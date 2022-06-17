Russia Tightens Squeeze on Gas Supply to Europe’s Biggest Buyers

(Bloomberg) -- Russia tightened the squeeze on its biggest European gas customers, putting the continent on high alert for fuel shortages as Brussels accused the Kremlin of blackmail.

Gas prices rose and Europe started tapping the reserves it’s been saving for winter as Gazprom PJSC curbed shipments to top buyers in Germany, Italy and France. Moscow is tightening the screws as European leaders went to Kyiv in a symbolic visit with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and as the European Commission recommends Ukraine be granted candidate status.

The continent’s top buyer of Russian gas -- German energy giant Uniper SE -- said it’s receiving 60% less gas than ordered from Russia after Moscow limited supplies via its biggest pipeline to Europe. The Dusseldorf-based company said it’s currently replacing the missing volumes with gas from other sources. The cuts are deeper than the 25% shortfall Uniper disclosed Wednesday.

“We are in close exchange with the German government,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Russia slashed supplies to Germany, France, Austria and Italy this week, prompting a surge of as much as 60% in gas prices. Flows through the important Nord Stream pipeline were cut by 60%, with Italy’s Eni SpA and France’s Engie SA also saying they’re receiving less of the fuel.

Gazprom said it would supply only 50% of Italy gas requested Friday. Italy may trigger its emergency gas plan as soon as next week if Russia continues to curb supplies, a move that may involve asking companies to voluntarily limit energy consumption, according to people familiar with the situation.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe has been preparing for a cut in the Russian gas supply, tapping all resources available to fill the gap. LNG has been important for filling up storage sites and helping countries stock up for the winter, when demand for heating increases.

