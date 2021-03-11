European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts

  • From left to right, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speak to the media during a press conference in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The new U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland will meet Thursday in Paris with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France to discuss possibilities for building confidence between Israel and the Palestinians. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
  • From left to right, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speak to the media during a press conference in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The new U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland will meet Thursday in Paris with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France to discuss possibilities for building confidence between Israel and the Palestinians. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 2

France Mideast

From left to right, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speak to the media during a press conference in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The new U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process Tor Wennesland will meet Thursday in Paris with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France to discuss possibilities for building confidence between Israel and the Palestinians. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
·1 min read

PARIS (AP) — Leading European and Arab world diplomats announced potential “small steps” Thursday toward reviving Mideast peace efforts after upcoming Israeli and Palestinian elections.

The officials — from the U.N., EU, Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France — did not release any specific details, however. And the meeting came amid new tensions between Israel and Arab countries around Jerusalem.

There have not been any serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in over a decade and it is unclear what the diplomats can do concretely to create conditions to bring the two sides closer together, especially without the participation of the U.S.

The Biden administration has called on both sides to refrain from unilateral steps that could harm peace efforts but has yet to announce any major effort to resolve the decades-old conflict as it focuses on the coronavirus, the economy and other domestic issues.

“We are going to initiate meetings with both parties within a timeframe built around the electoral calendar to identify, with them, the steps they are in a position to take to kickstart mutual trust,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. He mentioned possible health and economic measures, without elaborating.

Any next moves will depend on the outcome of the Israeli election on March 23, as well as Palestinian elections later this year.

The election results could complicate relations, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned, stressing the importance of pursuing dialogue in the meantime. “It is very important that the subject remain on the agenda,” he said.

The Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers urged efforts “to save the two-state solution.”

The new U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, also took part in Thursday’s talks.

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it called off the Israeli leader’s visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing disagreements with the Jordanian government. It said the conflict stemmed from the cancellation of the Jordanian crown prince’s visit to a contested shrine in Jerusalem on Wednesday “due to a disagreement over the security and protection arrangements at the site.” Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II had planned to visit the holy site, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, but turned back at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing due to a disagreement with Israeli authorities over the number of armed escorts that could accompany him, Israeli media reported.

  • South African official pledges to fund university students

    In an effort to quell violent protests at universities, South Africa's education minister has vowed to make more money available to enable thousands of students to register for the 2021 academic year. One man, a bystander, was killed in the protests Wednesday at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, adding pressure on the government to resolve the problem. Throughout the week students have been protesting because thousands of poor students have been prevented from registering due to outstanding fees.

  • Dozens of Democrats demand Cuomo's resignation

    A group of 59 Democratic lawmakers demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation Thursday in the wake of an allegation that he groped an aide at the Executive Mansion last year. The letter released by the group comes as Cuomo's grip on power in the state appeared increasingly tenuous. The top Democrat in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, said he will meet with members in conference today on “potential paths forward” in light of mounting allegations.

  • Gaza's Hamas rulers hold secret leadership election

    The Islamic militant group Hamas on Tuesday was holding a leadership election in its Gaza Strip stronghold, a race with deep implications for its relations with Israel and other regional players, as well as upcoming Palestinian elections. A Hamas official said the field had narrowed down to a tight race between Yehiyeh Sinwar, the group's current firebrand leader, and Nizar Awadallah, a co-founder of the movement.

  • Palestinian vet Rakan Silos takes care of unwanted donkeys

    Palestinian vet Rakan Silos rises early every Thursday and heads to a West Bank donkey shelter run by the British charity Safe Haven For Donkeys where he helps care for animals that still play an important role in daily Palestinian life.

  • Forget AMC: 1 Recovery Stock to Buy Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) shares are spiking again this week, with the rise seemingly divorced from the theater chain's underlying fundamentals. AMC has been able to recently raise more equity to weather the financial storm its facing, but that comes with significant dilution and should not be taken as an all-clear signal for investors. Let's explore why AMC stock should really be avoided these days and why another recovery stock -- Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) -- should be considered instead.

  • Warsaw faces tougher curbs as Poland's COVID-19 case rate surges

    The Polish capital Warsaw will be among cities facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, the health minister said in announcing tighter limitations on public life in two more regions to fight a surge in infections. A highly contagious variant of the virus first identified in Britain has driven spiralling infection rates in Poland, with Thursday's total of 21,045 coronavirus cases bringing the pandemic back to levels not seen since November. "When we look at the pandemic situation, it looks like this increase does not show any signs of slowing down," said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski as he announced the return of stricter curbs in the central Mazowieckie region and Lubuskie in the west.

