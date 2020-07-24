Europe Women’s Lingerie Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Material ; Distribution Channel, and Country.

The Europe Women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 13,708. 35 Mn in 2018 and it is projected to be worth US$ 29,677. 91 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9. 1% during 2019-2027. The word lingerie is a term taken from the French language, meaning undergarments, and used specifically for more lightweight items of female undergarments.

The original French word is derived from the old French word lingerie, meaning linen. The fast changing consumer preferences for fashionable and unique apparel products in today’s day is driving the women’s lingerie market.



Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, including undergarments (mostly brassieres), sleepwear, and lightweight robes.The lingerie concept is a visually appealing undergarment, which was developed during the late nineteenth century.



The word ’lingerie’ is often motivated by an intention to imply the garments are alluring and fashionable.The fast development of information technology and globalization is leading the entire world by providing information about the latest and trending products available in the market.



On account of this, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends.Furthermore, the growing influence of social media is also accelerating the changes in consumer preference of apparel products such as lingerie items.



As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products in an online platform to increase their customer base. Branded apparel companies are also focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women’s lingerie market.



Based on type, the Europe women’s lingerie market is segmented into brassiere, knickers or panties, shape wear, and others.In 2018, brassiere or bra held the largest market share.



There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also for different occasions.Manufacturers produce different variety of brassieres that serve a variety of purposes by using various kinds of materials such as cotton, satin, silk, nylon, and many others.



Bras or brassiere can enhance the perceived shape of a woman’s breasts, restrain breast movement during activities such as exercise, minimize or enlarge the perceived breast size, overcome breast sagging, and others.Most bras are particularly designed to be form-fitting, to lift the breasts off the chest wall if they sag, and to restrain their movement.



Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses have built-in breast support coupled with supportive bra cups. Nursing bras are designed for moms to facilitate breastfeeding. Availability of different styles of brassiere for different purposes is expected to drive the growth of women’s lingerie market.



Geographically, the Europe women’s lingerie market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia and rest of Europe.France is considered as a major market for women’s lingerie as the customers highly demand women’s lingerie which offers lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.



France is taken to be the fashion capital of the world.Thus, the growth of fashion and apparel industry has positively impacted the women’s intimate wear market in France.



The manufacturers involved in women’s lingerie market in the country specializes in providing the best quality lingerie for women not only in France but all across the world.A wide wind range of products, including bra, panties, and shape wear are offered by the companies in France.



Some of the products are lightly padded T-shirt bra, lightly padded underwired bra, form & beauty lace minimizer bra, sports bra with racerback, mid-rise hipster briefs, seamless bikini briefs with lace trimming, textured mid-rise briefs, paneled tummy shaper, and many others. Thus, the availability of wider product portfolio attracts large customer base thus providing lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.



Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc, Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp, L Brands, Chantelle Group, and Hanky Panky are among the major players operating in the Europe women’s lingerie market.



The outbreak of covid-19 initially took place in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 but since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the world.Some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths are China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US.



Due to the outbreak of covid-19, there has been a severe downfall in the revenue of different industries.Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns have drained the amount of money available with the people and companies, which in turn has restrained the economic flow in the market.



Shutdowns of consumer goods industry and supply chain disruptions due to the lockdown of countries have curbed the supplies of consumer goods products.In Europe, Russia has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak owing to the highest number of covid-19 cases.



Germany, France and UK have also been hit by the outbreak and is expected to suffer economic downfall as various industries are not being able to earn enough revenues and are running at losses. Besides this, the other members’ states have closed their borders, imposed travel bans and have implemented other drastic measures that are anticipated to impact the market growth in Europe.



Overall size of the Europe women’s lingerie market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe women’s lingerie market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the Europe women’s lingerie market.

