European Stocks Rise Before Fed as ECB Works on Crisis Tool
Farah Elbahrawy
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied after their longest slump since March 2020 ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision and as the European Central Bank sought to stave off a resurgent sovereign-debt crisis with the promise of a new tool to curb market stress.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.4% by the close in London. Italy’s FTSE MIB index added 2.9%, the most since mid-March, after the ECB published the outcome of their emergency meeting, instructing committees to create a new instrument to tackle so-called fragmentation. Italian bonds led a rally in European debt, an early sign investors are buying efforts to prevent a market fallout from undermining the integrity of the monetary union.

Following an emergency meeting Wednesday, convened after Italian yields surged to the highest since Europe’s sovereign-debt crisis, the ECB Governing Council also said it will apply flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in its pandemic portfolio, with a view to preserving the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism.

“The rising stress from spread widening in peripheral bond markets is having an impact: the European Central Bank is responding with a more flexible re-investment policy under the PEPP,” said Ulrike Kastens, an economist at DWS. “But more importantly, it is announcing a new anti-fragmentation tool to fight against a permanent, not fundamentally justified widening of yields. While the design is still completely unclear, the announcement that such an instrument is planned should provide some relief to the markets.”

This should also give the ECB the chance to raise rates more quickly and aggressively, he said.

The European equities benchmark has been hammered this year as worries of hawkish central banks and a potential recession dent demand for risk assets, despite stock valuations falling well below their long-term averages. However, the European stock market’s breadth -- the number of shares participating in the latest drop -- has yet to see signs of panic selling, especially compared with the last two dips in 2020 and March 2022.

European stocks came under pressure last week after the ECB committed to a quarter-point increase in interest rates next month and signaled a bigger hike in the fall. Belgium’s Pierre Wunsch had said earlier on Wednesday that the Governing Council is ready to step in if it considers moves in government bond markets to be unjustified.

Investors are “welcoming the fact the ECB is willing to keep stability in credit markets, ahead of withdrawing stimulus measures in the Euro area,” said Pierre Veyret. a technical analyst at ActivTrades. “The fact market drivers may already be changing is perceived as a major development for EU stock investors.”

In the US, the Federal Open Market Committee today is expected to raise rates 75 basis points by Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc, who cite rising inflation expectations among Americans in looking for the largest increase in nearly three decades.

“75 basis points for sure is coming,” said Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd. “You don’t want inflation to be built into the economy and then have secondary inflationary impact so go early, go hard and send the signal,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that a lot has already been priced into markets.

US retail sales fell in May for the first time in five months, data showed today.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG strategists including Andrew Garthwaite cut European stocks to benchmark from small overweight as risks including hawkish central banks and the likelihood of a recession weigh on stocks. At the same time, Sanford C. Bernstein strategists said stock markets may have become too pessimistic about corporate earnings despite the gloomy outlook for the global economy.

“The rising yield environment will continue to put pressure on valuations,” said Roger Lee, head of UK strategy at Investec. “The only protection on a relative basis is in ‘value’ strategies which continue to outperform, namely natural resources, financials, especially banks, and defensive sectors.”

Among individual movers, Hennes & Mauritz AB fell the most since end of March as analysts warned inflation will squeeze margins at the low-cost clothing retailer. Meanwhile, Getinge AB tumbled 18%, the most since October 2018, after the medical technology firm lowered guidance, projecting flat organic sales growth for the year.

MARKETS

  • Equities: Euro Stoxx 50 up 1.6%, FTSE 100 up 1.2%, DAX up 1.4%, CAC 40 up 1.3%, FTSEMIB up 2.9%, IBEX 35 up 1.3%, AEX-Index up 1.6%, Swiss Market Index up 0.8%

  • Bonds: German 10-year-yield down 11bps at 1.64%, Italian 10-year-yield down 37bps at 3.81%, Spanish 10-year-yield down 23bps at 2.88%

  • Credit: iTraxx Main down 2.9bps at 105.6, iTraxx Crossover down 14.4bps at 529.2

  • FX: Euro spot down 0.11% at 1.0405, Dollar index down 0.14% at 105.37

  • Commodities: Brent crude down 0.6% at $120.5/bbl, copper unchanged at $9,230/MT, iron ore up 1.1% at $136.95/MT, gold up 0.7% at $1,820.35/oz

EUROPE EQUITIES

  • 19 out of 20 Stoxx 600 sectors rise; real estate sector has the biggest volume at 215% of its 30-day average; 513 Stoxx 600 members gain, 84 decline

  • Top Stoxx 600 outperformers include: Delivery Hero +9.1%, Temenos +7.9%, Ocado Group +6.7%, FinecoBank Banca Fineco +6.7%, Whitbread +6.3%

  • Top Stoxx 600 underperformers include: Getinge -17.5%, AddLife -6.7%, Siemens Healthineers -6.6%, Elia Group -6.5%, H & M Hennes & Mauritz -6.5%

