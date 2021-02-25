European Equities Advance on Hopes of an Economic Recovery

1 / 3

European Equities Advance on Hopes of an Economic Recovery

Macarena Munoz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European shares climbed at the open Thursday, following Asian and U.S. stocks up, as hopes of an economic recovery and positive results fuel investors’ optimism.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index was 0.2% higher at 8:19 a.m., led by basic resources and technology shares. The benchmark has advanced 4.9% this month, poised for its best February since 2015.

Nokia Oyj was among the biggest risers on the index and shares in other Reddit forum favorite GameStop listed on Tradegate venue also climbed. Beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev NV dropped 4.9% as it missed quarterly profit estimates. DS Smith Plc jumped 10% as packaging and paper rival Mondi Plc was said to explore a takeover.

“European shares are benefiting from tailwinds as vaccination gains traction across the region and the latest wave is being controlled, making us more optimist about a potential start of the recovery in activities such as tourism soon,” said Alfonso Benito, chief investment officer at Spanish asset manager Dunas Capital. “Earnings season is also being overall positive, with a better outlook for this year.”

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent-Backed WeDoctor’s Hong Kong IPO Looms With Valuation Near $7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- WeDoctor is planning to file for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next month after fetching a valuation of $6.8 billion in its latest funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company raised about $400 million in a pre-IPO round from investors including Sequoia Capital China and Millennium Management LLC at the end of last year, the people said. The company is in the process of hiring joint global coordinators, paving the way for a filing in as early as March, said the people, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.Jeff Chen rejoined the company as chief strategy officer looking after capital markets and the listing process following a stint at Singapore’s Fullerton Healthcare Corp., they added.WeDoctor is part of a growing contingent of technology giants trying to transform China’s health-care system. In preparation for the listing, the Hangzhou-based company is splitting its business into two parts, with plans to list its health-care services operations, which include online and on-the-ground consulting, people familiar have said.Its more sensitive data business that handles personal medical records will be spun off and kept private to comply with regulatory demands.WeDoctor declined to comment on its fundraising and IPO plans in an emailed statement. It declined to comment on behalf of Chen. Sequoia Capital China declined to comment in an email. A New York-based spokesman for Millennium didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment late Wednesday local time.Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CMB International Securities Ltd. are arranging the share sale, which was initially targeted for the end of last year. WeDoctor was seeking to raise $500 million to $1 billion through its listing at the time. The company is now in the process of hiring joint global coordinators, the people said.The medical platform’s operations span insurance policies, medical supplies, online appointment-booking and clinics. The national health-care operator, which covers more than 95% of the population, is working with the firm to provide insurance-covered health care.WeDoctor operated 16 facilities and 30 online internet hospitals, connecting 7,600 hospitals and 250,000 physicians as of October. It was valued at about $5.5 billion in a 2018 funding round.Chen was former CSO at WeDoctor before he joined Fullerton Health as chief innovation officer and head of capital markets, according to an announcement in February 2019. WeDoctor’s chief financial officer departed the company late last year.(Updates with Sequoia, Millennium investment in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mondi Weighs Deal for $7 Billion Packaging Rival DS Smith

