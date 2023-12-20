European Commissioner for Energy warns EU about ending transit of Russian gas through Ukraine

EU member states that still consume gas from Russia should begin preparations for the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which will take place at the end of 2024, when the contract expires.

Source: Ukrinform, citing European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson at a press conference on the results of the EU Council of Ministers on Energy.

Details: She emphasised that transit would be stopped in a year.

Quote: "I informed the ministers and provided them with a clear picture of the ways of gas supply at the moment when the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will end. This will happen exactly in a year. We must be prepared for this and provide member countries affected by such a development. There is still quite a long time to prepare for what will happen," Simson said.

Simson said that the EU has made some progress in diversifying its gas supplies and reducing its reliance on Russian imports.

It is expected that the total volume of Russian gas imports in 2023 will be around 40 billion cubic metres, roughly half of the volume the EU imported last year – 80 billion cubic metres, consisting of both liquefied and pipeline gas.

The EU is ending the current year, the second in a row since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on a positive note, even though significant challenges remain for EU countries.

As usual, during the December EU Council, ministers reviewed the state of energy security and concluded that Europe is well-prepared for winter: gas storage levels are very high for this time of the year, and gas prices are at their lowest since the beginning of the conflict.

Simultaneously, a specific situation has developed in the European market with the import of Russian liquefied natural gas, posing specific threats, Simson said.

"Although the current market situation is somewhat healthier, new geopolitical circumstances bring numerous risks, so we must continue to be prepared for crises and maintain the precautionary measures presented last year," Simson emphasised.

The European Commissioner for Energy said that the European Commission has proposed extending the validity of three extraordinary regulatory rules, particularly regarding solidarity among member countries, the development of renewable resources, and the market correction mechanism.

"These measures have helped contain high gas prices in a vulnerable market, and there is a direct sense to preserve their effect for the next year. I am pleased that ministers have adopted such a decision today," Simson highlighted.

She noted that the European Commission is closely monitoring the specific situation with importing Russian liquefied natural gas.

In particular, based on the technical proposals of the European Commission, the Council of Ministers has adopted a regulatory package that allows each member country to limit the import of pipeline and liquefied gas from Russia for its gas networks, based on existing assessments of supply security.

This approach provides member countries with a path for a proportionate and targeted reduction of Russian gas imports.

Background:

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that after the expiry of the gas transit contract with Russia, Ukraine would not negotiate its extension.

