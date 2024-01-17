European Commission starts developing draft negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession

The European Commission has begun work on a draft negotiating framework for Ukraine – a document that outlines the principles and procedures for conducting negotiations on EU accession.

Source: European Pravda, citing European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero at a briefing in Brussels

Details: "We have already started working on the draft negotiating framework also to be submitted to the Council in the coming weeks," said Pisonero.

She also noted that the European Commission is currently evaluating the recent measures approved by the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) so that Ukraine can get the final green light and effectively commence accession negotiations with the EU.

Negotiating frameworks traditionally consist of four structural components – guiding principles, substantive part, negotiation procedures, and annexes.

Despite a relatively stable and uniform structure, the negotiating frameworks for each candidate country have their specific features.

Background:

In December, the European Union's leaders at a summit in Brussels accepted the European Commission's recommendation to begin accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine.

In its decision, the European Commission recommended that the Council adopt the negotiating framework after Ukraine fulfils four conditions, including approving the lobbying law.

Media reported that the European Commission may release an assessment of Ukraine's progress with European integration reforms at the end of February, upon which the actual start of accession negotiations depends.

