EU election UK results and maps: Brexit Party wins nine of 10 regions, Lib Dems triumph in London

The Brexit Party has won nine of the 10 regions to declare its results in the European elections, claiming 28 of 64 seats in the European Parliament.

Nigel Farage's party came top in the North East, North West, East of England, Wales, West Midlands, East Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber, the South West and South East.

This came largely at the expense of the Conservative Party. Theresa May's party have lost a huge share of the vote across all regions, so far losing 15 MEP seats to a total of three. The party is in fifth place, with its lowest vote share in a national election since they formed in 1834.

In London, the Liberal Democrats - who have performed well in all regions so far declared - topped the poll. They place second, with 21 per cent of the vote and 15 seats.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are still to declare.

Every region of England and Wales have elected at least one Brexit Party MEP.

Mr Farage's party attracted very high shares of the vote in many regions. In the North East they recorded 39 per cent of the vote, while they achieved 38 per cent of the vote in the East of England, West Midlands and East Midlands.

This compares to the Lib Dems, Greens and Change UK, who collectively failed to win seats in Wales and the North West.

The only concern for Mr Farage's party will be the the fact that straightforwardly pro-Brexit parties were out-polled by those who are arguing for a second referendum and a halt to Brexit.

The Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid and Change UK - all backers of a second referendum - collectively gained the support of 40.3 per cent of the public in England and Wales, against no-dealers Ukip and the Brexit Party's collective 36.7 per cent.

These policies commanded 77 per cent of the vote, against the 23 per cent of the pro-compromise parties of Labour and the Conservatives.

Who is my MEP?

So far, some 64 MEPs have been declared in the UK - and they include some big names.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg said her brother Jacob would be "devastated" after the Brexit Party won three European seats in the East Midlands.

Ann Widdecombe was another successful Brexit Party candidate, winning one of three seats for the party in the South West.

Europe-wide establishment parties expected to lose their majority

The Grand Coalition of the centre-right and centre-left in the European Parliament are set lose their 40-year majority, with the two main blocs collectively losing over 80 seats.

The European Peoples' Party (EPP) and Socialists & Democrats (S&D) are predicted to suffer heavy losses amidst a surge of both populist and liberal support, with voter turnout at a 25-year high and potentially reaching 51 per cent.

In France, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party are predicted to take top spot with 23.7 per cent of the vote, against Emmanuel Macron's centrist grouping on 22.5 per cent.

Speaking after the initial results were announced, Ms Le Pen said: “I see this as a victory for the people, who with pride and dignity have taken back power”, and claimed that the President should now dissolve the French parliament.

In Germany, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and the centre-left Social Democratic Union could be on course for their worst ever result at European elections, while the Green Party look like the biggest winners grabbing second spot.

The German CDU are polling just 28.6 per cent of the vote, down from 38 per cent in 2014 - a result which would be a significant blow to Mrs Merkel.

In Europe, the centrist Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (Alde) has announced that it will join forces with Emmanuel Macron's 22 MEPs in the next parliament, which will give the new alliance some 102 of the parliament’s 751 seats making it a major player.

The liberal bloc has performed strongly in the results, picking up 40 seats, leaving them on a total of 107 and the third largest bloc in the European Parliament.

Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberals, said: "Europe is back and Europe is popular. We will form and establish a new group of around 100 seats. It will be a crucial group. For the first time in 40 years, the two classical parties will no longer have a majority."