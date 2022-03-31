In European Classrooms, Questions About a War So Close to Home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Bubola
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Tara Harmer speaks to her class during a debate on the war in Ukraine at Heron Way Primary School in Horsham, England, March 21, 2022. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)
Tara Harmer speaks to her class during a debate on the war in Ukraine at Heron Way Primary School in Horsham, England, March 21, 2022. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)

HORSHAM, England — As they returned from playing tag at recess on a recent sunny morning, the red-cheeked children had lots of questions.

“Russia is big enough; why does he want more land?” Max, 11, his eyes on an atlas, asked his teacher about President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Jessica, 11, stood with a knee on her chair. “Why are most crazy people men?” she wondered.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Issy, 11, turned to the teacher: “Would you stay and fight for your country?”

Tara Harmer, a teacher of 36 years, paused to think. “It’s a difficult one, isn’t it?” she said in her elementary school classroom in Horsham, a town in southern England. “My instinct would be to protect you,” she reasoned. “Yes, I think I would fight for my country.”

As Europeans have grappled with the shock of facing a war on their doorstep and a frenzied news cycle, many teachers have had little time to process what was happening; they had to provide answers, and fast.

“I have had 100 questions,” said Sandro Pellicciotta, who teaches geography at a high school in the northern Italian city of Bologna. “And to be honest, I am quite afraid of saying some nonsense.”

Schoolchildren today were born long after the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, and some were toddlers when the war in Syria was at its height. No conflict they are old enough to remember has been so widely displayed on their TikTok feeds as the war in Ukraine, or so close to home.

The distance between their world and that of geopolitics has telescoped, and teachers have struggled to assuage fears that this war might affect them all. After two years of a pandemic, they also say the war has undermined their efforts to convince children that the world is not a hostile place.

Teachers across Europe, many reached by telephone, described the challenges they were facing in the classroom and the questions they had been asked.

In Marseille, France, a 10-year-old student raised his hand to say he felt like hiding. An 18-year-old boy in Warsaw, Poland, worried he might be called up to fight, and a 16-year-old in Milan said she could not imagine what the future held for her. In Tuscany, a boy wondered if someone had bombed the Eiffel Tower after watching a faked video of an attack in Paris.

Governments around Europe have acknowledged the challenges that the war in Ukraine poses for teachers and have drafted guidelines for them.

The British Department for Education said the situation “raises issues some schools and teachers may never have encountered before.” It advised teachers to “establish the facts” and promote discussion and provided resources to fight disinformation.

In France, the government said teachers should explain the common history of Russia and Ukraine but make clear that it “does not substantiate the thesis that Ukraine, a sovereign state, does not have the right to independence.” According to the guidelines, teachers should also not insist on discussing the war if students are reluctant to do so.

Stanislaw Dutka, a teacher in Warsaw, agreed with this approach, but on the first day after the invasion, his seventh-grade students asked to stop the lesson and talk about Ukraine.

First, he gave them papers to draw and calm down, then he asked if they had something to say.

“All the hands went up,” he said. “It was sort of auto therapy.”

In February, Pellicciotta’s students were intent on grilling him about whether there would be a war. When it started, they wanted to know more. “If you were in Putin’s shoes, would you have attacked?” a student asked him.

In a conflict that has been called the world’s “first TikTok war,” children and teenagers have had access to a mass of information that is often unverified and troubling and may trigger anxieties. Pellicciotta said he was happy that his students came to him with questions so that he could explain what was false and what was not.

He said understanding geography was critical. “The beauty of geography is that it gives you tools to interpret reality,” he said. “It does not give you answers.” He displayed a map of Ukraine, showing how it had access to the sea and its plains, coveted resources for an ambitious foreign leader.

What was hard, he said, was to give an unbiased account in classes that were divided between students who saw Putin as “cool and tough” and others who called him a “beast.”

For other teachers, bias was not an issue.

“It’s such a blatant imperialistic war,” said Thor Alexander Almelid, a teacher at a Norwegian elementary school in the Oslo area. “It’s simply a question of right and wrong.”

In his seventh-grade classroom, he pulled down the world map — which he said was still conveniently from the 1980s, depicting the Soviet Union — and explained that the world had been near the precipice before but that diplomacy held back a nuclear war. Ultimately, though, he said that they just had to hope it would not happen.

“​​I did my best to calm them and reassure them,” he said. “But I don’t want to lie to my students.”