  • UN calls for reversal of Myanmar coup and condemns violence

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously called for a reversal of the military coup in Myanmar on Wednesday, strongly condemning the violence against peaceful protesters and calling for “utmost restraint” by the military. A presidential statement approved by all 15 council members including Myanmar’s neighbor and friend China was formally adopted at a very brief virtual meeting where U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the current council president, announced that the statement had been agreed.

  • Israel pushes White House ceremony to seal Sudan normalization deal

    Israel is encouraging the White House to host an official ceremony marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Sudan, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The Trump administration brokered four normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries, but the deal with Sudan is the only one that still needs to be anchored down.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While Israel has presented Sudan with a draft agreement for establishing diplomatic relations, the Sudanese want an endorsement from the Biden administration.Driving the news: In recent weeks, President Biden’s senior Middle East advisers Brett McGurk and Barbara Leaf have spoken several times with their Israeli counterparts about ways to push forward the wider normalization process, Israeli officials told me.One priority is determining which other Arab or Muslim countries could be next to normalize relations with Israel. The Israelis pointed to Mauritania as a country that was close to normalizing relations in the last days of the Trump administration. Mauritania hoped to get economic incentives in return, but the clock ran out on Trump before a deal could be reached.Yes, but: The Israelis told their White House counterparts that more work is still needed to stabilize the existing normalization deals, particularly the one with Sudan, Israeli officials tell me.The Israelis believe that deal is nearly finished, but that a White House ceremony would be very helpful for the Sudanese government and provide an easy win for Biden.Between the lines: The Biden administration wants to continue a process that began under Trump while securing achievements of its own through new deals.The Biden administration is also not enthusiastic about Trump's name for the agreements: the “Abraham Accords.” The White House and State Department prefer to discuss “the normalization process."What they're saying: A senior U.S. official told me it's premature to single out any particular countries, but confirmed there had been discussions with Israel about the opportunities that lie ahead on normalization. “Several of the newly established relationships between Israel and the four countries of the Abraham Accords are accelerating in their own right, and the U.S. will continue to encourage that dynamic," the U.S. official said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Emirates tells staff to get vaccinated or pay for regular COVID-19 tests

    Dubai's Emirates has told employees to take a free coronavirus vaccine or pay for tests to prove they are not infected with the deadly disease, cautioning that an unvaccinated workforce could create operational issues. Those due for their second vaccine dose, have registered to take their initial dose, have a valid medical reason, or have been recently infected or are infected are exempt, it says. The policy applies to all employees in the United Arab Emirates, an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters, declining further comment.

  • Lebanon's politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

    France's foreign minister said on Thursday time was running out to prevent Lebanon collapsing and that he could see no sign that the country's politicians were doing what they could to save it. France has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war by trying to use Paris' historical influence to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap and form a new government to unlock international aid. "I would be tempted to qualify Lebanese politicians as guilty of not helping a country in danger," Jean-Yves le Drian told a news conference in Paris.

  • Biden welcomes relief bill passage as 'historic'

    President Joe Biden welcomes the passing of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as a "historic victory for the American people." Intending to sign the bill later this week, the president says "there is light at the end of this dark tunnel." (March 10)

  • Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

    President Biden's American Rescue Plan cleared its final legislative hurdle Wednesday when the House approved the Senate's revised version 220-211. No Republicans voted for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in either chamber. Republican publicly decry the lack of bipartisanship behind the bill and argue that it's too expensive and expansive. Several top Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have taken to calling the legislation a "liberal wish list." Inconveniently for Republicans, this Democratic "wish list" is remarkably popular (at least for now). In a Pew Research survey Tuesday that clocked the ARP at 70 percent favorability, 63 percent of lower-income Republicans approved of the bill. (Most wealthier Republicans gave it a thumbs-down.) A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday suggested an even warmer embrace. NEW Politico/MC Poll Support for American Rescue PlanSupport: 75%Oppose: 18% Among Baby BoomersSupport: 74%Oppose: 24% Among EvangelicalSupport: 74%Oppose: 20% Among Trump '20 VtersSupport: 55%Oppose: 38% Among GOpersSupport: 59%Oppose: 35%https://t.co/swzjLN1CMq — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) March 10, 2021 The Late Show on Wednesday had some fun with this evident disconnect between congressional Republican votes and public support. On #LSSC tonight: If you like it, Republicans don't. pic.twitter.com/a1rw2GivrG — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 11, 2021 More substantively, Republicans are actually right: the ARP "is a liberal wish list," Paul Waldman argues at The Washington Post. "So what's wrong with that? Another word for 'wish list' is 'agenda.' And yes, Democrats have used the American Rescue Plan to advance a good deal of their agenda," just as Republicans do with legislation when they are in power, and "treating that as somehow unusual or inappropriate is positively bizarre." Politically, the GOP's "liberal wish list" argument is "meant to activate party loyalty without getting into the ARP's details," Waldman proposes. "That's because not only is the bill as a whole extremely popular, its individual provisions are, too." Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), for example, praised some of the provisions Wednesday, four days after voting no on the bill. Wicker voted... against the bill https://t.co/MdVt7SON7l — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 10, 2021 "If you force them," Waldman writes, "Republicans can come up with an argument for why giving families thousands of dollars is a bad thing, but they know it's not going to be very persuasive." You can read Waldman's entire op-ed at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comAll living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSAThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyPrince William says 'we are very much not a racist family' after Harry and Meghan interview

