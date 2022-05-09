Europe Tries to Salvage Stalled Nuclear Talks: Iran Snapshot

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

The European Union’s main envoy for the Iranian nuclear talks will travel to Tehran on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media, in a bid to break a deadlock that’s holding back the revival of the 2015 deal.

Enrique Mora will try to resolve “a few but important outstanding issues,” Nour News reported over the weekend.

The EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, told the Financial Times he was seeking a “middle way” to end an impasse between Iran and the U.S. He said restoring the accord would help bolster Europe’s oil supplies at a time of soaring prices.

Negotiations between Iran and world powers have stalled in the past two months. A major obstacle is Tehran’s insistence that the U.S. removes its designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization.

The multilateral agreement, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, limited Iran’s atomic activities in return for the easing of sanctions, including on oil exports.

Latest coverage

Oil

Oil fluctuated in early trading on Monday as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a price cut by Saudi Arabia and China’s energy-sapping lockdowns.

Crude prices surged above $100 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rose further last week as the European Union moved closer to sanctioning energy imports from Russia.

An Iran nuclear deal may bring 500,000 to 1 million barrels per day of oil back onto international markets, enough to weigh on prices.

