Europe and U.S. brace for economic fallout from Russian invasion of Ukraine
CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports on the economic ripple effects for the global economy stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money, but some states have stepped up to send residents a fourth stimulus check in 2022. Four states are currently preparing more stimulus...
The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine. The United States and its European partners also said they would impose restrictions on Russian's central bank to limit its ability to support the rouble.
The package includes $25 million for Eugene and eight other local governments. Officials can use the money to address homelessness in a number of ways
Inflation is expected to run higher following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as supply chains face increased pressure and prices rise for basic commodities such as food and fuel. Economic growth will likely take a hit, as well, though most analysts do not expect to see a recession as result. However, much depends on how the war in Europe plays out. “The primary impact is going to be on energy prices, but we’re likely going to see a slower recovery this year than we otherwise would have,” Bill
Biden administration officials and Democrat senators are considering a suspension of the federal fuel tax in order to combat record inflation levels ahead of the Federal Reserve’s planned rate hikes. According to the Tax Foundation, suspending the fuel tax would actually do more harm than good for surging prices.
TIF isn't the only tax incentive scheme used, but it is a good example of the problems. Many of these projects would have been built anyway.
Oil could soar to $130 a barrel, one analyst said, "with consumers feeling the squeeze at the gas pump and in their power bills."
The "everything shortage," born of the COVID calamity, likely will require another huge disruption before we get back to normal.Why it matters: Product shortages, delays and corresponding price spikes have become a fact of life in America since the pandemic started. To end it, either demand has to go down — which could be rough — or supply has to go up, which means we'd have to wait it out.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The complexity of the crisis mea
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the White House on Friday reportedly asked Congress for $6.4 billion in additional funding to deal with the crisis and its humanitarian fallout. Bloomberg’s Erik Wasson reports that $2.9 billion would be used to address humanitarian and security needs for Ukraine and neighboring nations, while $3.5 billion would go toward the Defense Department response. “The funds are in addition to the $650 million in security aid and $52 million in humanitarian ai
(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market is signaling concern that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to an economic outcome the Federal Reserve is eager to avoid: persistent inflation and weak economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEU Will Shut Airspace to Russian Planes: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps U
(Reuters) -Brazil's government cut an industrial tax (IPI) by 25% to fight inflation and help industry recover from a pandemic downturn, the country's official gazette showed on Friday. The tax cut, with immediate effect, "is a milestone of the beginning of Brazilian reindustrialization after four decades of de-industrialization," said the Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Guedes acknowledged the measure has a short-term impact on inflation, but highlighted it was designed as a policy to increase industrial productivity.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said immigration applications for Ukrainians are being prioritized.
Gov. Janet Mills is right to invest some of the state's surplus revenue into its community college system by offering students free tuition.
Stocks extended gains Friday as traders eyed the latest developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the world's response.
Economists say the rate at which prices rise in the UK could reach 8%, the highest level in 30 years.
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaEU Will Shut Airspace to Russian Planes: Ukraine UpdateWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell must strike a delicate bala
The Biden administration wants Congress to provide $6.4 billion to pay for an initial U.S. response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, largely for military and humanitarian assistance in the region, three people familiar with the request said Friday. The largest portions of money would be for the Defense and State departments and for the U.S. Agency for International Development, which distributes civilian foreign aid. Smaller amounts would be for the Treasury and Commerce departments, whose chief roles in the Ukraine crisis will be to apply sanctions against Russia, its financial institutions and state-owned businesses and its leaders, including President Vladimir Putin.
Consumer habits, federal unemployment increases helped drive tax revenues upward
Biden’s green energy plan could be derailed since Russia mines and produces a significant amount of key metals Russia's invasion of Ukraine has threatened to push the high inflation squeezing the global economy even higher. Photograph: Courtney Crow/AP “I will not pretend this will be painless,” Joe Biden warned Americans before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And as the war disrupts already hard-hit international trade, US consumers are likely to soon see just how painful the consequences of the
Thanks to the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Florida has been given an opportunity to withdraw from a new pot of money.