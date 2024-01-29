European Commission demands to audit UNRWA after October 7 reports

A UN truck brings food supplies to Palestinian citizens staying in one of the UNRWA schools in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The European Union is demanding auditing rights of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) after allegations that staff members took part in attacks against Israel on October 7.

The European Commission expects the UNRWA to agree to a review by EU-appointed independent experts with future decisions on EU funding pending on the results.

"Currently, no additional funding to UNRWA is foreseen until the end of February," the European Commission said in the statement, calling for a wider review of all UNRWA staff to rule out their involvement.

The EU is a major funder of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank. The commission said funding via other partner organizations is uninterrupted.