With younger children, the balance between truth and reassurance has leaned toward the latter.

“Putin is a bit like that; he fights with his neighbors. Don’t your parents fight with their neighbors?” Jessica Scambiato Licciardi, a primary schoolteacher in Sicily, said to her third-grade class.

When one child told her that Putin had killed children in hospitals, she answered that it happened by mistake. “I just cannot tell them that they kill children,” she said. “It’s too hard.”

Still, when fighter jets flew over the school — as they often do, because of a base nearby — a shiver went through the class. “Is the war coming here?” one asked. “Do we have Russians here?”

Licciardi explained that there were Russians in Italy but that they were not evil and were not going to make a war.

Nicky Cox, the editor of First News, a British newspaper for children distributed in classes, said her publication had tried to deliver that message, too.

“We don’t want Russian children to be picked on and bullied because of Putin,” she said. “We know that it’s happening.”

When Emeline Boutaud, a high school teacher in Paris, saw images of the invasion on TV while on vacation, she immediately thought of her students.

“How can I find the words?” said Boutaud. “I myself don’t understand it.”

When she returned to the class, she was relieved when a volunteer from a news literacy organization joined her for a workshop about the war in Ukraine.

Members of the organization, Entre les Lignes, or Between the Lines, have in recent weeks toured French schools and explained that no, Putin did not want to “rebuild the USA,” as one confused student had said, and that threatening to use a nuclear bomb does not necessarily mean he was “going to do it.”

Sandra Laffont, the organization’s founder, said she was shocked by the level of dread among the 10-year-olds she recently visited in Marseille. She showed the distance between France and Ukraine on a map and explained that France was not on the brink of war. But she said that teachers must feel comfortable with the fact that they will not have all the answers.

“Like why did Putin do this,” she said. “I don’t have an answer to that.”

Many students, though, have come up with their own solutions.

Jessica, from Harmer’s class in England, suggested that Ukrainians could dry rivers with “thousands of sponges” so that Russian tanks would crash into the empty ditches. For Ajay, 11, the answer to the conflict was evident in his atlas.

“They are just two different countries,” he said. “One is big and green; the other is small and pink.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • What is the Wagner Group?

    Unless you have been on the battlefield in Syria, Libya or the Central African Republic, you most likely have never heard of the Wagner Group, a private military force with close links to President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Wagner forces have appeared in Ukraine, presumably to fight alongside Russian troops in Putin’s war. In the past month, the number of Wagner troops in the country has more than tripled to over 1,000. Their presence, in the eastern region known as Donbas that is home to Russia

  • Bulgaria: Exposure to Russia, Ukraine Is a Drag on Growth; Rating Upside Depends on Euro Progress

    Bulgaria’s commitment to joining the euro and improved political stability underpin an improving credit outlook, but the war in Ukraine may complicate efforts to boost growth while addressing institutional weaknesses and comparatively modest living standards.

  • Russia approves 'parallel imports' after top brands halt sales

    Russia's retail sector has been upended by Western economic sanctions and decisions by firms such as H&M, Apple and Nike to curb their activity in Russia. Speaking at a televised government meeting, Mishustin said "parallel imports" were needed to ensure that certain goods could continue to be shipped to Russia.

  • Afghans face food shortage ahead of Ramadan

    Afghans are facing a devastating economic collapse and food shortages ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation since the Taliban took over last year. The country is struggling with the once aid-fueled economy, which is barreling toward collapse.

  • Biden says Putin seems to be self-isolating

    President Biden on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be self-isolating following U.S. intelligence that the Russian leader feels “misled” by his military. “That’s an open question,” Biden said at the White House when asked how badly Putin is being misinformed by his advisers. “There’s a lot of speculation but he seems to…

  • Biden announces ‘largest release of oil reserves’ in effort to curb gasoline prices

    President to release up to 1m barrels of oil a day from the strategic reserve for the next six months In California a gallon of petrol now costs close to $6 on average. Photograph: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden has announced plans to release up to 1m barrels of oil a day from the strategic reserve, in an attempt to contain high gasoline prices and curb inflation exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. In a statement, the White House said: “After consultation with allies and partners, the pr

  • After year of diplomacy, Biden administration confronts difficult realities of Yemen’s war

    One of President Joe Biden's first foreign policy moves was a pledge to help end one of the world's worst humanitarian crises – the war in Yemen – by "stepping up our diplomacy" and "ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales." More than a year later, the war has escalated – with a sharp increase in civilian casualties, a growing number of Yemenis facing hunger, with less humanitarian funding, less international oversight of airstrikes and more complex attacks against Yemen's neighbors fighting in the conflict. A possible new cease-fire for Islam's holy month of Ramadan could be within reach, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen indicated Wednesday, as he promotes a new peace plan.

