Europe, US frustrated with Iranian stance in nuclear talks

GEIR MOULSON

BERLIN (AP) — European diplomats are expressing frustration with Iran's stance in talks aimed at salvaging its tattered 2015 nuclear deal, saying they are wasting “precious time” dealing with new Iranian demands and that “time is running out." U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday diplomacy remains the best option but that Washington is engaging with partners on alternatives.

Talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, resumed last week in Vienna.

Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany had urged Tehran to come back with “realistic proposals” after the Iranian delegation — representing the country's new hard-line government — previously made numerous demands that other participants deemed unacceptable.

Senior diplomats from the three European powers made clear on Monday night that things have not improved although “all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable.” Russia and China also are part of the agreement with Iran.

The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

“As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations,” the European diplomats said. “We are losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

They said the situation is frustrating because the outline of a “comprehensive and fair agreement” that removes all sanctions related to the nuclear deal while addressing nonproliferation concerns had been visible last summer.

“Time is running out,” they warned. “Without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

The accord, sealed in Vienna in 2015, was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear program again by enriching uranium beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement. Iran has also restricted monitors from the U.N. atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta, Blinken pointed to the frustration expressed by the European powers.

“We continue at this hour, on this day to pursue diplomacy because it remains at this moment the best option, but we are actively engaging with allies and partners on alternatives,” he said.

___

AP's Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Moscow's rocky relationship with NATO alliance

    A Russian military buildup near Ukraine has raised fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow might invade its neighbor. The tensions over Ukraine come amid a new low in relations between Russia and NATO, which once were so warm that President Vladimir Putin even floated the prospect of his country joining the military alliance. For decades throughout the Cold War, the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies in Central and Eastern Europe were locked in a tense standoff with NATO. During the talks on German reunification, Gorbachev received Western promises that NATO wouldn't expand eastward, but he never documented those verbal pledges.

  • Jake Sullivan to visit Israel next week to discuss Iran

    White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel next week for discussions on Iran as negotiations continue in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: The Israeli government is concerned that the Biden administration could opt for a “less for less” deal if the path back to the original agreement remains stuck. Israeli officials claim such a deal will give Iran sanctions relief without rolli

  • EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions

    The European Union imposed sanctions on Russian private military contractor Wagner Group on Monday as well as on eight individuals and three other energy companies in Syria, accusing the group of clandestine operations on the Kremlin's behalf. "The Wagner Group is responsible for serious human rights abuses in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, Sudan and Mozambique," the EU said in its official journal, listing torture and extrajudicial executions. Russia denies any wrongdoing.

  • Inmate who has been in prison nearly 30 years won't be released unless he confesses to a murder he says his son committed

    Gordon admits to dumping the body to protect his son but insists that he didn't commit the murder, according to The New York Times.

  • Scientists studying microplastics in Antarctica discover... it almost all came from their ship

    Scientists studying the origins of microplastics in Antarctica have discovered that 89 per cent of the samples they analysed came from the paint on their own ship.

  • Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper-deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena, report says

    Photos from the Florida arena showed many empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun Sentinel reported.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Chris Christie fired a fresh salvo at Trump, saying the events leading up to the Capitol riot were 'driven from the top' by 'C-team players'

    The onetime ally of Donald Trump said Trump's postelection strategy was "executed by C-team players" and was a "Keystone Cops operation."

  • Russia says it may be forced to deploy mid-range nuclear missiles in Europe

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it may be forced to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe in response to what it sees as NATO's plans to do the same. The warning from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised the risk of a new arms build-up on the continent, with East-West tensions at their worst since the Cold War ended three decades ago. Ryabkov said Russia would be forced to act if the West declined to join it in a moratorium on intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe - part of a package of security guarantees it is seeking as the price for defusing the crisis over Ukraine.

  • 6 Times Chris Wallace Feuded With His Right-Wing Colleagues

    POOLChris Wallace shocked the media world on Sunday when he suddenly announced at the end of his Sunday political talk show that he was leaving Fox News, effective immediately. He will be joining the network’s rival CNN to host a weekday show on the channel’s new streaming service.The Fox News Sunday moderator had long been the face of the right-wing network’s “straight news” division, lending the channel an air of gravitas and respectability whenever he was on-air.Despite working for Fox News,

  • Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN+. Why that's great for him — but not for Fox

    'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace leaves for CNN+ streaming. Known for tough interviews, he stood apart from commentators like Tucker Carlson.

  • Australia to Buy South Korean Weapons in Defense-Tie Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia agreed to buy K9 Thunder artillery from South Korea and increase ties between their defense industries as the nations cemented a new comprehensive security partnership amid increasing tensions with China.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader

  • Nuclear deal with Iran will soon be 'empty shell' -European diplomats

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty shell" without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday. "As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," the diplomats from the so-called E3 said in a statement about the Vienna nuclear negotiations in which they are shuttling between U.S. and Iranian officials.

  • Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says the expansion of NATO threatens Russia and has contravened assurances given to it as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

  • Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

    A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.

  • A recent spy case shows how China has been able to pull off its whirlwind military modernization

    A rare conviction of a senior Chinese intelligence officer sheds light on China's shadowy effort to steal military and industrial secrets.

  • Capitol Rioter Who Used Fire Extinguisher On Cops Says He Realizes 'Tyrannical' Trump Lied

    Robert Scott Palmer, arrested after being identified in a HuffPost story, apologized for falling for a "false narrative about a stolen election."

  • Could Ocean City's topless ordinance head to the Supreme Court? The latest legal battle

    The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Herschel Walker’s son protests high gas prices, but critics say his $1,300 sweatshirt demonstrates he’s full of hot air

    If rising gasoline prices are hitting you hard, Christian Walker, son of retired football great and Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, wants you to know he's feeling the pain as well. Even if he’s voicing his opinions while sporting pricey designer duds.

  • Meadows Jan. 5 email indicated Guard on standby to ‘protect pro Trump people,’ investigators say

    The context for the message is unclear, but it comes amid scrutiny of the Guard’s slow response to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.