  • Israel says Netanyahu's first UAE visit postponed, stirs rights spat with Jordan

    An announcement by Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had postponed a first visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday due to a lag in Jordanian overflight rights drew a rare rebuke from Amman over a contested Jerusalem holy site. An Abu Dhabi appearance would have allowed Netanyahu to put his imprimatur on Israel-UAE ties that were formalised last year - a foreign policy flourish as he seeks re-election on March 23. The UAE had not formally confirmed the planned visit, which leaked to Israeli media on Wednesday.

  • Turkey, Russia, Qatar to push for political resolution in Syria

    Turkey, Russia and Qatar are making a joint attempt to promote a political solution to Syria's 10-year conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. "Today we launched a new trilateral consultation process," Cavusoglu said after talks in Doha with Russian and Qatari foreign ministers. "Our goal is to discuss how we can contribute to efforts towards a lasting political solution in Syria."

  • Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

    A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area. During the clashes, a Reuters photographer saw a group of protesters attacking one officer, leaving him lying on the ground, with his head bloodied. As the clashes continued through the evening, at least three police were hurt and 10 arrests were made, police said.

  • Israel Aerospace, UAE weapons maker team up on anti-drone tech

    Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it would jointly develop an advanced drone defence system with the United Arab Emirates' state-owned weapons maker EDGE. Israel and the UAE formalised relations last year, brought closer by commercial interests and concern over Iran. State-owned IAI, a major Israeli defence firm, said in a statement that the companies will develop a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System "tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond".

  • Erdogan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction

    The presidents of Turkey and Russia remotely inaugurated the construction of a third nuclear reactor at the Akkuyu power plant in southern Turkey Wednesday, vowing to continue their close cooperation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the plant would launch Turkey into the ”league of nuclear energy countries” and called it a “symbol of Turkish-Russian cooperation.”

  • AMD May Repurpose Its Apple-Exclusive GPUs For Cryptocurrency Mining: Reports

    What Happened: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) may be looking to release its own cryptocurrency mining-specific GPUs, according to reports. AMD’s GPUs were originally manufactured exclusively for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), but a recent announcement from the company communicating a “set of fixes” to the AMDGPU kernel driver suggests that the graphics card will be repurposed for cryptocurrency mining. Specifically, the GPU no longer supports Video Core Next (VCN) which renders it effectively useless for gamers but an ideal option for cryptocurrency miners. AMD’s move comes after NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced their CMP cards, exclusively meant for cryptocurrency mining. The NVIDIA CMP cards are Cryptocurrency Mining Processor cards that will be a line of hardware focused on professional mining, with an emphasis on Ethereum. See also: Best Cryptocurrency Apps Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum mining is a massive industry, with miners on both the blockchains each recording daily revenues of over $50 million a day. Mining companies like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) have seen their share price rally by over 1000% in the past six months that followed the surge in cryptocurrency prices. The attractive fees to be earned in cryptocurrency mining operations have made the business a lucrative investment for many companies that have been focused on moving into the space. On March 8, Norway-based oil and gas giant Aker (OTCMKTS: AKAAF) announced it would set up its own Bitcoin mining unit. The company would set up a unit called Seetee for its mining operations and will reportedly place all of Seetee’s liquid assets in Bitcoin. In a letter to the company’s shareholders, Aker CEO Oeyvind Eriksen stated, “To get long-term ex­po­sure to bit­coin, the abil­i­ty to in­crease that with min­ing, and the chance to cre­ate new com­pa­nies with some of the bright­est minds in the world, is a once in a life­time op­por­tu­ni­ty. It would be in­sane not to do it.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosMajor Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of 0B© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Home Office tests web-spying powers with help of UK internet firms

    A Home Office trial with two UK internet providers has logged user activity on websites.