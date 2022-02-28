Raiffeisen Leads European Bank Declines as Russia Sanctions Hit

Shares of European banks with links to Russia suffered the sharpest declines on the region’s exchanges Monday, as Western nations intensified financial sanctions on Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine.

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International led the declines with a drop of as much as 18.5% after the open in Vienna, amid investor concern that the sanctions would hit one of the lender’s most profitable units. France’s Societe Generale SA and Italy’s UniCredit SpA were both down about 10%. All three have significant businesses in Russia.

Read More: Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

Lenders are grappling with a rapidly shifting scenario after the U.S. and EU ramped up their measures against Russia blocking some of the nations banks from the international SWIFT transaction messaging system and moving to target the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves. The ruble sank at the open on Monday, prompting emergency interest-rate hikes.

The Stoxx 600 Europe banks index was down 6% as of 10:48 a.m. in Paris. The overall Stoxx 600 index declined 1.7%.

Raiffeisen said it couldn’t yet estimate the financial effect of sanctions as they were being expanded daily, according to a statement Monday. The lender said the measures had a “tough and far-reaching” impact on financial markets and the real economy.

The bank has about 11.6 billion euros of its loans in Russia, or 11% of its total, and makes more than 30% of its pretax profit there, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The exclusion of Russian banks from international payments means that these financial institutions can no longer repay their debts to their European creditors,” VP Bank chief economist Thomas Gitzel said. “For the EU as a whole, Russia’s liabilities are manageable. The claims amount to around US$75 billion or 0.7% of the total bank claims. French, Italian and Austrian banks have the highest absolute claims.”

Last week the European Central Bank told lenders active in Russia to report on the risks they face from a range of diplomatic and military scenarios related to Moscow’s tensions with the West over Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read More: ECB Stress-Tests Banks’ Russia Exposure as Putin Pushes Ukraine

In January, UniCredit, Italy’s second-largest bank, walked away from a possible deal to take over Russian lender Otkritie Bank FC, with Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel signaling that the military build up in the region was a factor in the decision. UniCredit already had some 4,000 employees in Russia, and signaled that it was generally committed to its business there.

BNP Paribas, which was down almost 9%, issued a statement Monday putting its exposure to Russia and Ukraine at around 500 million euros ($559 million), and said it secured its activities there with “an important level of guarantees and collaterals.”

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co said that bank stocks would be unlikely to perform as long as the Ukraine crisis dominates headlines.

“Banks have given back some of their strong rally in the past two weeks, but our banks analysts believe the exposure to Russia and Ukraine is very manageable, amounting to less than 1% of book values,” strategists led by Mislav Matejka said in a note on Monday.

