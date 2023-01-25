European court rules Ukraine cases against Russia admissible

FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove, Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine on Thursday, July 17, 2014. Europe's top human rights court ruled Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 that it can adjudicate on cases brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia for alleged rights violations in eastern Ukraine in 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
MIKE CORDER
·3 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Europe's top human rights court ruled Wednesday that it can adjudicate on cases brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia for alleged rights violations in eastern Ukraine in 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

The ruling by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights marks significant progress in efforts by the Netherlands and Ukraine to hold Russia legally accountable for its actions in Ukraine and could pave the way for compensation orders. The court said a judgment on the merits of the cases will follow at a later date.

The cases were filed before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

“Very good news: the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights is another important step in finding the truth and justice for the victims and their relatives of flight #MH17,” Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius said in a tweet.

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra also welcomed the ruling as a significant milestone in the search for accountability.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to achieve justice for all 298 victims of flight #MH17 and their loved ones,” he tweeted.

The court said evidence presented at a hearing last year established that from May 11, 2014, areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by separatist rebels were “under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation” and that Moscow “had a significant influence on the separatists’ military strategy” including providing weapons, carrying out artillery attacks requested by the rebels and giving them political and economic support.

The court said there was enough evidence to establish the admissibility of most of Ukraine's claims of rights violations and a linked case about the downing of MH17 filed by the Netherlands. It said a small number of allegations were not admissible.

The Strasbourg court is an important part of the Council of Europe, which is the continent’s foremost human rights institution. Russia was expelled from the council last year in an unprecedented move over Moscow’s invasion and war in Ukraine. However, the court can still deal with cases against Russia dating from before its expulsion.

The cases in Strasbourg are separate from a criminal prosecution in the Netherlands in which two Russians and a Ukrainian rebel were convicted in absentia in November of multiple murders for their roles in the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 passengers and crew were killed when the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

In its case at the human rights court, the Netherlands argues that Moscow played a key role in the downing of flight MH17 and argues that Russia's failure to investigate and lack of cooperation with Dutch prosecutors, along with its denials of involvement, have compounded the suffering of friends and relatives of those killed.

Dutch prosecutors say the missile system that downed MH17 was trucked into Ukraine from a military base in Russia and returned there after the shootdown.

Ukraine filed cases against Moscow alleging numerous violations of the European Convention on Human Rights, including “unlawful military attacks against civilians which caused many fatalities, including the shooting down of flight MH17, and the summary execution and beating to death of civilians” and soldiers no longer taking part in hostilities. It also accused Russia of abducting 85 Ukrainian children.

Recommended Stories

  • Venezuela's National Assembly approves first reading of bill to regulate NGOs

    Venezuela's National Assembly on Tuesday passed a first reading of a bill to regulate and inspect non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the South American country, which has caused uproar among activists. If the bill is passed into law following a second reading - promised to come quickly by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez - advocacy groups fear it will silence Venezuela's NGOs and stop them from carrying out their work with new threats and intimidation.

  • Ivory Coast country profile

    Provides an overview of Ivory Coast, including key events and facts about this west African state.

  • Ukraine may face most difficult times when liberating Luhansk Oblast, says governor

    The liberation of Luhansk Oblast from invading Russian forces will be the most difficult period for Ukraine, as the enemy is pulling in maximum reserves in this area, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on the Telegram messenger on Jan. 25.

  • Discrimination lawsuit filed by Charlottesville’s first Black female police chief thrown out

    A judge has thrown out a discrimination lawsuit filed by Charlottesville’s first Black female police chief against the city, a […] The post Discrimination lawsuit filed by Charlottesville’s first Black female police chief thrown out appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Russian court shuts down country's oldest rights group

    A court in Moscow on Wednesday ruled to shut down Russia's oldest human rights organization, in the latest move amid a months-long, relentless crackdown on independent media, rights groups and opposition activists. The Moscow City Court sustained the petition of Russia's Justice Ministry to close the Moscow Helsinki Group.

