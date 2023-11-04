European Commission President explains purpose of her visit to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the purpose of her visit to Ukraine is to take stock of a range of issues.

Source: Euractiv, citing Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "Of course, the enlargement topic will be at the top of the agenda but also our financial and military support, the 12th sanctions package as well, so a wide basket of issues we have to discuss," von der Leyen said.

The President of the European Commission said that the most important message which she is taking to Kyiv is "reassuring that we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Von der Leyen will hold meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, and other high-ranking Ukrainian officials.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos (Voice) party faction, reported that Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to address the Ukrainian parliament.

Von der Leyen's visit to Kyiv comes before the publication of a report on Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, which is expected on 8 November.

Background:

Reports of a possible visit to Ukraine by the European Commission President emerged last week. The media suggested that this might indicate a positive assessment of Kyiv's progress in the EU "candidate" reforms.

Unofficial reports say the European Commission is preparing to release a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in reforms that it must implement to continue its progress towards the EU on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions.