    (Bloomberg) -- Mondi Plc, the packaging and paper group, is exploring a potential takeover of British rival DS Smith Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.Mondi has been speaking with advisers as it considers the merits of a possible transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. DS Smith shares rose as much as 14% in London trading, boosting its market value to more than 5.7 billion pounds ($8.1 billion).A deal between the two companies would be one of the largest announced in the U.K. so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said.Representatives for Mondi and DS Smith declined to comment. Mondi shares rose as much as 0.7%.While a pandemic-fueled boom in online shopping has provided a demand boost for packaging companies, it has also led to piles of used cardboard that can’t be picked up and recycled quickly enough. That has pushed up costs for companies including DS Smith, which rely on recycled containerboard to make their boxes.(Updates with share move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Anglo Posts Profit Beat as Metal Rally Offsets Coal Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc reported earnings that beat expectations after a wider commodity rally helped balance out another difficult year for its diamond business and a collapse in coal profits.The company is the last of the major miners to report earnings in what’s been a bumper season for investors, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group already handing back record dividends. The payouts, along with a recent surge in metal prices, have stoked fresh speculation about a new commodities supercycle, driven by tight supplies and strong demand as the world moves to decarbonize.So far Anglo’s returns have been more muted then some of its rivals, while it’s been more aggressive about pursuing growth. The company is planning to finish building a giant new copper mine in Peru next year and is also developing a potash mine in the U.K.It’s also the most diversified of the big miners, producing products like platinum and diamonds that tend to flatten out its earnings. This year, its De Beers diamond unit reported its smallest profit since at least the early 2000s, and coal earnings plunged after weaker prices and production setbacks in Australia.Still, the company was able to post its best second-half performance in a decade as prices for commodities such as copper and iron ore rallied strongly and the impact of the pandemic on its operations eased.Anglo will return 72 cents a share to investors, after the century-old mining company cashed in on surging prices for iron ore, palladium and copper. The dividend -- which is calculated as 40% of underlying earnings -- compared with 47 cents a year earlier. However, when including the interim dividend, the total for 2020 will be lower than 2019.Anglo rose as much as 4.7% to the highest in almost a decade amid a wider rally in mining stocks, and traded 4.5% higher at 9:26 a.m. in London. The company reported underlying earnings of $9.8 billion compared with $10 billion a year earlier.“While Anglo’s dividend is solid, it could have paid more,” said Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum. “It’s clearly positioning itself more toward growth than rivals BHP and Rio.”Copper touched the highest since 2011 Thursday as investors bet a raft of measures to boost growth will see consumption outstrip near-term supply. Prices of other commodities such as oil and iron ore have also surged, while mining stocks are at the highest in a decade.“The fundamentals for commodities are strong, demand across most sectors is very good and supply is constrained,” Anglo’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Cutifani told reporters Thursday. “We think the market is in a good place.”(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Recover Nicely

    The stock markets initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday due to a spike in 10 year yields but have turned around yet again.

  • Workhorse Group to Fight $6 Billion Contract Loss to Oshkosh

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) isn't going away quietly after losing a $6 billion contract from the U.S. Postal Service to rival Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK). The electric-truck builder said today that it has requested additional information from the Postal Service about the awarding of the contract for its next-generation delivery vehicles (NGDV). The Postal Service has used the same boxy delivery trucks for more than 30 years.

