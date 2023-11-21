European Council president arrives in Kyiv

European Council President Charles Michel has arrived in Kyiv on the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity.

Source: Charles Michel on Twitter (X)

Details: Michel posted a photo showing Yevhen Perebyinis, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, and Katarína Mathernová, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, meeting him on the railway station platform in Kyiv.

Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends. pic.twitter.com/w9cAQzqYyo — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) November 21, 2023

"Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends," Michel wrote.

Background:

It was reported that Michel would visit Ukraine to commemorate the Maidan protests that began on 21 November 2013 after former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an Association Agreement with the European Union.

The visit is taking place ahead of the European Council summit in mid-December, where EU leaders will discuss the European Commission's recommendation to start formal accession talks with Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv ahead of the EC's decision in early November, promising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued EU support.

