European Commission President urges EU and US to galvanise aid for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the European Union and the United States should facilitate Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia by providing assistance.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a public lecture at the Hudson Institute, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official said Europe intends to step up and is already increasing its assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, von der Leyen added that US support should be an essential part of global efforts.

"Which is why it is imperative that we speed up Ukraine's path to victory. Ladies and Gentlemen, Ukraine will win. But they need the hardware to get the job done and we must deliver it, to save lives, to bring an end to this conflict, to help regenerate Ukraine, whose warriors will be proud defenders inside NATO. But now it is up to us in the West to help make that happen as fast as possible," von der Leyen stressed.

The EC president also urged international investors, both public and private, to do their part to give Ukraine the confidence it needs to rebuild, modernise and prevail in the war.

Background:

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the conflict in the Middle East would not affect the EU's readiness to help Ukraine during Russia's war of aggression.

On Tuesday, 17 October, the European Parliament voted in favour of the European Commission's initiative to establish a €50 billion Ukraine Facility fund to help Ukraine.

The €50 billion programme for Ukraine is part of the revision of the EU's long-term budget in response to several crisis events after 2021.

European MPs believe this tool should be approved as soon as possible, as part of the overall budget review, to have a clear source of funding to support Ukraine at the end of the current calendar year.

Media reports suggest that Hungary is seeking to divide this support package for Ukraine and suggests that only €25 billion be initially approved.

