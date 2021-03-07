Europe’s Vaccine Missteps Alarm Stock Investors Around the World

1 / 4

Europe’s Vaccine Missteps Alarm Stock Investors Around the World

Ksenia Galouchko and Michael Msika
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s vaccine blunders are alarming some of the world’s top investors, who see economic growth imperiled by a slow pace of business reopenings.

While the region’s stocks are riding the global rally and faring well against the selloff in U.S. big tech, prolonged lockdowns threaten the economic recovery. Investors are taking notice. European equity funds have recorded three weeks of outflows, with Bank of America Corp. and BlackRock Investment Institute warning that the continued virus outbreak could hurt trading strategies in the single-currency bloc.

“The Europeans desperately need to accelerate the pace of their vaccine rollout if they want to get a handle on the virus,” said Seema Shah, the London-based chief strategist at Principal Global Investors Ltd., which manages $544 billion. “Bureaucracy and confused messaging from governments has weighed on the process.”

Principal prefers U.S. equities over Europe, citing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill as economic fuel. Europe’s recovery fund “pales in comparison,” she said.

Plagued by political infighting, supply disruptions and public resistance, continental Europe is far behind in distributing the vaccine. The EU has administered 8 doses per 100 people, compared with 33 for the U.K. and 25 for the U.S., according to Bloomberg’s Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker. A delay of one to two months in reopening could cost the EU economy between 50 billion and 100 billion euros in lost output, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics.

“At the risk of sounding like doomsdayers, we unfortunately have to repeat that the sluggish pace of vaccination continues to jeopardize the recovery in the eurozone,” wrote Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING Belgium SA in Brussels.

There is some progress. In Germany, the infection rate in people over the age of 80 has plummeted by about 80% since late December as doctors prioritize giving shots to the elderly. Thanks to new supply pacts and increased production, the EU may be able to vaccinate 75% of its adult population by the end of August, about two months earlier than previously forecast, according to London-based research firm Airfinity Ltd.

In the eyes of investors, that could still be too late. “These are the critical summer months,” wrote Bank of America strategists including Athanasios Vamvakidis. “Losing a second tourist season is a risk for the EU.”

The bank expects the euro to weaken to $1.15 by year-end from a current level of $1.19, citing “American exceptionalism” as the driving force. The U.S. is vaccinating people faster and its total fiscal support is up to six times greater than the EU’s recovery fund. Plus, American shoppers have saved more money to spend after the pandemic, Bank of America strategists said.

The rally has left European stocks looking expensive relative to the U.K., and by some measures stocks are already pricing in a full recovery. The Euro Stoxx 50 index is trading at 18 times estimated earnings, compared with 14 times for the FTSE 100.

The Stoxx 600 Travel and Leisure Index is near pre-pandemic levels, despite depressed earnings and warnings that business travel won’t return anytime soon. Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it could take until the middle of the decade for business to fully recover.

“Valuations are very high,” said Miguel Angel Garcia, chief investment officer at Diaphanum Valores in Madrid. “We have reduced our exposure to European equities recently and are currently underweight.”

Of course, there’s a bull case for some sectors, even in a slow growth environment. Banks are the third-biggest industry weighting in the Stoxx 600 and stand to profit from rising bonds yields and booming markets for IPOs.

“At a security level, we are finding plenty of opportunities,” said Suzanne Hutchins, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management. On an index basis, “European equities are more challenged.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Exports Surge From 2020 Lockdown as Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports surged in the first two months of the year, reflecting strong global demand for manufactured goods and figures partly skewed by the low base in 2020 when the economy was in lockdown.Exports jumped 60.6% in dollar terms in the January-February period from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Sunday, well above the 40% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. In February alone, exports more than doubled from a year agoImports climbed 22.2% in the first two months of the year from a year ago, compared with a 16% gain predicted in the survey. The trade surplus reached $103.25 billion in the periodKey InsightsThe first two months are normally volatile for China’s economic activity because of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday. This year’s figures are even more distorted compared with 2020, when factories and businesses were shut to contain the coronavirus outbreakExports have boomed in recent months because of surging global demand for medical equipment and work-from-home devices. That’s helped to underpin China’s V-shaped recovery from the pandemic, with its economy the only major one to expand in 2020The customs agency said the strong trade data in the first two months of the year reflects improving demand in major trading partners like the U.S. and Europe, a domestic recovery that’s fueling import growth, and base effects from last year’s slumpTrade prospects for the full year will hinge on the global recovery and the tone of relations between China and the new U.S. administration. Economists like Macquarie Group’s Larry Hu predict a moderation in China’s export growth later this year as developed countries begin ramping up productionGet MoreThe trade surplus with the U.S. reached $51.3 billion in the first two months of the year. Trade with the U.S. surged 81.3% in the period from a year earlier. For a breakdown of China’s main trading partners, click on this tableThe customs agency started releasing combined data for the first two months of the year in 2020, aligning with the National Bureau of Statistics’s practice, due to disruptions caused by the Lunar Year Year(Updates with chart, comment from customs agency and U.S. trade figures)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'A side of shares': Deliveroo to offer 50 million pounds of stock to customers

    Deliveroo said shares worth 50 million pounds ($69 million) would be earmarked for customers in its upcoming flotation, with the offer branded "Great food with a side of shares". The Amazon-backed food delivery firm announced plans on Thursday to list in London, with a potential value of $7 billion making it the biggest market debut in Britain for three years. Founder and chief executive Will Shu said Deliveroo's customers had supported the firm's growth and he wanted to give them the chance to share in the next stage of its journey.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • With Oil Prices Surging, These Are the Energy Stocks to Buy

    Oil prices have been scorching hot this year. Crude prices are up roughly 30% on the year, thanks in large part to OPEC's support. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Royal Dutch Shell): Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend in 2020 and said it was moving down the path toward a cleaner future.

