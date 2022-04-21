European Stocks Rise as Upbeat Earnings Outweigh ECB Concerns

European Stocks Rise as Upbeat Earnings Outweigh ECB Concerns
Sagarika Jaisinghani and Allegra Catelli
(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained slightly on Thursday as investors considered an upbeat start to the corporate earnings season against hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed 0.3% higher. Miners underperformed, with Anglo American Plc falling after cutting some output goals. Industrial goods and construction sectors outperformed. Nestle SA inched higher after reporting a healthy gain in revenue. ABB Ltd jumped as the Swiss industrial conglomerate also reported better-than-expected results.

Still, a broader recovery in the equity benchmark has stalled after the index recouped losses sparked by the war in Ukraine, as worries about high inflation, hawkish central banks and slowing growth keep risk demand subdued. Strategists polled by Bloomberg said the index will end 2022 at 481 points, implying a flat year overall for equity returns.

“Equity markets will be facing lots of headwinds: rising bond yields, falling EPS, all this suggests markets will have a lot of volatility going forward,” Beata Manthey, head of European equity strategy at Citigroup Inc., said on Bloomberg TV. “We went from buying the market at whatever it cost last year, to buying the dip right now and selling the rally.”

After the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates last month, investors have been looking for cues from the ECB on potential rate hikes. Traders are betting on three quarter-point hikes from the ECB this year, after Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said policy rates could be raised above zero before year-end, with the bank perhaps even deploying “restrictive” policy to get surging prices under control. Fellow members Luis de Guindos and Martins Kazaks said Wednesday a rate hike in July was possible.

Investors are also bracing for the second round of voting in the presidential election in France this Sunday, but the fairly long and technical debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on Wednesday night is unlikely to have weighed on markets, according to investors and analysts who watched it. France’s CAC 40 Index outperformed on Thursday with a 1.4% jump.

Among other individual movers, Antofagasta Plc fell after reporting a slump in quarterly copper production, weighing on the mining index.

