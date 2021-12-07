European activists fight for right to repair electronics

JAMES BROOKS
·5 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At a table scattered with tools and wires, volunteer repairers sit across from the owners of an assortment of inoperable electronics. The volunteers at a free “repair cafe” in Copenhagen disassemble and diagnose gadgets while the customers watch, each doing their part for the environment - one broken blender, radio or laptop at a time.

In Denmark, workshops where non-professionals with a bug for fixing things can share equipment and technical know-how with each other as well as the less handy are held on a regular basis. The non-profit Repair Café Denmark stages up to 15 weekly events in public libraries and community centers across the Scandinavian country.

“I didn’t want to replace it with a new one because it was such a tiny little problem,” said Ann Lisbeth Dam, who recently brought a digital radio her daughter gave her four years ago into a Copenhagen community center where restorers also worked on a nonfunctioning music speaker and a digital photo frame. In exchange, people were asked to chip in money to cover the cost of coffee.

The Danish events represent activism in its most direct, local form, but they also are part of an international movement calling for the “right to repair.” The movement, which has branches elsewhere in Europe and in the United States, is a response to the expense and environmental cost of personal electronics and appliances becoming obsolete within a few years because manufacturers make them expensive or difficult to fix.

“We have to take care of the planet. We can’t afford to live like we used to live, so we have to make a movement about not throwing things out when they’re still working,” Repair Café Denmark chairman Stig Bomholt said.

Chloe Mikolajczak, a campaigner for Right to Repair Europe, an advocacy network of 80 organizations across 17 European countries, says consumers face a number of built-in obstacles when they are deciding whether to fix or to junk a device.

“There’s all these barriers at the design stage," she said. "You know, whether it’s glue in the product that makes it very difficult to take out a part and replace it, whether it’s the use of proprietary tools, meaning you need to have specific tools that are linked to the manufacturer to open a product, or whether it’s the fact that spare parts or repair information are very difficult to access.”

According to the United Nations, Europe produced more electronic waste per capita — 16.2 kilograms (35 pounds) per person compared to Africa's 2.5 kilograms per person — than any other continent last year. More than half of the of the e-waste produced in the 27-nation European Union consists of large household appliances. Items that aren't recycled typically end up in landfills or are shipped to developing countries.

Earlier this year, the EU introduced new rules requiring manufacturers to ensure spare parts are available for refrigerators, washers, hairdryers and TVs for up to 10 years. New appliances also will have to come with repair manuals and be made in such a way that they can be dismantled using conventional tools.

Jessika Luth Richter, an environmental researcher at Lund University and a board member for a group that runs a fortnightly repair café in the Swedish city of Malmo, said the rules don't go far enough because in some cases only professional repair companies will be allowed to obtain parts to make sure they are installed correctly.

“A lot of the tools and manuals are only made available to professionals, and we’re not professionals. That means that we don’t get access to some of this,” Luth Richter said.

Activists want the EU to implement a so-called “reparability index” to give consumers clearer information on how easy products are to fix. France introduced a law at the beginning of the year that requires sellers to list fix-it scores based on a set of criteria that includes the availability of spare parts and ease of disassembly.

“If they’re buying a product which has a very, very poor grade, then they know that they shouldn’t expect it to be repairable,” explained Mikolajczak of Right to Repair Europe.

The Biden administration has indicated it's in favor of “right to repair” policies. The Federal Trade Commission is moving toward writing new rules that would make it easier for Americans to fix their broken cellphones, computers, videogame consoles and tractors themselves or at independent repair shops.

Supporters see such measures as complementing both large-scale efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as phasing out the use of coal, and consumer-oriented technology like electric cars. Manufacturers, though, argue that repair restrictions are needed to safeguard intellectual property, to protect consumers from possible injuries and to prevent cybersecurity risks.

Apple has long been a target for right-to-repair advocates because of its practice of locking down its software so that parts are encoded to a specific device. The company recently announced it would let some iPhone users fix their own phones. The shift is considered a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software.

