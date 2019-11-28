European CNS Specialist Neuraxpharm Expands Southern European Presence with Expansion into Portugal

Javier Mercadé to head up established Southern European region comprising Italy, Spain and now Portugal

LANGENFELD, Germany, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), announces expansion of its operations in Southern Europe with the launch of Neuraxpharm Portugal. Based in Lisbon, Neuraxpharm Portugal will be part of the Company's Southern European Region that comprises Italy, Spain and now Portugal.

Neuraxpharm aims to build its position as a CNS specialist in Portugal offering its wide portfolio of branded and consumer healthcare products in the Portuguese market for the first time. Neuraxpharm will leverage its industry networks and CNS expertise to make its extensive portfolio available to patients. The company is planning the first commercial launch in December this year with a probiotic product.

Javier Mercadé, General Manager of Italy and Spain, has been appointed Head of Southern Region earlier this year, which will include Spain, Italy and Portugal. Neuraxpharm also announces the appointment of Teng Dias as Commercial Director of the Portugal business.

Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraxpharm, said: "Neuraxpharm Portugal demonstrates our ambition to be a leading CNS player across Europe. Portugal is an exciting market with a potential of over EUR 500m (1) in CNS. Javier's outstanding experience in CNS and international markets combined with Teng's deep knowledge of the Portuguese market will be invaluable in bringing differentiated products to local patients and healthcare professionals across the region."

Javier Mercadé, Head of Southern Region, added: "With its CNS market growing at 5% (1), one of the fastest in Europe, Portugal represents an excellent opportunity to expand our presence in Southern Europe. Our broad range of differentiated products aims to target the large unmet needs of CNS patients."

Javier Mercadé brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in various senior roles and has been instrumental in leading the development of Neuraxpharm Spain, formerly Qualigen, since 2006. His previous experience includes Procter & Gamble, Vita, Roche and Prodesfarma. Javier holds a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Barcelona, MBA from ESADE and PDG from IESE business school.

An expert in Sales & Marketing strategy, Teng Dias brings extensive experience and knowledge of the Portuguese marketing and distribution structures. Before joining Neuraxpharm, Teng held senior positions at various pharmaceutical companies including Baldacci and Sanofi-Aventis where he led business development and the implementation of new strategic business areas in Consumer Healthcare, Generics and OTC medicines. Teng holds a degree in Marketing Management and an MBA in Marketing from IPAM.

The news announced today follows Neuraxpharm's rapid growth in Europe this year which includes expansion in Eastern Europe through the acquisition of Farmax and establishment of operations in Poland and the UK. This is in addition to the launch of new products including probiotics and the acquisition of S.T.U.'s cannabidiol (CBD) business in Switzerland.

About Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), with a direct presence in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and Portugal. Backed by funds advised by Apax Partners, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 30 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics and consumer healthcare products, e.g. probiotics and other nutraceuticals, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients from its own manufacturing sites in Spain, Inke and Lesvi.

Portugal is now the 11th European market in which Neuraxpharm will have a direct presence and the sixth country where the company has extended its footprint in 2019.

For Neuraxpharm Portugal please visit: https://www.neuraxpharm.pt

https://www.neuraxpharm.com

(1) Source: IQVIA

