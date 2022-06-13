European Bond Rout Deepens as Bets on Half-Point ECB Hikes Build

Libby Cherry and James Hirai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A selloff in European government bond markets gathered pace Monday as traders priced in a more aggressive pace of tightening from the European Central Bank, with traders now wagering on two half-point hikes by October.

The yield on German’s two-year government debt -- the most sensitive to changes in policy -- rose above 1% for the first time in more than a decade. Benchmark Italian bond yields also pushed higher, touching the highest since 2014. The spread over German equivalents rose to as much as 233 basis points, the widest level since May 2020.

The rout comes as traders reassess the outlook for central bank tightening worldwide, after a hotter-than-expected US inflation print Friday shattered the narrative that price growth may be peaking.

In Europe, the market is also digesting the more aggressive hiking plan put forward by the ECB. Officials signaled last week their intention to raise interest rates by a quarter-point next month and suggested another half-point hike was possible in September, which would be the biggest move since 2000.

“With peak inflation ahead of us and central banks giving the market the license to price hikes, the market is building risk premium in the front end,” said Rohan Khanna, a rates strategist at UBS. “With inflation this hot all options are back on the table.”

Money markets priced 125 basis points of ECB tightening over the next three scheduled decisions. That implies two half-point hikes and one quarter-point hike by October, and is the most hawkish positioning this cycle. It would bring the policy rate to 0.75%, up from minus 0.5% currently.

Traders are also ramped up bets for the Federal Reserve rate hikes, wagering that the central bank will raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point at least once in its next three meetings.

No Backstop

The European bond selloff has been more intense in peripheral bond markets such as Italy’s. ECB policy makers fell short of elaborating on any new tool -- such as another bond-buying program -- on Thursday, which some investors and analysts see as necessary to keep financial conditions from tightening disproportionately in economically weaker euro-area countries.

French bonds also fell Monday after polling suggests French President Emmanuel Macron may lose his outright parliamentary majority following Sunday’s first round of voting in the parliamentary elections. Ten-year bond yields rose as much as eight basis points to 2.19%.

Germany’s two-year bond yield rose as much as 10 basis points to 1.07%. The yield on Italian 10-year bonds surged 12 basis points to 3.88%.

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

