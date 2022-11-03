Europe urged to save natural gas to avoid shortage next year

FILE - A sticker reads "natural gas" on a pipe at the French company R-CUA plant, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Oct. 7, 2022. The International Energy Agency says Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to conserve. In a report Thursday, Nov. 3 the Paris-based organization warned against complacency in an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine after countries were able to build up storage of the fuel to heat homes and generate electricity this winter. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DAVID McHUGH
·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to reduce use, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday, warning against complacency in an energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine after countries were able to build up storage of the fuel to heat homes and generate electricity this winter.

The IEA said Europe benefited from some Russian gas supplies over the summer and sharply reduced competition from China for scarce shiploads of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and those factors could be one-offs, the Paris-based organization said. Along with mild weather, that has pushed down natural gas prices from August highs.

“With the recent mild weather and lower gas prices, there is a danger of complacency creeping into the conversation around Europe’s gas supplies, but we are by no means out of the woods yet,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. “This is why governments need to be taking immediate action to speed up improvements in energy efficiency and accelerate the deployment of renewables and heat pumps — and other steps to structurally reduce gas demand.”

The cutoff of most Russian pipeline gas because of the war in Ukraine has sparked a winter energy crisis in Europe. Russian deliveries were close to normal for the first half of the year. The country has since turned off all but a trickle of gas, and even that could be unavailable next year.

On top of that, if China's imports of LNG recover to 2021 levels, that could consume over 85% of the expected increase in global supply. China's economy has been weakening due in part to strict COVID-19 restrictions.

That all means Europe could face a shortfall of 30 billion cubic meters of gas next summer, the key period for filling supplies ahead of the winter heating season, when there is stronger demand for the fuel. The figure represents almost half the gas required to fill storage facilities in Europe to 95% capacity before the 2023-2024 winter starts.

European Union governments have committed to reduce gas consumption by 15% over the winter and are pushing conservation and renewables. Use by industry has fallen as prices have grown, and a campaign to buy LNG that comes by ship from countries like the U.S. and Qatar succeeded in filling storage to 95%, according to figures compiled by Gas Infrastructure Europe, an association of companies that operate pipelines, underground storage and LNG facilities.

Remaining pipeline gas and LNG have become much more expensive — almost 70% higher than a year ago even as prices have dropped in recent months — fueling inflation, straining consumer budgets and hurting companies that are heavy users of energy.

Recommended Stories

  • IEA says Europe must act now to avoid winter 2023 gas shortages

    OSLO (Reuters) -Europe needs to act now to avoid a natural gas shortage next year given the loss of Russian supply and expectations Chinese demand will increase, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. The European Union has succeeded in filling storages to 95% ahead of this winter, 5% or 5 bcm above their 5-year average, but the IEA said the challenge next year was likely to be greater and there was a danger mild weather had led to a sense of complacency. "We are ringing the alarm bells for the European government and for the European Commission for next year," IEA head Fatih Birol told journalists when presenting a report on Europe's supply-demand balance for 2023/24.

  • North Korean missile lands off South Korean coast

    STORY: North Korea fired at least seventeen missiles into the sea on Wednesday (November 2). Seoul says one of them landed less than 38 miles off South Korea’s coast and for the first time crossed a disputed maritime border, which is outside of South Korea’s territorial waters. The apparent missile tests triggered air raid signals on the South Korean Island of Ulleung. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called it an “effective act of territorial encroachment.” Military chiefs in Seoul voiced alarm at the latest development. “This North Korean missile launch, which marks the first time since the division of the peninsula that has landed near our territorial waters south of the Northern Limit Line, is very rare and we can never tolerate it. Our military will firmly respond to it.” In response South Korea scrambled fighter jets that fired three air-to-ground missiles across the maritime border. Japan also condemned Pyongyang’s missile tests on Wednesday. Its defense chief said a complaint was lodged with Beijing through diplomatic channels. Wednesday’s launch comes after a warning from Pyongyang, of “powerful follow-up measures” if the U.S. and South Korea didn’t stop large-scale joint air drills. Those went on ahead, with hundreds of warplanes – including F-35 stealth fighters from both sides – staging mock attacks 24 hours a day. According to Seoul, the training was needed to counter potential threats from North Korea, which has staged a record number of missile launches this year. In a statement on Wednesday, North Korea said the allied drills were “inordinate moves for military confrontation” that created a “grave situation on the Korean peninsula”.

  • Drillers ask U.S. to exempt smallest wells from looming methane rule

    Oil and gas companies have asked the Biden administration to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation's smallest wells from upcoming rules requiring drillers to find and plug leaks of methane, according to industry groups, despite studies showing they emit huge amounts of the powerful greenhouse gas. The Independent Petroleum Association of America and a coalition of some 20 state drillers' associations have asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exclude wells producing less than 6 barrels per day from the rule, arguing that including them would be costly and inefficient, according to the IPAA and the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association.

