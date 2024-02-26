Europe tops the charts in global beaches ranking

In the western Algarve near Sagres, you sometimes have a beach to yourself. The beaches in this Portugues region are some of the best in the world, according to ratings on Tripadvisor. Geraldine Friedrich/dpa

The summer holidays might be a long way off, but northern Europeans with a few euros to spare are likely to be thinking ahead, or even booking an early-year beach break to get away from the February cold.

If so, then the top three beaches to head for are not too far away, with Praia da Falésia in Portugal’s Algarve named the world’s best in the latest Tripadvisor listing, followed by Sicilian strand Spiaggia dei Conigli in second and Spain’s Basque Country beach La Concha third.

"Spring is a great time to visit for more affordable prices and fewer crowds," Tripadvisor said of the winner.

Caribbean beaches topped the chart in previous years, a shift that could be down to inflation-weary Europeans looking for shorter, less expensive flights to destinations nearer to home.

Fourth-best was Ka'anapali in Hawai’i, followed by Grace Bay Beach on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

"Last year, Tripadvisor received millions of reviews for beaches — it’s clear that our community absolutely loves them," said Sarah Firshein of Tripadvisor.

Europe’s top 10 included two Icelandic beaches, as well as some of the usual suspects on Gran Canaria, Ayia Napa and Crete.

The most "sustainable" beach holiday can be had at Sandsbank in Britain, according to Tripadvisor, which said the awards were based on "the quality and quantity of global reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor for beaches, gathered over the 12-month period from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023."

Lonely Planet recently published a list of the world's 100 best beaches, with Byron Bay on Australia’s east coast first and Greece’s Sarakiniko listed as best in Europe and fifth overall.