  • A New Link Tracing Beef From Amazon Rainforest to Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Meatpacking powerhouses like JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA have borne the brunt of watchdog efforts to root out illegal deforestation in Brazil’s beef industry. But a new report is transferring attention further down the supply chain, seeking to tie French supermarket giants Carrefour SA and Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, plus a company controlled by Advent International Corp., to the destruction of the Amazon.The findings from Reporter Brasil, an independent research group focused on environmental and labor issues, show that some of the Brazil units of all three chains stocked meat originating from slaughterhouses that have at one point or another obtained cattle from deforested farms. The six-month project began with sending researchers to more than two-dozen supermarkets in each of the six biggest cities in the Amazon region, plus Sao Paulo. Reporter Brasil was able to trace samples of beef sold in these stores back to specific slaughterhouses, then reviewed the plants’ network of direct and indirect suppliers.A store in Manaus belonging to Carrefour—which earlier this month pledged 4 million reais per year (about $735,000) to preserve a plot of the Amazon—was found to source beef from a plant owned by Frizam, a midsized meatpacker for the domestic market, according to Reporter Brasil. At least until 2019, the most recent data available, Frizam bought cattle directly from a rancher who’s been fined more than 30 times over the past 25 years for environmental crimes.The samples represent a tiny fraction of Carrefour’s sales, and there’s no way to know if the meat on the shelf came from the offending farm. Even so, Reporter Brasil says, it shows Carrefour has room to step up monitoring if it’s serious about helping to fight Amazon deforestation.“It’s very easy to block these kinds of transactions” by the slaughterhouses, said Marcel Gomes, executive secretary of Reporter Brasil. Supermarkets “need to demand transparency” from their suppliers.Carrefour said that it’s constantly monitoring its suppliers and is initiating a project to analyze indirect suppliers, a key link in the livestock chain. Without addressing this specific case, the company said it has suspended slaughterhouses in the past for irregularities and refused to do business with them again until they proved conformity with best environmental practices. Bloomberg Green was unable to reach Frizam by either phone or email. Read More: Why It’s So Hard to Stop Amazon Deforestation, Starting With the Beef IndustryBrazil’s beef supply chain is one of the most complex in the world, with 2.5 million ranchers, 2,500 slaughterhouses, and about 215 million heads of cattle spread out over 3.3 million square miles. The government has largely left it up to companies purchasing tens of thousands of cattle monthly to police this vast and opaque network. Big meatpackers like JBS already use satellite monitoring to make sure direct suppliers aren’t part of the problem, but so far they haven’t mapped out their indirect suppliers—i.e. the breeders who sell cattle to the feeder farms that supply the slaughterhouses.Unscrupulous ranchers who seek to circumvent environmental regulations will sometimes act as both direct and indirect suppliers, meaning they’ll supply slaughterhouses from their “clean” farms while maintaining nearby ranches cleared of forestland where many of their animals are actually raised. Reporter Brasil said in its report that it found at least six cases of such ranchers selling to slaughterhouses run by Marfrig, Minerva, JBS, and four domestic producers in the Amazon region that in turn supply meat to stores operated by Carrefour, Casino’s Grupo Pao de Acucar, and Advent’s Grupo Big.Five of those companies—Grupo Pao de Acucar, Carrefour, Marfrig, Minerva, and JBS—say they have systems in place to monitor direct suppliers and are working to make the checks even more robust. Minerva said that the government’s practice of keeping animal transport documents hidden hinders transparency efforts across the industry, and that it recently started testing a tool called Visipec to track indirect suppliers, along with Grupo Pao de Acucar and Marfrig.JBS, the world’s biggest meat producer, also pointed to the secrecy of transport documents as a significant challenge, and said it’s trying to overcome this via a new blockchain its suppliers will be required to use by 2025. The company “doesn’t tolerate disrespect for the environment,” it said. It also said that it asked Reporter Brasil for documents showing movement between blacklisted farms and direct suppliers, but that Reporter Brasil declined to disclose its source.Grupo Big said its system “guarantees” the products it buys and sells aren’t related to deforestation. Advent declined to comment.The two French supermarket operators may face additional backlash as a 2017 vigilance law forces companies with more than 10,000 employees globally to monitor their supply chains and create plans to avoid environmental, human-rights and corruption risks. While there are no hard and fast penalties for violating the law, it does put bad corporate practices into the spotlight at a time when investors are increasingly discounting stocks and bonds with unsustainable business models.The European Central Bank, which owns Carrefour debt, is also under pressure to make sure it isn't contributing to climate change. It’s strongly considering disclosing climate risks in its bond programs, people familiar with the plans said last week, and has taken steps to green its own investments.“There is evidence linking Amazon deforestation and meat sold by these retailers,” said Elie Favrichon, a forest footprint officer at Envol Vert, an advocacy group that seeks to protect forests through conservation projects in France and Latin America. The French law “is a new tool, and we will try to use it as much as we can to force change.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • More than 150 big-name CEOs are backing Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan

    The CEOs of Google, IBM, Goldman Sachs, and Blackstone endorsed a plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks and a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.Money markets have almost erased BOE easing bets, pricing two basis points of cuts by early next year, ahead of testimonies later Wednesday by policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.(Adds BOE rate pricing in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors Is Going Public: A First Look at a Huge EV Deal

    One of the most promising electric vehicle start-ups, Lucid Motors, will soon go public. After weeks of speculation, the company confirmed on Monday night that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV), in a deal that will take it public by the end of June. As SPAC deals go, this is a very big one.

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security

    If dividend stocks are paying your bills in retirement, you don't need high yield as much as you need income stability and growth. Here's a look at four dividend stocks that have proven their ability to deliver income growth for shareholders, year in and year out.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Charlie Munger says it’s ‘really stupid to have a culture which encourages [so] much gambling in stocks’

    Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, in a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Finance, said the GameStop chaos was encouraged by a gambling mentality on Wall Street.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Congress Moves One Step Closer to Another Round of Direct Stimulus Payments

    On Monday, the House Budget Committee approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving Americans one step closer to a third round of direct stimulus payments. The president's bill -- known as the American Rescue Plan (ARP) -- will next go to the House Rules Committee. For example, most House Republicans have made it clear that they will fight Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal, meaning it may have to be shelved for the time being.

  • CVS, Walgreens now offering COVID-19 vaccines. What you need to know.

    CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid and other major pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines at certain locations.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.