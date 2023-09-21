European Council President calls on China to convince Russia to stop war

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has taken part in a session of the UN Security Council, calling on China to persuade Russia to stop the war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to European Council’s press service

Details: Michel suggested that China join forces in order to convince Russia to end its criminal war, which is causing many people to suffer, and to persuade Russia to respect the principles of the UN Charter.

Quote: "I would particularly like to speak to the esteemed Chinese representative. You have warned Russia against the use of nuclear weapons, and we welcome this. Now we are asking you to go further," Michel urged.

"A tragic crime is unfolding before our very eyes. And we are witnesses, all of us. We must stand strong by the side of the attacked, especially right here in the Security Council," the President of the European Council added.

"That is why this chamber was born and that is why we are here today: to say ‘no’ to aggression. To protect peace, security, and cooperation, between people and between all our nations," Michel summed up.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the UN Security Council in New York on 19 September, listed two conditions that must be met to put an end to hostilities in Ukraine completely.

The first is the complete withdrawal of all Russian forces and mercenaries from the sovereign territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, including the Russian Black Sea Fleet, or "those leaky troughs that will remain from it during the war".

The second condition, the president said, is that Ukraine regains full and effective control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, opposed "sham solutions" in the search for peace in Ukraine.

