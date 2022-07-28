Barclays Latest Bank to Make Provision for US WhatsApp Fine

Stefania Spezzati
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European banks are counting the cost of their employees’ messaging habits, which have caught the attention of US regulators in a global investigation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Barclays Plc said in second-quarter results Thursday that it has reached an agreement with US regulators to pay a $200 million penalty in connection to a probe into business communications by employees “over electronic messaging channels that had not been approved by the bank.” The proposed resolution will see Barclays pay a $125m penalty to the Securities and Exchange Commission and a $75m fine to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday the bank was working with US regulators in relation to the investigation.

The British lender’s disclosure comes after Credit Suisse AG announced a $200 million charge in its earnings on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG increased its regulatory enforcement provisions by 165 million euros ($167 million) on Wednesday, which it said covered issues including the probe on unapproved devices and record-keeping requirements.

The German lender is rolling out new software on corporate mobile phones that archives WhatsApp messages, while members of the management board have agreed to pay cuts of about 75,000 euros each as they take responsibility for the widespread use of unapproved messaging among staff, Bloomberg has reported.

UBS Group AG on Tuesday also confirmed it was cooperating with US authorities.

The finance industry has long prohibited staff from doing business on non-approved platforms in order to comply with record-keeping rules, yet regulators have found multiple examples of employees communicating on personal accounts. HSBC Holdings Plc, which said in February it was part of the US probe, recently fired a trader in London after scrutinizing the personal mobile phones of some staff.

Regulators are poised to extract about $1 billion in fines from the five biggest US investment banks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. settled its case in December by agreeing to pay $200 million, while Morgan Stanley disclosed earlier this month that it expects to pay a similar amount. Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are also preparing for penalties.

(Updates with details of Barclays charge in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Barclays profit dented after $2 billion cost of blunder

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays' first half profit fell more than expected due to a 1.9 billion pound ($2.3 billion) hit for regulatory misteps mostly from covering the costs of having to buy back billions of dollars worth of securities it sold in error. Despite the higher regulatory costs the bank said it would pay out a dividend of 2.5 pence per share and launch a buyback of 500 million pounds. The impact would have been worse but for a 758 million pound gain made on a hedge placed by Barclays against losses arising from the error, the bank said, adding that the net hit to its financials was a 580 million pounds.

  • Liz Truss Tax Cuts May Push Rates Closer to UK’s Pain Threshold

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsIf you listen to Liz Truss’s allies on economic policy, Britain may be about to end the era of cheap money, delivering significant pain for millions of families.The UK foreign se

  • Traders Blaze New Trails as Shipping Risks Shackle Ukraine Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- With shipbrokers still hesitant to lease vessels to transport grain out of Black Sea ports, Ukrainian commodity trader Barens Group is looking at buying its own.Most Read from BloombergCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionEU Nations Back 15% Gas-Cut Target as Russia Reduces FlowsBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefRussia and

  • Brandywine Realty Trust brings on JV partner to develop $307M building at 3151 Market

    The Philadelphia real estate company is also exploring ways to expand its B.Labs incubator in Cira Centre.

  • Casualties Reported After Russian Missile Strikes Hotel in Bakhmut, Ukraine

    At least two people were killed on July 27 when a hotel and residences were bombed in a Russian attack on the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian officials.The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers discovered two dead bodies in the rubble during the ongoing rescue operation. Another five people were wounded in the attack.The footage, shared by the Donetsk Regional State Administration, shows the aftermath of the destructive strikes, including rescuers searching through rubble and extinguishing flames.The regional administration urged people remaining in the area to evacuate. Credit: Donetsk Regional State Administration via Storyful

  • Credit Suisse’s Worst Trading First-Half in Decades Augurs Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s traders posted their worst first-half results in more than two decades, setting the stage for an overhaul that’s likely to see the lender’s trading heft shrink further.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyFed

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Expects Lower FY22 Sales Versus FY21

    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has posted Q2 revenues of $11.89 billion, an increase of 2% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $11.45 billion. Eliquis, Opdivo, Abecma, Opdualag, and Reblozyl drove sales growth, partially offset by the loss of exclusivity products (primarily Revlimid) and foreign exchange impacts. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Q2 revenues increased 5%. Eliquis sales increased 16% to $3.23 billion, Opdivo sales increased 8% to $2.06 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.93 came

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Barclays (BCS) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Barclays (BCS) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Chinese Communist Party employee brags about insane wealth, prompts corruption investigation

    An employee of a Chinese Communist Party-owned corporation is under investigation after bragging on social media about his wealth, social standing, and powerful connections.

  • Big European Banks Brace For Chat-App Costs

    WhatsApp is free–but chat apps are proving costly for banks. Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG both said Wednesday they had set aside money for potential fines over staffers using unapproved messaging services, such as WhatsApp. The announcements come a day after UBS Group AG [said it was also in the crosshairs](https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-reporting/qr-shared/2022/2q22/_jcr_content/mainpar/toplevelgrid_copy/col1/linklistreimagined_c/

  • When Should You Buy Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)?

    Hexcel Corporation ( NYSE:HXL ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of...

  • Goldman Sees Euro-Area Recession in Second Half of This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyThe euro area is probably already contra

  • Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

    Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure

  • Upbeat earnings, Fed comments lift European shares to 7-week high

    The Fed hiked the main interest rate by 75 basis points as expected, and reiterated inflation control as priority, but dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%.

  • Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

    (Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second consecutive month to tame soaring inflation.

  • Trident Mortgage agrees to pay $20M over alleged lending discrimination in Philadelphia area

    It is the second-largest redlining settlement in the Justice Department’s history, federal prosecutors said.

  • Nissan first-quarter operating profit drops 14%

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co's first-quarter operating profit fell 14% to 64.9 billion yen ($478.08 million), the Japanese carmaker said on Thursday, citing surging raw material costs and production disruption from COVID-19 lockdowns. Nissan, like other automakers, has struggled with a global shortage of semiconductor chips, and warned that it expects raw material and logistics costs to increase by about 1.5 times this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Nissan said its global vehicle production was down 26.5% for April, blaming the semiconductor shortage.

  • Goldman Sachs CEO on inflation 'The path forward is uncertain'

    Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon speaks on the current state of inflation and discusses how Americans can plan ahead to withstand it.

  • Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Drop and Exports Climb to a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a government report showed demand for US crude rising globally amid a supply crunch and traders shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid

  • JPMorgan, UBS Brokerage Units Pay SEC Fines for Anti-Identity Theft Programs

    (Bloomberg) -- US brokerage units of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG agreed to pay a combined $2.1 million in penalties to settle allegations from the Securities and Exchange Commission that they didn’t have the proper policies and programs in place to prevent customer identity theft.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Studen