European Commission specifies its expectations from Ukraine in terms of national minorities

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

The European Commission reminded Ukraine of the need to implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission regarding the reform of the legislation on national minorities.

Source: European Commission’s report on the progress of states seeking EU membership, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The document states that Ukraine is obliged to amend the laws concerning the rights of national minorities.

Quote: "The final provisions of the new edition of the Law on National Minorities (Communities) foresees that the Cabinet of Ministers (the government) is obliged to prepare and submit for consideration to the Parliament a draft law on amendments to the laws On Education, On State Language and On Media within six months from the date of entry into force of this law"

The European Commission also emphasises that Ukraine must implement the rest of the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

"Ukraine should adopt a law that considers the remaining recommendations of the Venice Commission from June 2023 and October 2023 related to the Law on National Minorities, as well as recommendations of the Venice Commission related to laws on the state language, media and education", the document says.

Background:

  • On 8 November, the European Commission recommended that EU states start accession negotiations with Ukraine, but Kyiv must implement further reforms.

  • At the same time, Hungary stated that it wouy block the start of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU until Hungarian requirements regarding the language of education are met.

  • Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, believes that political claims by Budapest about "blocking the accession" of Ukraine to the EU "will not hinder real work" on the issue of the language of education of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

