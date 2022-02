The Hill

Former President Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) spoke on the phone for 10 minutes the morning of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in 2021, two sources told CNN.The two sources reviewed call records the Jan. 6 House committee received from the National Archives last month.Jordan has previously said he spoke to Trump on the day of the Capitol riot, but has been inconsistent about when the two talked or for how long."I talked to the president a...