  • Biden administration moves forward with plans to lift Title 42 border restrictions

    The Department of Homeland Security is expected to move forward this week with lifting Title 42 restrictions -- the Trump-era order giving the government authority to expel migrants at the southern border under a public health emergency -- two government officials told ABC News Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he has been "deeply disappointed" in the Biden administration for not ending the Title 42 rapid expulsion protocols and he specifically referenced the risks posed to Ukrainian families. "This is not who we are as a country," Schumer said earlier this month.

  • The Human Genome Is Finally Complete. Here’s What We Can Do With It.

    Ernesto del Aguila IIIOn Feb. 12, 2001, scientists at the Human Genome Project unveiled a bold undertaking nearly 20 years in the making: a first draft of the sequence of the human genome. This early translation—and its more complete version two years later—gave researchers the ability to finally read human DNA. Since then, the blueprint of around 20,000 cataloged genes has informed and transformed healthcare, making it possible for us to predict, diagnose, and treat genetic diseases like Alzhei

  • Bay of Bengal nations resolve to face calamities together

    An organization of seven Bay of Bengal nations said its members must urgently use their geographical advantage and other resources to address their post-pandemic vulnerabilities and collectively strengthen their ability to face future calamities. In a declaration on the final day of a three-day summit Wednesday, the group, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Corporation, said its members resolved to work together to combat poverty, natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and transnational crime.

  • Moscow welcomes written Ukrainian demands but says no sign of breakthrough

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not noticed anything really promising or that looked like a breakthrough, and said there was a long period of work ahead. Ukraine presented its demands when negotiators from the two sides met in Turkey on Tuesday before adjourning to consult with their capitals.

  • Israel raids West Bank, 2 Palestinians killed in gunbattle

    Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, setting off a gunbattle in which two Palestinians were killed and 15 were wounded, as Israel targeted what it said were militant networks after a series of deadly attacks. In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a 28-year-old Israeli man on a bus in the West Bank before being killed by a bystander, the military said. Videos circulated online showing smoke rising from the center of the Jenin refugee camp as gunfire echoed in the background.

  • The Trailblazing Women Who Changed the Face of Comedy

    In October 1983, the Friars Club, that bastion of American comedy royalty, held a roast of comic legend Sid Caesar. Some 2,000 men laughed appreciatively, and among them was not one single woman. Mixed into the throng were some guests of club members, people who weren’t entertainment professionals but who were happy to spend a goodly sum for the experience of being among a constellation of comedy stars and listening to raunchy jokes for a few hours. One of these was Phillip Downey, a slender, dapper, quiet, mustachioed fellow who was maybe a little pale for a guy from Southern California but who blended in like any other civilian at one of these wingdings.

  • Boy, 15, killed 14-year-old outside McDonald’s with single stab to the heart

    Dea-John Reid was killed outside a branch of the fast food chain in Birmingham.

  • Abortion nonprofits say legislator defamed them in 'cease-and-desist' letter

    Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain accused nonprofits of being “criminal organizations.” Lawyers representing the funds are demanding a retraction.

  • DeSantis blasts Biden after linking Daytona Bike Week murders to illegal immigrant

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is attacking President Biden after learning a Daytona Beach suspect in a Bike Week double murder was in United States illegally.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett is often quoted as saying, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." In today's volatile market, investors can follow this wisdom by purchasing shares of great companies that have lagged in the struggling stock market and have scared away many investors. Let's look at two tech stocks that fit the bill: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).

  • Demi Lovato Shares New Tattoo Honoring Ukraine: ‘Choose Love, Always’

    The singer has also partnered with organization Choose Love to allow its Ukrainian fundraiser donors to win time with them in the studio.

  • TikTok and Twitter capture Ukraine war in frighteningly real time

    The invasion of Ukraine has spawned a deluge of online content that has helped counter Russian disinformation and changed how we understand war.

  • Opinion: Ketanji Brown Jackson's criminal sentences and ideology are concerning

    Republican attorney general candidate: She erred on the side of reducing sentences instead of defending victims.