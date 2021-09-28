European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

Lars Paulsson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

European energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records early on Tuesday as the shortage of supplies will only get worse just as the winter season starts.

Stocks of everything from natural gas to coal and Norwegian water for electricity production are dwindling and there are very few signs that it will get better anytime soon just as demand comes roaring back after the pandemic. Many of the U.K.’s smaller energy suppliers have folded and Europe’s miners have warned that the unprecedented prices could disrupt their shift away from fossil fuels.

“Europe’s supply-demand balance will remain unusually tight heading into the winter, adding further price pressure to a market already at record highs,” BloombergNEF analysts wrote in a report published on Tuesday.

Dutch front-month natural gas futures surged 12%, while carbon futures jumped 2.2%. German electricity for next year and U.K. gas also climbed to a new high.

The latest warning that the power crunch is spreading across Europe comes from the Norwegian grid operator Statnett SF, which said the power balance in the southwest of the country is “pressed” because of low inflows and falling stocks.

That could crimp exports of electricity to the U.K., Germany and Denmark via cables located in that part of the country.

“There is now a very low amount of water, for this time of year, in many of the reservoirs here,” Statnett said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil Families Face Record Indebtedness as Interest Rates Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s overall consumer debt reached an all-time high, just as loans become more expensive amid an aggressive central bank campaign to raise interest rates. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtOutstanding household debt re

  • Central bank digital currencies can slash cross border payment time - BIS

    Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can slash the time needed for cross border payments to seconds from days and cut costs, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) said, citing a pilot scheme to test the digital forms of fiat currencies. The trial showed cross border transactions could be made in a few seconds, instead of three to five days, as CBDCs help skirt complicated arrangements under which payments are passed via a network of banks, the BIS said in a report on Tuesday. "Enabling faster and cheaper cross-border wholesale payments, including to jurisdictions that don't benefit from a vibrant correspondent banking system, would be positive for trade and economic development," said Benedicte Nolens, head of the BIS Innovation Hub, Hong Kong Centre.

  • Goldman’s Petershill Unit Valued at $5.5 Billion in U.K. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtGoldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill Partners was valued at 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) in a London share sale that marks the latest initial public offering by a private equity firm.

  • Meme Stock Wash-Trading Scheme Triggers SEC Enforcement Action

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission sued a pair of traders over an alleged scheme to collect liquidity rebates from exchanges by wash trading put options of certain meme stocks in early 2021.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignStaring in February 202

  • Germany's SPD wants to open coalition talks this week

    Germany's Social Democrats, who narrowly won Sunday's national election ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said on Tuesday they hoped to talk to the Greens and Free Democrats later this week about forming a three-way government. The Greens and the liberal FDP, who are far apart on many issues, have said they will first talk to each other to seek areas of compromise before starting negotiations with either the SPD or the conservatives.

  • Brent Oil Soars Above $80 as Global Energy Crunch Shakes Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil roared above $80 a barrel on signs that demand is running ahead of supply, depleting inventories amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe leading crude benchmark rose for a sixth day to h

  • Commodity Giant Trafigura Paints Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going

  • Colosseum kits and plastic flowers help Lego's earnings double

    While parts of the global retail industry are still reeling from the pandemic and related supply chain issues, the family-owned company said it would continue to bet on physical stores to attract new customers. "If anyone doubted whether stores would still have relevance on the other side of COVID-19, we have simply seen both traffic and revenue come back into stores," Chief Executive Niels Christiansen told Reuters. Lego said it had outpaced the toy industry in all major markets during the first six months of 2021 as production was uninterrupted by COVID-19 restrictions and most of its physical stores reopened.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 93.250 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the September U.S. Dollar Index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 93.250.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Costco Stock Notches Watchlist-Worthy RS Rating

    Costco Wholesale had its Relative Strength Rating upgraded from 80 to 84 Monday. Is Costco stock on your watchlist? When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.

  • US STOCKS-Tech megacaps, chipmakers set to drag Nasdaq lower at open

    The Nasdaq was set to fall at the open on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery. Nasdaq 100 e-minis shed more than 153 points, or 1%, weighed down by Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc .

  • Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

    US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as investors eye DC votes

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown and advance a bevy of new measures.

  • Nancy Pelosi reiterates infrastructure vote plans as some Democrats continue to push back

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately rallied Democrats in a caucus meeting Monday evening as the House began debate over the bipartisan infrastructure package. Pelosi signaled she plans to push forward with a Thursday vote on the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure bill, regardless of the status of negotiations on the larger Democratic policy package with the Senate. Members believe it's an attempt to pressure key senators to reach an agreement on the social spending plan, and some remain skeptical that the package will be ironed out with the backing of enough Democrats to clear the chamber by then.

  • Sempra Takes $1.1 Billion Hit for Worst-Ever U.S. Gas Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sempra Energy is adding $1.1 billion in after-tax costs this quarter from a settlement of claims for the worst natural gas leak in U.S. history. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSempra’s Southern California Gas Co. utilit

  • U.S. SEC charges individuals in 'meme stock' options trading scheme

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged two individuals for a fraudulent trading scheme involving so-called "meme stocks" aimed at taking advantage of a surge in retail trading driven by social media in early 2021. The securities regulator said it charged a Florida resident and his friend for allegedly using a form of market manipulation called wash trading to collect rebate payments from exchanges as retail traders piled into "meme stocks" - stocks being actively promoted on social media.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'

    The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice

  • Hong Kong banks have limited exposure to stressed Chinese developers - regulator

    The risks to Hong Kong banks from heavily indebted Chinese property developers are manageable, a top executive at the city's banking regulator said on Tuesday. The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment in China and force developers to cut prices. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its problems could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased as damage has so far been concentrated in the property sector.