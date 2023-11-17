European Council President might visit Kyiv on 10th anniversary of Revolution of Dignity

European Council President Charles Michel will arrive in Kyiv early next week to mark the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity, media report.

Source: Politico with reference to two sources, reported by European Pravda

Details: Michel will visit Ukraine to commemorate the Maidan protests that began on 21 November 2013 after former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign the Association Agreement with the European Union.

Michel's spokesperson said he could not confirm the visit at this time, but said that the European Council president would be in Berlin early next week.

The visit will take place ahead of the European Council summit in mid-December, where EU leaders will discuss the European Commission's recommendation to start formal accession talks with Ukraine.

Background: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv ahead of the EC's decision in early November, promising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued EU support.

Read more on the topic: EU Candidate Race: Can Ukraine Catch Up with Western Balkans? Analysing EU Commission Report

Support UP or become our patron!