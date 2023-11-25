European Commission to give Ukraine €50 million to repair its ports after Russian attacks

The European Commission will give Ukraine €50 million to repair its ports in the wake of Russian attacks in order to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the global market.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in a letter to the President of Ukraine she shared on Twitter (X)

Despite the war, Ukraine keeps feeding the world.



In this effort, you can count on the EU.



We continue enhancing our Solidarity Lanes and will provide €50 million to repair your port infrastructure.



Together we ship Ukrainian grain to the world.@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/2kEELoEKKD — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 25, 2023

Details: In her letter, von der Leyen welcomed Ukraine’s efforts to open the Black Sea humanitarian corridor that allowed the country to continue exporting foodstuffs by sea.

Quote: "To support these efforts, the Commission is making available EUR 50 million of funds towards quick repairs and upgrades of infrastructure in Ukraine's ports."

Details: Von der Leyen wrote that over time, investing in Ukraine’s port infrastructure will allow Ukraine’s ports "to return to export quantities that were in place before the war".

She added that Ukraine exported 4.6 million tonnes of grain in October 2023: 3.6 million tonnes by sea and another million by rail and road transport.

Previously: Lithuania has earlier announced that it would give €2 million to the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

Finland has given €3 million to support Ukraine’s efforts to export grain to countries most dependent on it and to aid the demining of Ukrainian fields.