  • Ukraine vows to repair shattered rail network to reconnect retaken towns

    The head of Ukraine's railway vowed to keep trains running and to repair the damage done to the network by Russian troops, highlighting how rail is the lifeblood of the country and how the system is vital to restoring towns devastated during the invasion. Oleksandr Kamyshin, chief executive of Ukrainian Railways, spoke as he travelled by train through the Kupiansk railway hub, once used by Russian troops to resupply their frontline before the area was liberated by Ukrainian forces. Kupiansk was one of an array of settlements Ukrainian troops recaptured during a surprise counteroffensive that caught Russian forces off guard in September.

  • Iran human rights lawyers criticise clerical leaders amid unrest

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Forty prominent Iranian human rights lawyers have publicly criticised the country's clerical rulers, saying their crackdowns which crushed dissent for decades will no longer work and protesters seeking a new political order will prevail. Among the lawyers signing the statement is Saeid Dehghan, who has represented dual nationals jailed in Iran on security-related charges. Another is Giti Pourfazel, who was among activists jailed for signing an open letter in 2019 urging Khamenei to resign.

  • Eagles to wear all-white jerseys as Texans unveil new Battle Red alternate helmet for Week 9

    The Philadelphia Eagles will wear the all-white uniform on Thursday night as the Houston Texans unveil the Battle Red helmets

  • U.S. calls for expulsion of Iran from U.N. panel on women

    The Biden administration has launched a campaign to kick Iran out of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women.

  • Europe could face gas shortage next year: IEA

    Europe must act immediately to prevent a shortage of natural gas next year as Russia slashes deliveries in the wake of the Ukraine war, the International Energy Agency warned Thursday.

  • Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: UN

    Almost eight million people in South Sudan, or two-thirds of the population in the deeply troubled country, are at risk of severe hunger, the United Nations warned on Thursday.

  • ‘Kick the crutches, punch him in the face’: Mark Madsen hunted for Drakkar Klose at Mayo Clinic after UFC bout cancellation

    The bad blood is real, so real Mark Madsen went to find Drakkar Klose at the hospital.

  • Cheniere Energy Stock Falls As LNG Giant Surprises Analysts With Loss

    Cheniere Energy stock is in a buy range as the company missed earnings estimates Thursday. Cheniere's profits had ballooned earlier this year.

  • U.S. factory orders rise in September, belying concerns of manufacturing slowdown

    Orders for manufactured goods rose 0.3% in September, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The gain was in line with the median forecast of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal. Durable-goods orders rose 0.4% in September unrevised from the initial estimate.

  • US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resu

  • Shrinking Profit Margins: The Market’s New Big Problem

    A handful of companies are already worrying out loud. If their fears are realized, the impact could be huge on valuations and stock prices.

  • Broncos trade LB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for RB Chase Edmonds, first-round draft pick

    The Dolphins defense is getting a big boost.

  • Chrysler-parent urges 276,000 U.S. owners to stop driving after air bag deaths

    The "Do Not Drive" warning is for owners of previously recalled 2005-2010 Dodge Magnum station wagons, Dodge Challenger coupes, and Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans who have not yet addressed Takata driver-side air-bag recalls. Most of the deaths reported have been in Honda Motor vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it had confirmed two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers where the Takata driver’s side air bags exploded.

  • Russians' bet for winter is transparent for everyone, and this is a challenge to the whole of Europe Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is certain that the Russian "energy terror" is a challenge not only to Ukraine, but also to a united Europe. Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "The terrorists' bet for the winter is absolutely transparent for everyone, and this challenge should be considered as a challenge to the whole of Europe.

  • Germany’s Solo Trip to Beijing Exposes Europe’s Dilemma on China

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be bringing Germany’s biggest brands to China this week to underscore close economic ties, but he’ll also have to navigate growing concerns about Europe’s broader dependence on Beijing.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRu

  • Frigid winter? New Englanders will pay through frozen noses for oil and gas

    This winter the U.S. Northeast faces its highest energy costs in more than 25 years due to tight heating oil supplies and fierce global competition for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes. The winter could bring more pain, with heating costs nationwide set to soar as much as 28% from last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) winter fuels outlook. During long, cold winters, the U.S. Northeast consumes more oil and gas for heat than most of the country, especially the six-state New England region.

  • Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped

    The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 29-month low of 46.4 in October from September's 48.4, below a preliminary reading of 46.6 and further below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. "In October, new orders fell at a rate we've rarely seen during 25 years of data collection – only during the worst months of the pandemic and in the height of the global financial crisis between 2008 and 2009 have decreases been stronger."