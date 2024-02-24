European Commission president hands over 50 vehicles to Ukraine's security forces

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has handed over 50 vehicles provided by the EU to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG).

Source: press service of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The vehicles are intended to support war crimes investigations and prosecutions in the liberated territories and adjacent areas, the press release said.

The vehicles are part of a wider EU support package for the Ukrainian authorities to respond to the needs of delivering public services in high-risk environments.

Von der Leyen noted that the vehicles will help the authorities stabilise the areas liberated by Ukraine's Armed Forces from illegal Russian occupation.

"This delivery comes shortly after the EU provided a modern mine-clearing machine to Ukraine. With this equipment we support Ukraine in making de-occupied land safe again," she said.

30 of the 50 vehicles are intended for the NPU, and the remaining 20 for the OGP. They have been purchased under the Integrated Response Mechanism for Ukraine project, funded jointly by the EU and the German Federal Foreign Office.

The total budget of the support package stands at around €19.9 million, including €18 million from the European Commission and €1.9 million from Germany.

Background:

The European Commission president is in Kyiv today.

Von der Leyen is one of the senior officials who have travelled to Kyiv to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They also include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also travelled to Kyiv.

This week, it was officially confirmed that Ursula von der Leyen was elected as the vital candidate from her political group, so if the European People's Party wins the election, she will chair the European Commission for the second time.

Support UP or become our patron!