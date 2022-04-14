European Central Bank faces pressure from record inflation

FILE - President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde looks the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Lagarde could drop more hints Thursday, April 14, 2022 about when the bank will start raising interest rates, with pressure increasing to follow the United States, United Kingdom and other countries in taking a harder line to combat soaring consumer prices. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marine Le Pen
    Marine Le Pen
    French lawyer and politician
  • Christine Lagarde
    Christine Lagarde
    President of the European Central Bank

The head of the European Central Bank could drop more hints Thursday about when the bank will start raising interest rates, with pressure increasing to follow the United States, United Kingdom and other countries in taking a harder line to combat soaring consumer prices.

People in the 19 countries that use the euro currency have seen costs increase for everything from food to fuel as inflation rose to an annual rate of 7.5% last month, the highest since statistics began in 1997.

Driven by energy prices that have soared ever higher since Russia invaded Ukraine, record inflation has sharpened attention on when the European Central Bank will take more drastic steps to control excessive price increases for consumers. Bank policymakers meet Thursday.

President Christine Lagarde opened the door a crack for an interest rate increase later this year during a news conference following last month's meeting, when the bank said it will speed up ending its pandemic stimulus efforts. That's key to interest rate decisions because the bank has promised a rate hike will only follow the end of bond purchases.

The war in Ukraine has sent inflation surging to unexpectedly high levels. Prices for oil and gas have been rising on fears of a cutoff from Russia, which is the world's largest oil exporter, and as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic increases demand for fuel.

As inflation grows worldwide, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark short-term rate last month and indicated it will continue raising it sharply this year. The Bank of England has raised raised its key interest rate three times since December.

Yet the European Central Bank is in a different situation. Economists say much of the U.S. inflation is homegrown — a side effect of massive federal stimulus and support spending during the pandemic. Europe's inflation, on the other hand, is largely imported through higher oil prices, which are generally beyond the reach of interest rate policy that central banks control.

On top of that, higher inflation and supply bottlenecks are weighing on economic growth, leading to what some are calling “stagflation.” A combination of slow growth and high inflation, the phenomenon poses central banks with a dilemma: that the rate hikes needed to combat inflation could also hurt growth and jobs.

Stressing consumer purchasing power has helped French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist, narrow the polling gap against centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the campaign ahead of the runoff April 24.

Inflation in Europe is expected to fall next year. How much of the current inflation will wind up being built into the economy long term is an open question.

Analysts said the European Central Bank will probably leave rates unchanged Thursday and avoid giving a clear timetable for a hike.

Lagarde might stress continuing risks to the economy and shift her position slightly toward a possible increase sooner than later — without making a clear commitment, analysts say.

Key takeaways could be “an even stronger ECB emphasis on the risks to its outlook" and “a further hint that the ECB may raise rates later this year,” according to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg bank.

Lagarde tweeted April 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was having mild symptoms. It remains to be seen if she will hold her news conference in person at the bank's Frankfurt, Germany, headquarters or remotely.

The ECB's benchmark rates are at record lows: zero for lending to banks and minus 0.5% on deposits from banks, a penalty rate aimed at pushing them to lend the money instead.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok worldwide ad revenue projected to soar, surpass Twitter and Snap combined

    Debra Aho Williamson, Insider Intelligence Principal Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss TikTok's expected ad revenue in 2022, teenagers and average users preferring TikTok over other social media platforms, and concerns over social media use.

  • AT&T Isn't Calling My Name, But I Have a Trade Idea

    On Friday, AT&T and Discovery closed the $43B "Reverse Morris Trust" deal that turned their media operations into one larger, potentially key player in that space, while separating the core telecom and communications businesses. The merger combined AT&T's Time Warner business (including Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, CNN+, HBO, HBO Max, etc.) with Discovery (including Discovery, Discovery+, HGTV, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, TCM, TNT, Food network, TLC, Animal Planet, etc.). AT&T moves forward as a more finely tuned, much lighter company focused on 5G, wireless communications, and fiber-optic networking.

  • BBC Works To Remove Fake Video Claiming Ukraine Bombed Its Own Train Station

    This is the latest example of the war on facts as Russia continues to attack its neighboring country.

  • Scott Maxwell: Fla. tax dollars pay lawyers $675 an hour to defend unconstitutional laws

    Florida lawmakers keep getting smacked around by federal judges who say the politicians in Tallahassee treat toilet paper with more respect than the United States Constitution. Judges from both sides of the aisle have shot down the governor’s and Legislature’s attempts to manipulate election laws, take control of privately funded social media operations and imprison citizens who donate to ...

  • Poland's CD Projekt postpones Witcher 3 next-generation release indefinitely

    The version, which was originally scheduled to launch late last year and was then delayed to the second quarter of 2022, was outsourced to Saber Interactive, part of Sweden's Embracer Group. "We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice," the Polish company said late on Wednesday on Twitter. CD Projekt did not give a reason for the move.

  • BLM leader addresses reports about the purchase of $6M property

    Recent reports about the $6 million Southern California compound purchased by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation raised eyebrows […] The post BLM leader addresses reports about the purchase of $6M property appeared first on TheGrio.

  • France's Le Pen outlines foreign policy vision, leaving Russia door ajar

    Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Wednesday to play up her leadership credentials on the world stage, urging a break with France's recent diplomatic past to make what she called a country that "still counts." A Le Pen victory in France's election run-off on April 24 would reverberate through Europe and across the Atlantic, installing a deep eurosceptic in the Elysee Palace who has long professed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Le Pen has drawn criticism in the past for a shaky grasp of geopolitics, once asserting that Russia had not invaded Crimea in 2014.

  • Commentary: In France’s Elections, the Unthinkable Is On the Table

    Emmanuel Macron disrupted France's political parties on his way to office in 2017. That has left a pathway for his challenger, Marine Le Pen, to win in 2022, Irene Finel-Honigman writes.

  • BLM leaders dismiss questions over use of donations after $6M home purchase revealed

    Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are dismissing allegations that they mismanaged millions of dollars after a scathing New York Magazine report

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • Psaki: It’s ‘Nice’ of Texas to Send Busloads of Illegal Immigrants to D.C.

    Jen Psaki on Wednesday said it is “nice” of the state of Texas to bus illegal immigrants from the border to Washington, D.C., hours after the first bus out of Texas arrived.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's when Indiana's $125 automatic taxpayer refund will hit your account

    Indiana residents will be payed either by check or through direct deposit, depending on how they filed their 2021 tax returns.

  • A British man who joined Ukraine's marines is said to have surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol after his unit ran out of supplies and ammunition

    Aiden Aslin, 27, joined Ukraine's 39th Brigade of Marines in 2018, according to his Twitter account. It said his unit had run out of food and ammo.