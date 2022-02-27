Europe and U.S. brace for economic fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Fiscal Times

Inflation is expected to run higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as supply chains face increased pressure and prices rise for basic commodities such as food and fuel. Economic growth will likely take a hit, as well, though most analysts do not expect to see a recession as result. However, much depends on how the war in Europe plays out. “The primary impact is going to be on energy prices, but we’re likely going to see a slower recovery this year than we otherwise would have,” Bill