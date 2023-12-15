European Council President expresses confidence for Ukraine funding despite Hungarian veto

The European Council President Charles Michel is urging Ukraine to see a positive signal in the vote on budget support, even though Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán blocked its adoption on Friday night.

Source: European Pravda citing Charles Michel after the meeting of EU leaders, which lasted until late at night

Details: Michel claimed he aimed to collect the votes of all 27 EU members. "We are still able to have unanimous decisions. It is always difficult. We have built almost unanimity, all but one vote," he said. As European Pravda reported, due to Orbán's refusal to support the financial "mega package", the decision was postponed until January, when an additional EU summit will be held devoted to this issue.

However, Charles Michel is confident that Ukraine will receive the money.

"We have the tools to ensure Ukraine can rely on our support. There is a strong political will of 26 leaders to adopt this 'mega package'. And this is the signal we want to send to Ukraine," he said.

Michel refused to clarify whether the EU will bypass Orbán's veto (EU countries have this option concerning finances) but emphasised that the EU will fulfil its financial obligations to help Ukraine. "We have various tools to ensure that we fulfil our political promise," Michel pointed out.

Background:

During a summit in Brussels, European Union leaders approved the European Commission's recommendation to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova and agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

However, Orbán's representatives later warned that Ukraine must overcome the Hungarian veto 70 more times if it wants to join the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!