Europe Tried To Trust Trump. But That’s Becoming Impossible.

BRUSSELS—What the last few days of Trumpian summitry have established beyond a reasonable doubt is the U.S. president’s inclination to confuse photo-ops (including what look like family photos) with policy. The most recent example was the chaotic minuet at the DMZ with North Korea’s tyrant Kim Jong Un, which has rewarded Kim with the prestige of a presidential visit without demanding he first get rid of his nukes.

That was preceded at the Osaka G-20 by backslapping bonhomie with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, accused by U.S. intelligence of ordering a journalist’s butchering, and a few yucks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about his meddling in U.S. elections and the need to get rid of reporters. Not really all that funny when you think more than 20 journalists have died violently since Putin’s been in power.

Kim, Putin, Mohammed bin Salman, Xi Jinping, and Donald J. Trump all smiled for the cameras like salesmen pushing timeshares and telling you to trust them.

Trump Smirked as He Surrendered Western Values to Putin at the G-20 Summit in Osaka

But here’s the problem, and a growing one, for America’s traditional allies. How is it possible to trust the current president of the United States, when he aligns himself so comfortably with these authoritarian characters, aping their anti-democratic world view for the cameras?

The dilemma presented itself in bold relief at a conference over the weekend in Brussels, home to the European Union and NATO headquarters. The German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum, an annual gathering meant to cement transatlantic relations, more recently has been devoted to lamenting the Trump presidency—and looking for ways to survive it.

U.S. officials here find themselves in an almost impossible position, trying to reassure allies that Trump doesn’t really mean his tweets, and that there’s some kind of grand strategy in his mad rush to embrace monstrous authoritarians around the world. But that’s wearing thin, and the spectacle can be worse than disconcerting.

I asked NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, if his troops would defend NATO member Latvia from Moscow. The obvious answer, the necessary answer, by treaty and by common sense, should be a straightforward yes. But Wolters danced around it as if second-guessing his commander-in-chief.

“All you have to do is go back and take a look at what unfolded in 9/11 with respect to the attack on the homeland of the United States, and look at the response that occurred on behalf of NATO,” he said. “Those are obviously the comforts, if you will, of the world's greatest alliance.”

That wasn’t direct enough for the U.S. ambassador to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, who, unprompted, offered more direct assurances.

“If Latvia is invaded by Russia, we will be there. There is no doubt about it,” she told the audience. “If Russia invades Latvia, that's not the only place they're going. They have a plan, and it's going to go far beyond that, and we are going to stop it before it spreads.”

She added that the U.S. still had a chance to negotiate a healthier relationship with Beijing, but Moscow? Not so much.

“I don't think we have a chance with Russia,” she said, a statement that seemed at odds with the chummy Trump-Putin meeting that unfolded just a day later in Japan.

“It’s highly disturbing,” said one senior diplomat Saturday, sympathetic toward Hutchison’s awkward position. “What we see in Washington, D.C., and hear here, it doesn’t fit together. The NATO ambassador has to … try to calm things down,” something she apparently has to do regularly.

“‘Actions, not words’ has been their talking point for a year and a half,” a senior European official griped to me. She said European trust in the “this too shall pass” defense “is eroding.”

Multiple European officials spoke sotto voce about their exhaustion trying 24/7 to decipher the significance of the latest midnight presidential tantrum in screaming capital letters that seems to upend agreed upon Syria policy, or China trade policy, or Iran policy that their local U.S. ambassador or general had tried to rationalize.

Trump has played bad-cop-good-cop rolled into one crazy cop, showing fangs one minute, fawning the next, so often that his own team doesn’t really know what to believe. Is he pulling troops out of Syria? Sanctioning half of China’s trade? Obliterating Iran? European officials have gone bleary-eyed from the constant tea-leaf tweet-reading they and their American counterparts rely on to figure out which way the hot air is blowing out of the Oval Office.