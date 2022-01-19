European countries urge Israel to stop construction in East Jerusalem

·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - The foreign ministries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain urged Israeli authorities on Wednesday evening to stop the construction of new housing units in East Jerusalem.

Earlier in the month, Israeli authorities approved plans for the construction of around 3,500 homes in occupied East Jerusalem, nearly half of which are to be built in the controversial areas of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa.

In a statement, the European countries said that the hundreds of new buildings would "constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution," referring to international peace efforts to create a state for Palestinians.

They said that building in this area would further disconnect the West Bank from East Jerusalem and that these settlements are a violation of international law.

The Israeli ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Israel captured East Jerusalem including the Old City in a 1967 war and later annexed it, a move not recognised internationally.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem for the capital of a state they seek in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which abuts the city, and the Gaza Strip. Israel views the entire city as its indivisible capital.

Most world powers deem the Israeli settlements illegal for taking in territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

The four countries also expressed concern about the evictions and demolitions in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where residents say they are being displaced.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli police evicted a Palestinian family from their East Jerusalem home - which they say they had lived in for decades - before a digger tore down the property, prompting criticism from rights activists and diplomats.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli police evict Palestinians, tear down East Jerusalem home

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli police evicted a Palestinian family from their home in a flashpoint East Jerusalem neighbourhood on Wednesday before a digger tore down the property, prompting criticism from rights activists and diplomats. Resident Mahmoud Salhiyeh took to the roof of the house in Sheikh Jarrah on Monday, threatening to blow it up with gas canisters if he and his family - who he said have lived there for decades - were forced out. Jerusalem municipal authorities had expropriated the plot on which the house stood, which lies in a tree-lined area of East Jerusalem north of the Old City walls that Israel captured and occupied in a war in 1967 and later annexed.

  • Five people who died Sunday in Waukesha Christmas Parade all served others with their talents

    Virginia Sorenson, Leanna Owen, Tamara Durand, Wilhelm Hospel and Jane Kulich were killed Sunday.

  • Look for continued chaos as political labels shift their meaning | Opinion

    Brands can alter themselves only so many times before losing their power. "Liberalism" and "conservatism" are losing their mojo.

  • Multiple teams inquiring about Aaron Holiday

    Michael Scotto: Speaking of the Wizards, as you touched on, Yossi, Aaron Holiday is available, and multiple teams have checked in on his price tag with Washington, league sources say. Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype What's the buzz on Twitter? ...

  • Third teen sentenced in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

    Weaver apologized to the family for his "selfish" and "immature" act and said he would "give anything to go back in time so it never happened."

  • We are Latinx: Why some Latinos have embraced a gender-neutral identity

    Nearly 2 million Latinos call themselves "Latinx." They say the word can bring people together.

  • Antisemitism Is Driving White Supremacist Terror in America

    Brandon Bell/GettyAntisemitism, the oldest hatred, is thriving in the United States, as evidenced by last weekend’s hostage crisis at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas. It’s still terrorizing Jewish communities and serving as the gateway to inspiring violent extremists, both here and abroad, who in turn use it to harm marginalized communities.As such, a multi-racial and multi-faith coalition must recognize and combat antisemitism to protect both our Jewish neighbors and our fragile

  • Analysis-Biden must tighten focus on economy, pandemic before midterms, Democrats say

    With his party splintered and Democrats across the coalition that elected him in 2020 unhappy, President Joe Biden has just a few months to try to chart a path out of the malaise or risk getting swamped in the looming midterm elections in which Republicans are seeking to regain control of Congress. A year into Biden's presidency, suburban, college-educated and women voters who helped make him president are exhausted after almost two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's been too much to bear," Biden said, referring to the pandemic and its accumulated effects on Americans.

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans odds for NFL playoff divisional-round game Saturday

    The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans face off in an AFC divisional-round NFL playoff game on Saturday.

  • Israeli police evict Palestinian family

    The police raid was launched two days after a member of the Salhiyeh family took to the roof of the house, threatening to blow it up with gas canisters if they were forced out.Police had withdrawn after the stand-off on Monday (January 17) but returned before dawn on Wednesday, saying in a statement it was enforcing a court-approved eviction order of 'illegal buildings built on grounds designated for a school for children with special needs.'The video released by police showed security forces arriving at the house before sunrise, removing gas canisters, detaining men and escorting a woman covered with a blanket.A tree-lined area of sandstone homes, foreign consulates and luxury hotels, Sheikh Jarrah has become an emblem of what Palestinians regard as an Israeli campaign to force them out of East Jerusalem.In a joint statement with the Jerusalem municipality, police said several people were arrested for questioning on suspicion of violating a court order and disturbing the peace. Witnesses said some 25 Palestinians, including five family members, were detained.The municipality had expropriated the plot, in an area Israel captured and occupied in a 1967 war, along with the rest of East Jerusalem, and later annexed.

  • Letters to the Editor: L.A. Times, why wasn't the Texas synagogue standoff front-page news?

    Amid a spike in antisemitic attacks, some readers ask why coverage of the Texas synagogue attack wasn't given more prominence.

  • UN chief cites 'demonstrable effort' at peace in Ethiopia

    The United Nations secretary-general said Wednesday he was delighted to hear “there is now a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia after more than 14 months of war, but he gave no details. Antonio Guterres’ statement on Wednesday came after a call with African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo following the envoy’s latest visit to Addis Ababa and the capital of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. Guterres said Obasanjo “expressed optimism that there is now a real opportunity for political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”

  • How to Think About Airline Elite Status in 2022

    After two full years of disrupted travel, it seems like the industry could finally return to something like normalcy. Maybe. Perhaps. According to a report by the World Travel &…

  • ASML still has no licence to ship newest machines to China - CEO

    The chief executive of ASML Holding NV on Wednesday said the company still has not received permission to ship any of its most cutting edge lithography systems, which are necessary to make advanced computer chips, to China. Under pressure from the U.S. government, the Dutch government has withheld granting a licence for ASML to export the machines, which are considered "dual use" goods with possible military applications. CEO Peter Wennink said he thought it unlikely that China would be able to replicate top lithography technology independently because ASML relies on "relentless innovation" and integrating components that are only available from non-Chinese suppliers.

  • Wintry mix in Austin's forecast: Wednesday temps near 80 before rain, snow, sleet Thursday

    On Thursday comes a wintry mix "that gradually spreads across the remainder of South Central Texas during the day into the evening," forecasters say.

  • New York City no longer a 'Fun City'

    If the city is less safe than it was, tourism will decline, as well as reputation.

  • The 37 countries you can enter without a swab

    One of the many nauseating results of the pandemic is the requirement to twizzle a swab up the nose and down the throat in order to go on holiday. An inconvenience which can also add up to a significant expense.

  • 40 DIY Easter Basket Ideas to Make for Everyone in Your Family

    Make these easy DIY Easter basket ideas. Ree Drummond gifts them to her kids every year, saying that she treats it just like she's filling up a Christmas stocking. Ahead, these DIY Easter basket ideas will give each one an extra-personal touch, whether you're giving a basket to a friend, your kids, or even a neighbor.

  • See inside a $340 million Boeing military transport jet that keeps American troops and supplies moving around the world

    The four-engine Boeing jet transported 823 Afghan refugees on a single flight at the end of the war in Afghanistan.

  • A last-of-its-kind US Navy aircraft carrier is headed to the scrapyard after being sold for a cent

    The aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk was in mothballs for over a decade before it was sold to a shipbreaking company for just one cent.