates that if this does not arrive, it will act in defence of the interests and rights of Spanish citizens."

