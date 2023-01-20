European delegation ends 1st round of questioning in Lebanon

Protesters with frozen bank deposits demonstrate outside the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A European judicial delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg continue probing the country's Central Bank governor and dozens of other individuals over suspected corruption. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
BASSEM MROUE
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A European legal team on Friday wrapped up the first round of questioning of Lebanese bankers and current and former Central Bank officials in Beirut, officials in Lebanon said. The questioning is part of a probe on money laundering linked to Lebanon’s Central Bank governor.

Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. The economic meltdown, which began in October 2019 and is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class, has plunged more than 75% of the tiny nation’s population of 6 million into poverty.

The European judicial delegation — with representatives from France, Germany, and Luxembourg — questioned nine people this week, including current and former central bank officials as well as the heads of several banks in the Middle East country, several Lebanese judicial officials told The Associated Press.

The officials, who are close to the probe, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The delegation arrived in Beirut earlier this month to interrogate embattled Central Bank governor, Riad Salameh, and more than two dozen other people, some of them his close associates, in a European money laundering investigation of some $330 million.

In March last year, authorities in France, Germany and Luxembourg froze more than $130 million in assets linked to the investigation.

There have been reports that a brokerage firm, Forry Associates Ltd., owned by Raja Salameh — the brother of the Central Bank governor — was hired by the Central Bank to handle government bond sales in which the firm received $330 million in commissions.

The governor, who has denied all charges of corruption, calling them politicized, said earlier that “not a single penny of public money” was used to pay the brokerage firm.

Switzerland and Liechtenstein have also opened probes against Gov. Riad Salameh on money laundering allegations.

The Lebanese chief prosecutor's office on Friday said Lebanese judicial officials helped the European delegation in the investigation regarding money transfers in the three countries. It did not provide any further details.

It was unknown when the European delegation would return to Lebanon to continue the investigation and whether it would question the Central Bank governor himself.

Recommended Stories

  • Reasons for the Decline of Catalent (CTLT) Stock

    Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -1.13%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -1.12%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -1.07%, compared to a […]

  • Disrupting The Multi-Trillion Dollar Water Market With New Patented Piping Technology Could Be In This Company’s Near Future

    By Gita Karunakaran, Benzinga

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Dyne Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics, Alaunos Therapeutics, Assertio Holdings and Acer Therapeutics

    Dyne Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics, Alaunos Therapeutics, Assertio Holdings and Acer Therapeutics are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Missing Mexican environmentalists’ families accuse mining company

    Relatives denounce transnational Ternium over case of lawyer Ricardo Lagunes and Indigenous leader Antonio Díaz Valencia

  • Damar Hamlin among five finalists for NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

    The NFL Players Association has announced the five finalists for this year’s Alan Page Community Award. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Commanders tackle Charles Leno Jr., Raiders tight end Darren Waller, and Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. All five finalists were weekly Community MVPs during the 2022 season and the winner will be announced during the [more]

  • Historic Black churches receive $4M in preservation grants

    Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial civil rights organizing meetings were held during Jim Crow segregation in the 1960s and where four Black girls were killed after a bombing by members of the Ku Klux Klan in 1963. Black churches in nearly every region of the U.S. are among the fund’s first round of recipients receiving grants ranging from $50,000 to $200,000.

  • Bills, Chiefs fans already buy up tons of potential neutral-site game tickets

    #Bills, #Chiefs fans already buy up tons of potential neutral-site game tickets:

  • Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa officially ruled out for Bengals

    The signs have pointed in the direction of the Bengals being shorthanded on the offensive line all week and the team made it official on Friday. Head coach Zac Taylor said that left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bills. Williams dislocated his kneecap [more]

  • Pompeo says Trump told him to ‘shut the hell up’ about China

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his forthcoming memoir that former President Trump told him to “shut the hell up” about China in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak, Semafor reported on Thursday. “My Mike, that f—— guy hates you!” Trump reportedly said to Pompeo in March 2020 after a call with Chinese President…

  • Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

    We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleas

  • Kremlin Spars With Ukrainian President Zelensky Over Whether Putin Is Still Alive

    GettyNearly a year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has gotten into a bizarre bickering match with Ukraine’s leader over whether or not Vladimir Putin is still alive.The squabble started when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at Davos that he’s not entirely convinced the Russian leader is still among the living.“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what. I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green scre

  • New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss

    Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."

  • Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    Less than a day after receiving a warning from a federal judge, former President Donald Trump has withdrawn his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The withdrawal came in a brief document filed Friday morning with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who late Thursday warned Trump's legal team that the lawsuit appeared to verge on frivolous. Trump's lawsuit against the AG had sought to shield Trump's revocable trust from James, who has an ongoing $250 million civil suit that alleges fraudulent conduct at the Trump Organization.

  • Trump calls for Politico journalists to be jailed after Supreme Court investigators couldn't determine who leaked the draft abortion ruling

    "Arrest the reporter, publisher, editor - you'll get your answer fast," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

  • Lukashenko tells Lavrov he was "pleasantly surprised" by Ukraine

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, said that Ukraine "pleasantly surprises him" because it does not engage in any provocations against Belarus, although "it is actively being pushed.

  • Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Helped Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump's 2020 Campaign

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are now being accused of helping to try to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never […]

  • Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

    Stringer/AFP via GettyKYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin was preparing for a fresh advance which could begin as soon as February. The assault would come from the north, over the Belarusian border, from the Ru

  • Judge rejects Navarro’s motion to dismiss contempt of Congress case

    A federal judge on Thursday rejected a last-minute bid by former Trump adviser Peter Navarro to get his contempt of Congress case dismissed, ruling that Navarro failed to produce evidence that former President Trump wanted him to claim executive privilege. Navarro pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress in June for failing…

  • Op-Ed: Martial law in the Philippines was no 'golden age'

    The rule of Ferdinand E. Marcos marks one of the darkest periods in the Philippines' history. Only through a mass movement can we confront the present-day threat of the Marcos-Duterte administration.

  • Poland reviews security after divers found near key port

    Poland's prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them.