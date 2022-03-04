Europe Stocks See Biggest Ever Weekly Outflow as War Intensifies

Michael Msika
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The escalation of the war in Ukraine is pushing investors to exit European stocks like never before amid rising inflation risks, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European equities had their largest outflows on record at $6.7 billion in the week to March 2, the strategists wrote, citing EPFR Global data. The redemptions from the region caused the first outflow in 10 weeks for global stocks to the tune of $5 billion.

“Financial market accidents threaten global recession,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note. The war in Ukraine implies a bigger “inflation shock” as commodity prices surge, and investors should be “maximum defensive” in the absence of de-escalation, they said.

The record outflows from Europe come as the war adds to concerns about slowing growth and soaring inflation. Some of the region’s stocks are heavily exposed to Russia, while European countries are highly dependent on commodity imports from Russia and Ukraine. The Stoxx Europe 600 index has fallen about 13% from its January record, more than the S&P 500’s 9% drop from its closing peak.

Investors also sought to exit global financial stocks, which also had their largest weekly outflows on record, while materials and energy, two sectors positively linked to commodity inflation, had significant inflows, the data showed. European financials, which were one of the main beneficiaries of the recovery, have plummeted more than 20% since a peak on Feb. 10, while global financials are down 10%.

“War is stagflationary,” Hartnett said, comparing the current situation with the Yom Kippur War and the oil shock of 1973. Back then, the S&P 500 dropped about 40% from peak-to-trough, and only commodities outperformed inflation, he said.

Stagflationary Shock May Be Next for Plunging Stock Markets

Investors went to hide in cash and gold, with money market funds attracting $46.3 billion, their largest inflow in nine weeks, while $1.9 billion went to gold.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

    The sell-off in the stock market is creating some value opportunities for investors willing to start dipping their toes in the water.

  • Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • Volunteers cross Polish border into Ukraine to fight Russian forces

    While Ukrainians streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of men were heading in the opposite direction to fight against the Russians.

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • Tucker Carlson Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ About Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Bizarrely Blames Kamala Harris

    “This is just not a serious person, not surrounded by serious people,” the Fox News host said about the vice president in an attempt to shift the blame.

  • Warren Buffett is being priced out of acquisitions. Except for Pilot, which he's taking over for around $11 billion in 2023.

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is poised to own 80% of Pilot, a truck-stop operator with about $45 billion in yearly revenues.

  • DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

    "It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."

  • Ukraine military kills a top Russian general

    Ukrainian defense forces say they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky in combat earlier this week.

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Consumers Are Sending These 2 Stocks Soaring After Hours Thursday

    Testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell helped put some context on concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates, but market participants are still having trouble predicting how various scenarios could affect stock markets. After the market closed on Thursday, a couple of companies in the consumer sector released their latest financial reports, and their stocks rose in response. Below, we'll take a closer look at how the businesses of apparel retail-giant Gap (NYSE: GPS) and restaurant-operator Sweetgrass (NYSE: SG) performed, as well as what their prospects look like for the year ahead.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.

  • Russian rouble hits new lows in volatile trading

    The Russian rouble slumped to new record lows against the dollar on Thursday though it closed the Moscow session little changed, after Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status, with steps by the central bank and finance ministry failing to halt its slide. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. The stock market remains closed and trading volume on its sovereign debt has vanished.