  • Feud between British press, Meghan and Prince Harry reaches fever pitch ahead of Oprah interview

    Royal interviews are historically rare and the family is scrupulously guarded in what they reveal to the public.

  • Bank of Japan Shares End Their Puzzling Rally, Dropping by Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s head-scratching surge this week came to a halt on Friday, as the stock erased intraday gains to fall by its limit.The shares sank 19%, the most since December 1991, after rising by the daily limit in each of the four previous sessions.The volatile moves in the shares, or subscription certificates as the BOJ refers to them, has baffled market participants. While the BOJ is unusual in being a listed central bank, the stock pays a tiny dividend and holds no voting rights. In fact, the central bank doesn’t even hold shareholders’ meetings. The stock traded at an all-time low just in January.Usually little noticed or commented on, the central bank’s stock became a topic of conversation in parliament on Friday, where BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was delivering his semi-annual report on currency and monetary control.“The Bank of Japan’s subscription certificates are completely different from the normal shares of listed companies,” Kuroda said in response to a question about the long-term decline in the stock price during his time as governor. Unlike a normal stock, he said, the share price doesn’t reflect profits or the state of its balance sheet. “The price is not the responsibility of the bank.”Speculative MovesWhile technically a listed entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Jasdaq, the nature of the stock and its speculative moves are a long-standing mystery of Japan’s financial markets. A speculative surge was also witnessed in late 2012 and early 2013, when optimism over the Abenomics program of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was at its peak.“This isn’t a stock you can evaluate based on fundamentals,” Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co., said. “Seeing the BOJ stock dive like today, it looks like the upward climb is done for now.”The government holds a 55% stake, while individual investors have 40%. The subscription certificates can’t be bought at online securities firms, as they weren’t subject to the 2009 digitalization of traditional paper stock certificates. It’s the only issue for which Japan Securities Clearing Corp., the entity that clears transactions for all equities in the country, still requires physical delivery of paper certificates, which remain valid even now.This week’s short-lived rally comes after the Nikkei 225 Stock Average briefly touched its highest levels since the bubble era of the 1980s. In those days, when the benchmark traded at around 70 times earnings, some investors collected BOJ’s stock and framed their certificates as a collectible which were then worth 745,000 yen ($6,874) apiece.The moves have come ahead of a closely-watched policy review by the central bank on March 19, which may lead to changes in how it buys exchange-traded funds -- because as well as being listed, the BOJ is itself the largest single owner of Japanese shares.(Updates with closing price, quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO: Coronavirus variants are driving another surge across Europe

    The World Health Organization said this week that variants of the coronavirus are provoking another uptick in infections across Europe.Why it matters: European countries reported around 1 million new cases last week, around a 9% increase from the week prior. Last week's surge ended a six-week decline in new infections, the WHO said Thursday, according to AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The variant first found in the United Kingdom, which may be more transmissible and more deadly than the original strain of the virus, is spreading in 27 European countries monitored by WHO, according to AP.It's now the dominant strain in at least 10 countries: Britain, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Israel, Spain and Portugal.Meanwhile, the variant first discovered in South Africa has been found in 26 European countries. Vaccine producers Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax have each reported their vaccines, while still effective, offer less protection against the South African variant. The Brazilian variant, detected in 15 European countries, may be able to reinfect people who survived infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus, according to Reuters.The big picture: Italy's government tightened coronavirus restrictions in some of its 20 regions this week in response to the surge.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Joe Biden's stimulus check changes: Do you still qualify for $1,400?

    To win Senate passage, Biden agreed to make millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy As Shares Flounder After Fourth-Quarter Beat?

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped fourth-quarter expectations in February and cancer drug Opdivo returned to growth. But BMY stock floundered following the report. Is Bristol Myers stock a buy?

  • Meghan Markle says it's 'liberating' to be able to speak for herself after leaving the royal family

    Markle said she wasn't allowed to accept an interview request from Oprah when she was first approached before her wedding three years ago.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

    Republicans have one goal for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: erode public support for the rescue plan by portraying it as too big, too bloated and too much wasteful public spending for a pandemic that’s almost over. Senate Republicans prepared Saturday to vote lockstep against the relief bill, taking the calculated political risk that Americans will sour on the big-dollar spending for vaccination distribution, unemployment benefits, money for the states and other outlays as unnecessary, once they learn all the details. Reviving a page from their 2009 takedown of President Barack Obama’s costly recovery from the financial crisis, they expect their opposition will pay political rewards, much like the earlier effort contributed to the House Republicans' rise to power.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Former NBA star Deron Williams says he tried to recruit star players to the Jazz but no one wanted to play in Utah

    Deron Williams said he knew he needed help to make the Jazz contenders, but he couldn't find other stars that wanted to join him in Utah.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.