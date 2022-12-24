European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods

A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent.

Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland.

In September one of the younger females that had come from Ireland surprised rangers by giving birth.

It had been hoped to bring the bull from Germany in August, but this was delayed by paperwork until 23 December.

Mark Habben, Wildwood Trust director of zoological operations, said: "The arrival of the bull marks the start of the Wilder Blean journey in earnest and it's incredibly fitting that it coincides with a new year.

"I can't wait to see what the next 12 months will bring for this important project."

As the bison graze in their enclosure at Blean Wood they clear non-native conifers, allowing native species to flourish, and creating paths for other animals to use.

Stan Smith, wilder landscapes manager at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: "We believe we will be able to show just how bison are engineering their environment, performing a role that no other quite can."

