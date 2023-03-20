European banks battered after Credit Suisse rescue

Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen in Zurich
Lucy Raitano
·2 min read

By Lucy Raitano

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in European banks were battered in early trade on Monday following UBS's state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse that brought with it massive writedowns for the latter's bondholders.

In the meantime, global central banks stepped up their efforts to bolster the flow of cash around the world to avoid the kind of seizing-up that happened back in 2008.

Shares in Credit Suisse fell more than 63% while UBS Group shares were last down 12.5%.

UBS on Sunday agreed to pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses. Swiss regulators orchestrated the deal over the weekend.

"The speed at which the 167-year-old institution deteriorated, when it was previously deemed too big to fail, has rocked the banking sector," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"As the shockwaves continue to ripple, central banks have taken rear guard action to reduce the risks of contagion."

Faced with the risk of a fast-moving loss of confidence in the stability of the financial system, a cohort of central banks agreed on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world.

As part of the deal with UBS, Swiss regulators forced Credit Suisse to write down around $16 billion of its additional tier-one debt - a part of its capital buffers.

JPMorgan said that although UBS stood to gain in the longer-term from the deal, the writedown of the AT1 bonds would impact other European banks.

"We believe this AT1 writedown by a systemically important bank will have negative implications for the wider European Banks’ AT1 market as well as overall funding profile and Cost of Equity for the Banks," JPMorgan strategists Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan said in a note on Monday.

An index of bank stocks fell as much as 6% in early trading on Monday - hitting its lowest since November - and by 0836 GMT was down 4.2%. The index has shed around 19% this month after the recent failure of several regional U.S. banks prompted a wider sell-off in bank shares.

Barclays cut its view on European banks to "neutral" from "positive" on Monday, citing likely increased regulatory scrutiny after Silicon Valley Bank collapse and UBS agreeing to buy Credit Suisse.

Deutsche Bank fell 6.2% in early trade and Commerzbank was down 4.6%. French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were last down around 4.6% and 4.9%, respectively.

Standard Chartered shares spent early trading near the bottom of the FTSE 350 index along with Natwest and Barclays, all down between 4.2%-5.2%.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Swiss authorities mull imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders -sources

    Swiss authorities are examining imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders as part of a rescue of the bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. However, European regulators are apprehensive about such a move for fear that it could hit investor confidence elsewhere in Europe's financial sector, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Losses on bondholders may need to be larger if Credit Suisse were wound down rather than if it were taken over by UBS, one of the sources said.

  • Sight deposits rise, indicating Credit Suisse took central bank liquidity

    Credit Suisse took a hefty chunk of liquidity from the Swiss National Bank last week, sight deposit data published by the central bank indicated on Monday. Total deposits held by banks overnight rose to 515.1 billion Swiss francs ($554.35 billion) from 510.8 billion francs last week, the data said. The figure was an average of the level of the last 7 days to the end of Thursday so would not include the full extent of liquidity taken by Credit Suisse.

  • FTSE 100 falls after Credit Suisse sold to UBS in emergency rescue deal

    Markets in Asia were also struggling earlier in the morning, with shares in Hong Kong falling by more than 3 per cent

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Here are some notable charts to monitor in commodities markets over the coming days.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingOil & GasOil is coming off its worst weekly rout since April 2020 as the turmoil

  • Blankfein Says Fed Can Stop Rate Hikes After Bank Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein said the Federal Reserve can take a pause hiking interest rates this week as the unfolding bank crisis will effectively tighten lending standards in the economy.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and

  • Derivatives that track bonds at the heart of Credit Suisse rescue slide

    Derivatives that track the value of key bank debt fell sharply on Monday, after UBS agreed to rescue rival Credit Suisse, forcing a massive writedown of the latter's additional tier-one debt as part of the deal. If a bank's capital levels fall below a set threshold, AT1s can either be converted into equity or are written off, as they were in the case of Credit Suisse, which had to write off around $16 billion worth.

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Bonds Rally as Credit Suisse Deal Fails to Restore Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bonds rallied after a deal to quash the looming crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG failed to assuage concerns that stress in the banking system could spread.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS

  • Riskiest Bonds for Some Asian Banks Fall by Record on Credit Suisse Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The riskiest bonds of European lenders are plunging after holders of Credit Suisse Group AG’s contingent convertible securities suffered a historic loss as part of its takeover by UBS Group AG.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winner and Many

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • UBS chairman on Credit Suisse deal: We hoped this day would not come

    A shotgun marriage between two Swiss rivals.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued defense stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden’s pledge to continue helping Ukraine against the […]

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • Suze Orman Cautions Against Investing Emergency Funds in Two Common Places — Here’s Why

    Every financial advisor recommends having an emergency fund, but in what type of account or investment vehicle should you keep this emergency fund? Money guru Suze Orman, who encourages people to set...