  • Twitter allows Nick Fuentes back despite antisemitism, white supremacy

    Twitter has reinstated the account of Nick Fuentes, who espouses antisemitic and white supremacist view and leads the “America First” movement, after he was banned from the social media site in July 2021. Fuentes has repeatedly denied the Holocaust and spewed anti-Jewish rhetoric but also has become a better-known figure in recent months. That is…

  • 2023 Oscar Nominations: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans, and More

    Films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Elvis, and Top Gun: Maverick will contend for the top prize when the Oscars are awarded this March. 2023 Oscar Nominations: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans, and More Liz Shannon Miller

  • European rights court rules Ukraine, MH-17 cases against Russia are admissible

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Court of Human Rights said cases brought by Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia over alleged human rights violations in the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, and the shooting down of Flight MH-17, were admissible. The decision does not rule on the merits of the cases, but it does show the Strasbourg-based court considers Russia can be held liable for rights violations in the separatist regions. "Among other things, the Court found that areas in eastern Ukraine in separatist hands were, from 11 May 2014 and up to at least 26 January 2022, under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation," the court said in a ruling on Wednesday.

  • Tank maker Rheinmetall raises sales view, asks Berlin for firm orders

    German defence group Rheinmetall on Tuesday raised its sales expectations for 2025 on higher demand for weapons due to the war in Ukraine and called on Berlin to speed up planned big orders and make good on a pledge to boost its armed forces. The comments by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger come as Germany has earmarked 100 billion euros ($109 billion) to bring its military back up to scratch after decades of attrition since the end of the Cold War. They also come as Germany comes under pressure to step up defence supplies to Ukraine, including Leopard tanks manufactured by Rheinmetall together with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

  • Social media laws in Texas and Florida hang in limbo as Supreme Court delays decision

    geThe US Supreme Court will likely wait another full year to consider a crucial legal battle over the First Amendment rights of social media giants like Facebook and Twitter.

  • Sweeping Crypto Regulation? First Update the Bank Secrecy Act

    As much as Washington, D.C., bigwigs might want to put crypto in a box, regulators should first get their priorities in order. The primary regulatory approach of relevant federal agencies is rulemaking, or the process by which bodies like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) craft, review and finally approve and establish legal boundaries. First, the legally mandated process – which involves drafting the rule, publishing the rule and taking public comments before a judicial review – takes years.

  • Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? Here's What to Do in 2023

    If your investment portfolio is down big over the past 12 months, you're not alone. 2022 was the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. Instead, a smarter approach is to reflect on the big picture so you can better align your investments with your financial goals.

  • Russia explains why it will not rebuild Azovstal steelworks in captured Mariupol

    The Russian occupiers do not plan to rebuild the Azovstal steelworks, destroyed in the battle for Mariupol, as it is "impossible and unprofitable". Source: Yuliya Maksimova, Head of Roskapstroy Russian Federal Autonomous Institution [company engaged in construction and rebuilding of capital construction projects - ed.

  • Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

    Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes. As a result, Berlin offered to deploy three of its Patriot units to Poland to help secure its air space. Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

  • Men imprisoned for murder say police illegally used Google to find their location data

    Geofence warrants allow police to comb through Google location data in search of suspects in unsolved crimes. Opponents say that violates the Constitution.

  • Jamaica: FBI to help probe massive fraud case targeting Bolt

    Jamaica’s government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where $12.7 million belonging to renowned sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing. The fraud lasted 13 years and also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies. Attorneys for Bolt, who said the star athlete’s account has dwindled to just $12,000, have given the investment firm until Friday to return the money before going to court.

  • SEC readies Wall Street 'conflicts' rule, a decade after first try

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's top regulator on Wednesday was set to unveil a rule barring traders in asset-backed securities from betting against the very assets they sold to investors, behavior that became infamous in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis. In Washington, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's five members were due to vote on whether to propose the rule formally at a meeting set to begin at 10 a.m. EST. The rule is among the last yet to be adopted under the landmark Dodd Frank Wall Street reform legislation of 2010 that sought to address the root causes of the mortgage crisis, SEC officials said.

  • Matt Gaetz says Zelenskyy’s anticorruption effort not enough to let him support more Ukraine aid

    Rep. Matt Gaetz says purging some corrupt officials in Ukraine is not enough to convince him to support more aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy announced firing of top officials.

  • ‘The Nasdaq is our favorite short.’ This market strategist sees recession and a credit crunch slamming stocks in 2023.

    Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough expects the S&P 500, junk bonds and previous darlings like Tesla to slide further. He's long gold, silver and defensive ETFs.

  • Belarus produces "dragon's teeth" for Russian army

    At least six Belarusian factories produce and supply the Russian invaders with anti-tank structures, also known as "dragon's teeth", Belarusian investigators have claimed. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet], Motolko help Quote: "We reported at the end of last week that anti-tank structures for the Russian Armed Forces, the so-called 'dragon's teeth', have been produced in Gomel for over a month.