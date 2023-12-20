European Commission launches three initiatives to support Ukrainian researchers and innovators

On 20 December, the European Commission announced the launch of three new initiatives that will contribute to the development of EU research and innovation cooperation with Ukraine.

Source: The EC announced this on Wednesday on its website, writes European Pravda

Details: According to the report, the new Horizon Europe office and New European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Community Hub in Kyiv were launched and funds were allocated under the European Innovation Council (EIC) programme for the Ukrainian deep tech community.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, launched the initiatives during a remote event together with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

The new Horizon Europe office will raise awareness among Ukrainians about opportunities to participate in joint research and innovation projects within the framework of the EU Horizon Europe research and innovation program.

The European Innovation Council (EIC4Ukraine) supports the Ukrainian deep tech community by allocating €20 million to Ukrainian startups to help them develop and integrate into the European innovation ecosystem.

The initiative, implemented by the European network of startup associations, will support at least 200 Ukrainian deep tech startups, each of which will receive up to €60,000 for the further development of its innovation and business activities.

The hub of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology in Kyiv will serve as a single centre for obtaining information about the opportunities provided in the European Union and beyond. It will provide Ukrainian innovators who remain in Ukraine with access to partners, markets, test sites, training and investments. The hub is located on the facility of the Ukrainian Startup Fund.

Earlier, Ukraine received €150 million of irrevocable grant from the EU to restore critical facilities destroyed as a result of the Russian aggression.