Repair cafe volunteers know they won’t rid Europe of all e-waste but hope to reduce the amount generating by spreading a repair-it-yourself ethos

“I actually have the courage to open it myself next time to check if I am able to do anything about it,” said Viktor Herget, who brought a broken music speaker to a Copenhagen repair cafe.

___

Associated Press writers Jan Olsen in Copenhagen, Frank Jordans in Berlin and Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed reporting.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy tightens curbs on unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise

    Italy tightened curbs on Monday on people still not vaccinated against COVID-19, limiting their access to an array of places and services. The measures were announced last month, even before the discovery of the Omicron variant, and come as cases of coronavirus are starting to tick up across the country, albeit at a slower rate than in many other European nations. Police started enforcing the measure from the early hours, with anyone caught on a bus, metro, tram or train without the health certificate facing an automatic 400-euro ($450) fine.

  • Kremlin expects no breakthrough at Putin-Biden talks, urges calm

    The Kremlin said it expected no breakthrough later on Tuesday at virtual talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden over Ukraine, but urged people to remain calm despite mounting tensions. Biden and Putin are expected to hold a video conference at around 1500 GMT amid Western fears about a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine. Biden plans to warn Putin of severe economic consequences if Russia invades, U.S. officials said on Monday.

  • Biden to warn Vladimir Putin of ‘very real cost’ of invading Ukraine

    President Joe Biden is ready to warn Vladimir Putin during a video call Tuesday that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine as the U.S. president seeks a diplomatic solution to deal with the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border. Biden aims to make clear that his administration stands ready to take actions against the Kremlin that would exact “a very real cost” on the Russian economy, according to White House officials.

  • Business owners navigating ongoing supply chain impacts in the Pikes Peak Region

    There has been a lot of reporting on the impact of supply chain issues nationally and globally, but what's really going on here in southern Colorado? News5's Patrick Nelson takes a deep dive with local businesses to uncover the impact of supply chain issues and what it all means for us as consumers.

  • Supply chain impacting auto repair shops

    Business is still brisk at Auto Tech. The Lexington vehicle repair and service shop near Whitaker Bank Ball Park had several customers waiting for their service work to be completed. But business has been somewhat slowed by supply chain issues.

  • The SEC is investigating Tesla over defective solar panels

    The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla following a whistleblower complaint alleging the company failed to disclose a variety of fire risks associated with rooftop solar panels from its SolarCity division.

  • How to de-escalate Russia: Ukrainian advice

    The Russian Federation’s demonstrative accumulation of troops on the border with Ukraine for the second time in 2021 has raised serious concerns about a possible full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine and forced the West to seek dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Elon Musk Said Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles ‘Extremely Silly’: Some Experts Now Disagree

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously called hydrogen fuel cell vehicles "extremely silly," referring to the technology as "fool sells," but it is becoming apparent that not everyone agrees with his...

  • The Expensive Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s Megacities

    (Bloomberg) -- To turn wind and sunlight into power, first you need land. Lots of land, ideally unpopulated, where you can install hundreds of wind turbines and thousands of solar panels.Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe Expensive Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesBr

  • Tesla did not want to wait on EU aid - German economy minister

    Tesla did not want to wait for European authorities to make a decision on state funding for its planned battery factory before going ahead with the construction of its site in Germany, outgoing German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters in Berlin on Monday. As a foreign company, Tesla would have been eligible for state aid of up to 40% of its investment under a European Union programme that encourages production within the bloc. Due to booming demand for battery cells, Tesla voluntarily decided in late November to start construction on a battery plant at its Gruenheide site outside Berlin without state aid and withdrew the corresponding application.

  • Toyota's megasite battery plant puts Triad on the leading edge of automotive electrification (PHOTOS)

    A weeks-long flurry of activity culminates as the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite finally lands its transformative manufacturer.

  • Block Chinese takeover of lithium miner, ministers told

    A Chinese takeover of one of Britain's only listed lithium miners poses a threat to the national interest and must be stopped by ministers, MPs and shareholders have said.

  • Editorial: Don't slash incentives for California rooftop solar

    Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is preparing to make it harder for Californians to go solar. That's OK, but regulators would be unwise to gut one of the state's most popular and successful renewable energy programs.