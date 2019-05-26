European elections 2019 UK results: Brexit Party wins nine of first 10 regions; Liberal Democrats triumph in London

The Brexit Party has won nine of the first 10 regions to declare its results in the European elections - the North East, North West, East of England, Wales, West Midlands, East Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber, the South West and South East. In the process they have acquired 28 of the first 64 UK seats to be awarded.

In the North East Nigel Farage's party recorded 39% of the vote, while they achieved 38% of the vote in the East of England, West Midlands and East Midlands, and 36% in Yorkshire & Humber.

The Conservatives have lost a huge share of the vote across all regions, down 18% in the North East. The party is in fifth place, and on course for its lowest vote share in a national election since they formed in 1834.

In London, the Liberal Democrats, who have performed well in all regions so far declared, topped the poll.

The Grand Coalition of the centre-right and centre-left in the European Parliament could lose their 40-year majority, with exit polls predicting some 78 seats dropped between the two major establishment blocs.

The European Peoples' Party (EPP) and Socialists & Democrats (S&D) are predicted to suffer heavy losses amidst a surge of both populist and liberal support, with voter turnout at a 25 year high potentially reaching 51 per cent.

In France, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party are predicted to take top spot with 23.7 per cent of the vote, against Emmanuel Macron's centrist grouping on 22.5 per cent.

Speaking after the initial results were announced, Ms Le Pen said: “I see this as a victory for the people, who with pride and dignity have taken back power”, and claimed that the President should now dissolve the French parliament.

In Germany, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and the centre-left Social Democratic Union could be on course for their worst ever result at European elections, while the Green Party look like the biggest winners grabbing second spot.

The German CDU are polling just 28.6 per cent of the vote, down from 38 per cent in 2014 - a result which would be a significant blow to Mrs Merkel.

In Europe, the centrist Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (Alde) has announced that it will join forces with Emmanuel Macron's 22 MEPs in the next parliament, which will give the new alliance some 102 of the parliament’s 751 seats making it a major player.

Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberals, said: "Europe is back and Europe is popular. We will form and establish a new group of around 100 seats. It will be a crucial group. For the first time in 40 years, the two classical parties will no longer have a majority."

Europe-wide establishment parties expected to lose their majority

At a continent level, the European Union's established centre-Left and centre-Right blocs were forecast to lose their combined majority in the elections.

The pre-election polls indicated that the two large pan-European blocs, the EPP and the S&D, will lose seats under a tide of both populist and liberal support.

The loss of their combined majority is likely due to the rise of the liberal Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and eurosceptic Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF).

The latter of these blocs, the populist-Right ENF, is poised to morph into a new group called European Alliance of People and Nations after the election, under Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The ALDE and ENF could make the largest gains in the election, leading experts to warn that the new Parliament could be more fractious with majorities harder to come by.